SSC Stenographer Exam Date 2026: Check Revised Exam Dates for Group C & D Posts

SSC Stenographer Exam Date 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the new exam dates for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2026. The commission has released the notice regarding the new exam dates on 31 August 2026 on the official website, ssc.gov.in. As per the notice, the Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted on 09 September to 15 September 2026. Previously, the exam was scheduled to be held between 09 September to 12 September 2026. The SSC will conduct the Tier 1 examination in online mode. The exam city intimation slip has been released by the SSC and the candidates can check their exam city details through Candidate Login.

SSC Stenographer Exam Date 2026 OUT

A public notice has been issued by the SSC announcing the revised exam dates for the SSC Stenographer Group C & D Tier 1 examination. The notice was issued on 31 August on the official website of the commission.