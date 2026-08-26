Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya NEET Cutoff 2026: BAMS Opening & Closing Ranks
BAMS NEET Cutoff 2026: Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur, offers 125 BAMS seats under MUHS via NEET UG scores. Admissions are split between 15% All India Quota (aaccc.gov.in) and 85% Maharashtra State Quota (cetcell.mahacet.org). Expected General AIQ opening ranks range from 59,685 to 63,339, requiring 10+2 PCB eligibility, age criteria, and mandatory counseling registration.
BAMS NEET Cutoff 2026: Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur, is one of the renowned privately aided colleges under MUHS which admits students into its BAMS programme through two major counselling quota categories, namely All India Quota (AIQ 15%) conducted by the Ayush Admission Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) and State Quota (85%) which is administered by State CET Cell, Maharashtra. The college has a capacity of 125 seats, and admission is granted based on the NEET UG score. AIQ candidates have to get registered on the AACCC website (aaccc.gov.in), where the opening rank of general category candidates is between 56,000 to 70,000, while the closing ranks go up to about 120,000.
State quota candidates apply via the Maharashtra CET Cell website (cetcell.mahacet.org), wherein applicants benefit from various constitutional reservations such as SC, ST, OBC, VJ/NT, and SEBC categories. Candidates are required to fulfil the minimum percentile of the NEET qualifying test, go through the centralised choice filling and document verification process, and pay fees after seat allocation. The attached teaching hospital in the college imparts practical knowledge along with academic knowledge to the BAMS course for 5.5 years, which includes one year of rotatory internship.
Also Read: NEET PG 2026 Admit Card LIVE at natboard.edu.in; Release Date and Time, How to Download, Exam Day Checklist
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya NEET Cutoff 2026: Expected Ranks
Below are the expected opening and closing ranks for the Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya NEET Cutoff 2026:
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
General
|
59685 - 63339
|
68821 - 71917
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
OBC
|
66276 - 68672
|
74721 - 77217
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
EWS
|
56646 - 69651
|
75121 - 79117
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
SC
|
193176 - 218902
|
218721 - 229417
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
ST
|
263612 - 279865
|
274821 - 286717
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya NEET Cutoff: Previous Year Ranks
Below mentioned are the opening and closing ranks for BMS NEET 2026 for Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya:
|
2023
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
GN
|
60084
|
71287
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
EWS
|
68770
|
73632
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
OBC
|
74463
|
75550
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
SC
|
193174
|
198993
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
ST
|
263610
|
263610
|
2024
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
General
|
59683
|
74105
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
OBC
|
68670
|
77265
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
EWS
|
69649
|
82347
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
SC
|
224855
|
243943
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
ST
|
315339
|
315339
|
2025
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
General
|
63337
|
69707
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
OBC
|
66274
|
75644
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
EWS
|
56644
|
77395
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
SC
|
218900
|
224599
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
ST
|
279863
|
280668
Key Eligibility Requirements
-
Academic Qualification: Pass in 10+2 or its equivalent exam in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English subjects of a recognized education board.
-
Minimum Marks in PCB Subjects: At least 50% aggregate marks in PCB for candidates belonging to general/educational economically weaker sections category, and 40% aggregate marks for reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC).
-
Qualification through NEET UG: Qualified NEET UG 2026 with minimum percentiles qualifying cutoff announced by NTA.
-
Age Eligibility Criteria: A minimum age of 17 years on or before December 31, 2026, to be considered for admission session eligibility.
-
Domicile of Maharashtra State: Must have a valid certificate of Maharashtra domicile to claim the benefit of 85% State quota seats allocation through CET cell.
-
Registration in Counseling Cell: Must register online at cetcell.mahacet.org for 85% State quota and aaccc.gov.in for 15% all India quota seat allocations.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.