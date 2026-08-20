SSC MTS PET Exam Date 2026 Released at ssc.gov.in: Check Details Here
SSC has officially released the MTS Havaldar PET Exam Date 2026 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who qualified the Computer-based Test 2025 can now appear in the PET exam 2026. Check this article to know the exact PST/PET Exam Date 2026.
Key Points
- SSC MTS & Havaldar PET/PST exams scheduled for Aug 24-31, 2026.
- Result for PET/PST shortlisting declared on Aug 3, 2026; 8,071 candidates qualified.
- Official notice released Aug 20, 2026; exams at various CBIC centers.
SSC MTS PET Exam Date 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice for candidates who applied for the MTS (NT) & Havaldar Examination 2025. As per the official notice dated 20 August 2026, candidates can check the result declared on 3 August 2026 for the shortlisting of candidates for PET/PST for the Havaldar post. A total of 8,071 candidates have qualified for the PST/PET examination. The Examination will be conducted at various CBIC centres across the country from 24 August 2026 to 31 August 2026. Admission certificates will be issued by the respective Regional Offices before the scheduled test dates.
SSC MTS PET Exam Date 2026 Check Notice
SSC has officially released the PET/PST Exam dates for MTS (NT) & Havaldar Posts on the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who are qualified in the written exam can appear in the PET/PST Examination, held from 24 to 31 August 2026. Check the official notice below:
SSC MTS PET/PST Exam Date 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about the PET/PST Exam date 2026 for MTS (NT) & Havaldar Posts in the table given below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
|
Exam Name
|
MTS (NT) & Havaldar Examination 2025
|
Result Declared On
|
03 August 2026
|
Purpose of Result
|
Shortlisting candidates for PET/PST for the Havaldar post
|
PET/PST Conducted By
|
CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)
|
PET/PST Venue
|
Various CBIC centres across the country
|
PET/PST Dates
|
24 August 2026 to 31 August 2026
|
Admission Certificate Issued By
|
Respective Regional Office of SSC
|
Notice Dated
|
20 August 2026
|
Issuing Authority
|
Under Secretary to the Government
SSC MTS Havaldar PET Exam Date 2026
The SSC MTS (Multi-Tasking Staff) & Havaldar PET/PST Examination 2026 is scheduled to be held from 24 August to 31 August 2026 at various CBIC centres across the country. A total of 8,071 candidates have qualified for the PET/PST examination 2026. The result was declared on 3 August 2026 on the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in.
SSC MTS Havaldar Call Letter/Admit Card 2026
The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC MTS & Havaldar Admit Card 2026 on 17 August 2026. Candidates can download it from ssc.gov.in using their registration number and password. The admit card contains exam date, shift, venue, and reporting time details, and must be carried in printed form to the exam centre.
Also Check: NICL Assistant Admit Card 2026 OUT
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com