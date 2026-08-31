SSC Stenographer City Slip 2026: Download Group C and D Exam City Slip Soon at ssc.gov.in

Key Points The SSC Stenographer 2026 CBT exam is scheduled for September 9 to 12, 2026.

SSC will soon release the city intimation slip on ssc.gov.in for travel planning.

Admit cards with exact exam centers will be released around September 5-6, 2026.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the SSC Stenographer city slip on its official website, i.e., ssc.gov.in. The SSC will conduct a Computer-Based Test (CBT) exam from September 9 to 12, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the SSC Stenographer recruitment 2026 can download their SSC Stenographer Group C city intimation slip from the official website, once it is released officially. The SSC will release the admit card with exact exam centre details separately. Through this recruitment, the SSC will fill 1170 vacancies of Group C and D Stenographer in the various department ministries of central goverment. SSC Stenographer C and D City Intimation Slip 2026 The SSC Stenographer city intimation slip provides details about the city where the exam centre is located. It helps students to plan their travel arrangements well in advance. However, it does not contain details such as the exact exam centre, which will be mentioned on the admit card.

SSC Stenographer 2026 City Intimation Slip Download Link The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the SSC Stenographer Group C city intimation slip online on its official website. Candidates can download it from there after login through their login credentials. Here we will also provide the direct link to download the SSC Stenographer Group C 2026 City Intimation Slip. SSC Stenographer 2026 City Intimation Slip Download Link Click here How to Download the SSC Stenographer City Slip 2026 Candidates can follow these steps to download their SSC Stenographer city intimation slip for the September 09 exam, once released officially: Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in. Step 2: Click on the ‘SSC Stenographer Group C City Slip’ download link Step 3: A new window will open, fill in all the details like registration number, password and security pin and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 4: The city slip will appear on the screen. Step 5: Download and print the city slip PDF. Details Mentioned In SSC Stenographer 2026 Exam City Slip 2026 Candidates are advised to check the details carefully in the SSC Stenographer Exam City Slip 2026. The following details are mentioned: Name of the candidate

Father's Name

Application Number

Gender & Date of Birth

Category & PwD status

Exam City

Exam Date

Shift Timing SSC Stenographer Exam Date 2026 The SSC Stenographer Exam Date 2026 has been announced officially. The Computer-based exam will be held on September 09 to 12, 2026, at different exam centres across the country in a multiple shifts. Candidates should regularly visit the official website for updates on the exam city slip, admit card and other important details.