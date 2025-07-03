SSC Registration 2025 Notification: Check Latest Update Regarding Biometric Authentication Issues, Download PDF Here

SSC Registration 2025 Notice released : The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a short notice regarding the Biometric Registration issue by the candidates during applying for various posts. The Commission has released short notice for the candidates facing issues related to biometric authentication.
registration while submitting the application. All those candidates who are facing difficulty in the registration process can check the short notice available on the official website of the commission-https://ssc.gov.in.
SSC Registration 2025 Notification Download Notice
The detailed notice regarding the biometric authentication/ registration issue is available on the official website. However you can download the notice pdf directly through the link given below
|SSC Registration 2025 Notice
|Download Link
The short notice further says, "It has come to the notice of the Commission that some candidates are facing issues related to biometric authentication/ registration while submitting the application."In line with the notices dated 16.04.2025, 09.05.2025 & 04.06.2025 and Aadhaar Policy of SSC dated 23.05.2025 uploaded on the Commission’s website, all such candidates may ensure that their Aadhaar details are updated. In case the Aadhaar details are not updated, candidates are advised to update their Aadhaar Biometrics through the nearest Aadhaar Centre."
How to Download SSC Registration 2025 Notice?
You can download the SSC Registration 2025 Notification after following the steps given below-
- Step 1 : Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission at - www.ssc.gov.in
- Step 2: Click on the link Issues regarding Biometric Registration on the home page.
- Step 3: You will get the pdf in a new window.
- Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation