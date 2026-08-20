SSC MTS PET Exam Date 2026 Released at ssc.gov.in: Check Details Here

SSC MTS PET Exam Date 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice for candidates who applied for the MTS (NT) & Havaldar Examination 2025. As per the official notice dated 20 August 2026, candidates can check the result declared on 3 August 2026 for the shortlisting of candidates for PET/PST for the Havaldar post. A total of 8,071 candidates have qualified for the PST/PET examination. The Examination will be conducted at various CBIC centres across the country from 24 August 2026 to 31 August 2026. Admission certificates will be issued by the respective Regional Offices before the scheduled test dates.

SSC MTS PET Exam Date 2026 Check Notice

SSC has officially released the PET/PST Exam dates for MTS (NT) & Havaldar Posts on the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who are qualified in the written exam can appear in the PET/PST Examination, held from 24 to 31 August 2026. Check the official notice below: