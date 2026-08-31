SSC Stenographer City Slip 2026: Download Group C and D Exam City Slip Soon at ssc.gov.in
SSC Stenographer Group C City Slip 2026: The SSC will soon release the SSC Stenographer city intimation slip 2026 for the exams scheduled to be held from September 9 to 12, 2026. Check out the direct link and steps to download the SSC Stenographer city intimation slip 2026.
Key Points
- The SSC Stenographer 2026 CBT exam is scheduled for September 9 to 12, 2026.
- SSC will soon release the city intimation slip on ssc.gov.in for travel planning.
- Admit cards with exact exam centers will be released around September 5-6, 2026.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the SSC Stenographer city slip on its official website, i.e., ssc.gov.in. The SSC will conduct a Computer-Based Test (CBT) exam from September 9 to 12, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the SSC Stenographer recruitment 2026 can download their SSC Stenographer Group C city intimation slip from the official website, once it is released officially. The SSC will release the admit card with exact exam centre details separately. Through this recruitment, the SSC will fill 1170 vacancies of Group C and D Stenographer in the various department ministries of central goverment.
SSC Stenographer C and D City Intimation Slip 2026
The SSC Stenographer city intimation slip provides details about the city where the exam centre is located. It helps students to plan their travel arrangements well in advance. However, it does not contain details such as the exact exam centre, which will be mentioned on the admit card.
SSC Stenographer 2026 City Intimation Slip Download Link
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the SSC Stenographer Group C city intimation slip online on its official website. Candidates can download it from there after login through their login credentials. Here we will also provide the direct link to download the SSC Stenographer Group C 2026 City Intimation Slip.
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SSC Stenographer 2026 City Intimation Slip Download Link
How to Download the SSC Stenographer City Slip 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to download their SSC Stenographer city intimation slip for the September 09 exam, once released officially:
Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the ‘SSC Stenographer Group C City Slip’ download link
Step 3: A new window will open, fill in all the details like registration number, password and security pin and click on ‘Submit’.
Step 4: The city slip will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download and print the city slip PDF.
Details Mentioned In SSC Stenographer 2026 Exam City Slip 2026
Candidates are advised to check the details carefully in the SSC Stenographer Exam City Slip 2026. The following details are mentioned:
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Name of the candidate
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Father's Name
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Application Number
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Gender & Date of Birth
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Category & PwD status
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Exam City
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Exam Date
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Shift Timing
SSC Stenographer Exam Date 2026
The SSC Stenographer Exam Date 2026 has been announced officially. The Computer-based exam will be held on September 09 to 12, 2026, at different exam centres across the country in a multiple shifts. Candidates should regularly visit the official website for updates on the exam city slip, admit card and other important details.
SSC Stenographer Admit Card Date 2026
In the official notice, it is also mentioned that the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the SSC Stenographer Group C admit card a few days prior to the exam, which means the admit card will tentatively be released on September 5-6 for the exam scheduled to be held from September 09. The admit card will contain the exact exam centre details. The candidates can download it from the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in, using their login details.
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Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc