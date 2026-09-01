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SSC Stenographer Exam Date 2026: Check Revised Exam Dates for Group C & D Posts

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Sep 1, 2026, 16:41 IST

SSC Stenographer Exam Date 2026: The SSC has released the public notice announcing the new revised exam dates for the Stenographer Group C & D posts. The CBT is scheduled to take place between 09-15 September 2026. Check this article to download the exam date notice and other details.

SSC Stenographer Exam Date 2026: Check Revised Exam Dates for Group C & D Posts
SSC Stenographer Exam Date 2026: Check Revised Exam Dates for Group C & D Posts

Key Points

  • SSC announced new Stenographer 2026 exam dates on 31 August 2026.
  • The Computer Based Test (CBT) is now scheduled for 09 September to 15 September 2026.
  • A total of 1170 vacancies for Stenographer Grade C & D posts were announced.

SSC Stenographer Exam Date 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the new exam dates for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2026. The commission has released the notice regarding the new exam dates on 31 August 2026 on the official website, ssc.gov.in. As per the notice, the Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted on 09 September to 15 September 2026. Previously, the exam was scheduled to be held between 09 September to 12 September 2026. The SSC will conduct the Tier 1 examination in online mode. The exam city intimation slip has been released by the SSC and the candidates can check their exam city details through Candidate Login.

SSC Stenographer Exam Date 2026 OUT

A public notice has been issued by the SSC announcing the revised exam dates for the SSC Stenographer Group C & D Tier 1 examination. The notice was issued on 31 August on the official website of the commission.

SSC Stenographer Group C & D Exam Date 2026

Check Notice

How to Check SSC Stenographer Exam Date 2026

To get the exam date notice, the candidates can follow the steps given below:

  • Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

  • In the Notice Board section on the homepage, click on the “Important Notice-revised dates for Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination, 2026” link.

  • The notice pdf will open on your screen.

  • Save it for your reference.

SSC Stenographer Group C & D Vacancy 2026

The SSC has announced a total of 1170 vacancies for Group C & D posts. The maximum number of vacancies have been announced for Stenographer Group D in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training, equalling 118. Check the vacancy distribution here:

  • Group D: 1021

  • Group C: 149

Stenographer Group C Vacancy

S.No.

Name of Ministry/ Department

Post Name

Total Vacancy

1

Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of States, Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD)

Stenographer Grade 'C'

4

2

Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Stenographer Grade 'C'

3

3

Ministry of Corporate Affairs, National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)

Stenographer Grade 'C'

5

4

Election Commission of India

Stenographer Grade 'C'

2

5

Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue

Stenographer Grade 'C'

39

6

Ministry of External Affairs

Stenographer Grade 'C'

24

7

Ministry of Home Affairs, Intelligence Bureau

Stenographer Grade 'C'

46

8

Ministry of Labour & Employment

Stenographer Grade 'C'

13

9

Central Vigilance Commission

Stenographer Grade 'C'

4

10

National Human Rights Commission

Stenographer Grade 'C'

7

11

Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation

Stenographer Grade 'C'

2

Total

149

Stenographer Group D Vacancy

S.No.

Name of Ministry/ Department

Post Name

Total Vacancy

1

Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

35

2

Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Official Language

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

2

3

Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of States, Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD)

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

1

4

Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence Production

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

1

5

Ministry of Communications, Department of Telecommunications

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

103

6

Ministry of Tourism

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

3

7

Ministry of Labour & Employment, Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

2

8

Ministry of Corporate Affairs, National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

15

9

National Commission for Schedule Tribe

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

1

10

Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence, Controller General Of Defence Accounts (CGDA)

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

11

11

Election Commission of India

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

3

12

Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

73

13

Ministry of Railways, Railway Board

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

5

14

Ministry of External Affairs

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

5

15

Ministry of Communications, Department of Posts, Postal Accounts Wing

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

3

16

Central Administrative Tribunal

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

1

17

Ministry of Science & Technology, Department of Science and Technology

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

3

18

Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

118

19

Ministry of Home Affairs, Intelligence Bureau

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

66

20

Ministry of Labour & Employment

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

22

21

Central Vigilance Commission

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

1

22

Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence, Indian Coast Guard

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

23

23

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, & Public Distribution, Department of Consumer Affairs

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

4

24

Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

7

25

Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Department of Fisheries

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

1

26

Ministry of Defence, Director General Defence Estates(DGDE)

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

7

27

Ministry of Home Affairs, Narcotics Control Bureau

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

11

28

Ministry of Textiles

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

1

29

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

4

30

National Human Rights Commission

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

3

31

Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

5

32

Ministry of Culture, ARCHAEOLOGICAL SURVEY OF INDIA

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

11

33

Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Department of Youth Affairs

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

8

34

Ministry of Power

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

2

35

Ministry of Defence, Border Roads Organization (BRO)

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

60

36

Ministry of Home Affairs

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

1

37

Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

8

38

Ministry of Communications, Department of Telecommunications, CGCA (Controller General of Communication Accounts)

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

10

39

Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA)

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

2

40

Ministry of Finance, Enforcement Directorate

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

11

41

Ministry of Civil Aviation

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

4

42

Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of States, Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner of India

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

1

43

Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

5

44

Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

4

45

Ministry of Earth Sciences, Indian Meteorological Department

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

15

46

Ministry of Finance, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

249

47

Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence, Directorate of Civilian Manpower and Planning (DCMPR), IHQ, Navy

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

74

48

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

16

Total

1021

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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First Published: Sep 1, 2026, 16:41 IST

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