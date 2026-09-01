SSC Stenographer Exam Date 2026: Check Revised Exam Dates for Group C & D Posts
SSC Stenographer Exam Date 2026: The SSC has released the public notice announcing the new revised exam dates for the Stenographer Group C & D posts. The CBT is scheduled to take place between 09-15 September 2026. Check this article to download the exam date notice and other details.
Key Points
- SSC announced new Stenographer 2026 exam dates on 31 August 2026.
- The Computer Based Test (CBT) is now scheduled for 09 September to 15 September 2026.
- A total of 1170 vacancies for Stenographer Grade C & D posts were announced.
SSC Stenographer Exam Date 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the new exam dates for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2026. The commission has released the notice regarding the new exam dates on 31 August 2026 on the official website, ssc.gov.in. As per the notice, the Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted on 09 September to 15 September 2026. Previously, the exam was scheduled to be held between 09 September to 12 September 2026. The SSC will conduct the Tier 1 examination in online mode. The exam city intimation slip has been released by the SSC and the candidates can check their exam city details through Candidate Login.
SSC Stenographer Exam Date 2026 OUT
A public notice has been issued by the SSC announcing the revised exam dates for the SSC Stenographer Group C & D Tier 1 examination. The notice was issued on 31 August on the official website of the commission.
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SSC Stenographer Group C & D Exam Date 2026
How to Check SSC Stenographer Exam Date 2026
To get the exam date notice, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
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In the Notice Board section on the homepage, click on the “Important Notice-revised dates for Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination, 2026” link.
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The notice pdf will open on your screen.
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Save it for your reference.
SSC Stenographer Group C & D Vacancy 2026
The SSC has announced a total of 1170 vacancies for Group C & D posts. The maximum number of vacancies have been announced for Stenographer Group D in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training, equalling 118. Check the vacancy distribution here:
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Group D: 1021
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Group C: 149
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Stenographer Group C Vacancy
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S.No.
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Name of Ministry/ Department
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Post Name
|
Total Vacancy
|
1
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Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of States, Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD)
|
Stenographer Grade 'C'
|
4
|
2
|
Ministry of Corporate Affairs
|
Stenographer Grade 'C'
|
3
|
3
|
Ministry of Corporate Affairs, National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)
|
Stenographer Grade 'C'
|
5
|
4
|
Election Commission of India
|
Stenographer Grade 'C'
|
2
|
5
|
Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue
|
Stenographer Grade 'C'
|
39
|
6
|
Ministry of External Affairs
|
Stenographer Grade 'C'
|
24
|
7
|
Ministry of Home Affairs, Intelligence Bureau
|
Stenographer Grade 'C'
|
46
|
8
|
Ministry of Labour & Employment
|
Stenographer Grade 'C'
|
13
|
9
|
Central Vigilance Commission
|
Stenographer Grade 'C'
|
4
|
10
|
National Human Rights Commission
|
Stenographer Grade 'C'
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7
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11
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Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation
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Stenographer Grade 'C'
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2
|
Total
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149
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Stenographer Group D Vacancy
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S.No.
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Name of Ministry/ Department
|
Post Name
|
Total Vacancy
|
1
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Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)
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Stenographer Grade ‘D’
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35
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2
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Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Official Language
|
Stenographer Grade ‘D’
|
2
|
3
|
Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of States, Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD)
|
Stenographer Grade ‘D’
|
1
|
4
|
Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence Production
|
Stenographer Grade ‘D’
|
1
|
5
|
Ministry of Communications, Department of Telecommunications
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Stenographer Grade ‘D’
|
103
|
6
|
Ministry of Tourism
|
Stenographer Grade ‘D’
|
3
|
7
|
Ministry of Labour & Employment, Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)
|
Stenographer Grade ‘D’
|
2
|
8
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Ministry of Corporate Affairs, National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)
|
Stenographer Grade ‘D’
|
15
|
9
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National Commission for Schedule Tribe
|
Stenographer Grade ‘D’
|
1
|
10
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Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence, Controller General Of Defence Accounts (CGDA)
|
Stenographer Grade ‘D’
|
11
|
11
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Election Commission of India
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Stenographer Grade ‘D’
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3
|
12
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Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue
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Stenographer Grade ‘D’
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73
|
13
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Ministry of Railways, Railway Board
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Stenographer Grade ‘D’
|
5
|
14
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Ministry of External Affairs
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Stenographer Grade ‘D’
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5
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15
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Ministry of Communications, Department of Posts, Postal Accounts Wing
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Stenographer Grade ‘D’
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3
|
16
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Central Administrative Tribunal
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Stenographer Grade ‘D’
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1
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17
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Ministry of Science & Technology, Department of Science and Technology
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Stenographer Grade ‘D’
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3
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18
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Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training
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Stenographer Grade ‘D’
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118
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19
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Ministry of Home Affairs, Intelligence Bureau
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Stenographer Grade ‘D’
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66
|
20
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Ministry of Labour & Employment
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Stenographer Grade ‘D’
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22
|
21
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Central Vigilance Commission
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Stenographer Grade ‘D’
|
1
|
22
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Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence, Indian Coast Guard
|
Stenographer Grade ‘D’
|
23
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23
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Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, & Public Distribution, Department of Consumer Affairs
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Stenographer Grade ‘D’
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4
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24
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Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services
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Stenographer Grade ‘D’
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7
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25
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Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Department of Fisheries
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Stenographer Grade ‘D’
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1
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26
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Ministry of Defence, Director General Defence Estates(DGDE)
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Stenographer Grade ‘D’
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7
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27
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Ministry of Home Affairs, Narcotics Control Bureau
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Stenographer Grade ‘D’
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11
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28
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Ministry of Textiles
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Stenographer Grade ‘D’
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1
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29
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Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
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Stenographer Grade ‘D’
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4
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30
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National Human Rights Commission
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Stenographer Grade ‘D’
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3
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31
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Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare
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Stenographer Grade ‘D’
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5
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32
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Ministry of Culture, ARCHAEOLOGICAL SURVEY OF INDIA
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Stenographer Grade ‘D’
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11
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33
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Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Department of Youth Affairs
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Stenographer Grade ‘D’
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8
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34
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Ministry of Power
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Stenographer Grade ‘D’
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2
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35
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Ministry of Defence, Border Roads Organization (BRO)
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Stenographer Grade ‘D’
|
60
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36
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Ministry of Home Affairs
|
Stenographer Grade ‘D’
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1
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37
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Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs
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Stenographer Grade ‘D’
|
8
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38
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Ministry of Communications, Department of Telecommunications, CGCA (Controller General of Communication Accounts)
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Stenographer Grade ‘D’
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10
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39
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Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA)
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Stenographer Grade ‘D’
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2
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40
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Ministry of Finance, Enforcement Directorate
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Stenographer Grade ‘D’
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11
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41
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Ministry of Civil Aviation
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Stenographer Grade ‘D’
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4
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42
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Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of States, Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner of India
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Stenographer Grade ‘D’
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1
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43
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Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation
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Stenographer Grade ‘D’
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5
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44
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Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying
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Stenographer Grade ‘D’
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4
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45
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Ministry of Earth Sciences, Indian Meteorological Department
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Stenographer Grade ‘D’
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15
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46
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Ministry of Finance, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)
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Stenographer Grade ‘D’
|
249
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47
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Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence, Directorate of Civilian Manpower and Planning (DCMPR), IHQ, Navy
|
Stenographer Grade ‘D’
|
74
|
48
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Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)
|
Stenographer Grade ‘D’
|
16
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Total
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1021
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.