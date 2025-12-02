STPI Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited For Assistant And Other Posts, Check Eligibility And Application Process

STPI Recruitment 2025: The Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY has invited online applications for various posts including Assistant , Member Technical Staff, Administrative Officer, Office Attendant and others on its official website.
The online application process is underway and interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before January 12, 2026.Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of posts wise selection process including written test followed by interview and Trade/ Skill test.
In this article candidates will get the complete details about the STPI application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.
STPI Recruitment 2025: Important Dates
The organisation has uploaded a detailed notification including the online application schedule on its official website. Candidates having requisite educational qualification can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website following the schedule given below-
Last date of application: January 12, 2026
STPI Recruitment 2025 Vacancies
A total of 24 vacancies were announced for the recruitment of Administrative Officer, Member Technical Support Staff, Assistant and other posts. Discipline-wise vacancy are tabulated below
- Member Technical Staff - E-I (Scientist ‘B’) 05
- Member Technical Support Staff (MTSS) ES-V 02
- Administrative Officer (A-V) 03
- Assistant (A-IV) 03
- Member Technical Support Staff (MTSS) ES-IV 04
- Member Technical Support Staff (MTSS) ES-III 01
- Member Technical Support Staff (MTSS) ES-II 01
- Assistant (A-III) 01
- Assistant (A-II) 02
- Assistant (A-I) 01
- Office Attendant (S-I) 01
STPI 2025 Notification PDF
Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for these vacancies announced. Download the official notification through the link given below:
What is the STPI 2025 Eligibility?
The posts wise eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the examination authority. Candidates willing to apply for these posts should possess the required educational qualification and other eligibility parameters to apply for these posts.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.
How To Apply for the STPI 2025?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply on-line in the prescribed application form available through the link given on the official website. You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website https://stpi.in/
Step 2: Click on the link STPI recruitment 2025 on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the required details.
Step 4: Submit the application form.
Step 5: Submit the required documents.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
