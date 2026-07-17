SSC GD Result 2026: Download Constable Scorecard PDF at ssc.gov.in, Check Expected Release Date Based on Previous Trends

SSC GD Result 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon declare the SSC GD constable result for the exam conducted from April 27, 2026, to May 30, 2026. The SSC GD results 2026 will be released online on the official website, i.e., ssc.gov.in. As per previous trends, the SSC releases the written results in around 3 months after the objection window closes, so it is expected that SSC GD results can be released between September 20-25, 2026. Through this exam, the SSC will fill the 25,487 vacancies of constables in paramilitary and police forces like BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, etc. The SSC released the SSC GD answer key on June 15, 2026, and accepted the objections by June 20. The commission will release the SSC GD results after thoroughly examining the objections raised by candidates against the provisional answer keys.

February 20 to March 7, 2024, with a re-exam on March 30, 2024

As per trends based on previous years, the SSC GD Results 2026 are likely to be released within around 3 months after the closure of the objection window. So it is expected that the SSC can release the SSC GD result in the 3rd or 4th week of September 2026. However, there is no official confirmation from the SSC regarding the SSC GD result date. Keep checking this space for the latest updates about the SSC GD 2026 Result and its release date.

How to Check SSC GD Results?

The SSC GD 2026 result can be checked online at the official website. The candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below to check and download the SSC GD 2026 exam result PDF once it is released officially.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the SSC, ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘SSC GD Result’ and click on it.

Step 3: Fill in all the required details and click on ‘Login’

Step 4: The SSC GD result PDF will appear; check the results and download it.

Step 5: Take the printout for future reference.

SSC GD Expected Cutoff 2026

Candidates must go through the SSC GD expected cut-off marks to check their chances of clearing the written exam. Candidates who scored below the SSC GD cut-off marks will be disqualified for the next round, which includes Physical Efficiency and Standard Tests (PET/PST) and a Detailed Medical Examination (DME). The category-wise SSC GD 2026 expected cut-off is given below: