Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya NEET Cutoff 2026: BAMS Opening & Closing Ranks

BAMS NEET Cutoff 2026: Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur, is one of the renowned privately aided colleges under MUHS which admits students into its BAMS programme through two major counselling quota categories, namely All India Quota (AIQ 15%) conducted by the Ayush Admission Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) and State Quota (85%) which is administered by State CET Cell, Maharashtra. The college has a capacity of 125 seats, and admission is granted based on the NEET UG score. AIQ candidates have to get registered on the AACCC website (aaccc.gov.in), where the opening rank of general category candidates is between 56,000 to 70,000, while the closing ranks go up to about 120,000.

State quota candidates apply via the Maharashtra CET Cell website (cetcell.mahacet.org), wherein applicants benefit from various constitutional reservations such as SC, ST, OBC, VJ/NT, and SEBC categories. Candidates are required to fulfil the minimum percentile of the NEET qualifying test, go through the centralised choice filling and document verification process, and pay fees after seat allocation. The attached teaching hospital in the college imparts practical knowledge along with academic knowledge to the BAMS course for 5.5 years, which includes one year of rotatory internship.