STPI Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited For Assistant And Other Posts, Check Eligibility And Application Process

STPI Recruitment 2025: The Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY has invited online applications for various posts including Assistant , Member Technical Staff, Administrative Officer, Office Attendant and others on its official website.

The online application process is underway and interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before January 12, 2026.Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of posts wise selection process including written test followed by interview and Trade/ Skill test. In this article candidates will get the complete details about the STPI application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

STPI Recruitment 2025: Important Dates The organisation has uploaded a detailed notification including the online application schedule on its official website. Candidates having requisite educational qualification can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website following the schedule given below- Last date of application: January 12, 2026 STPI Recruitment 2025 Vacancies A total of 24 vacancies were announced for the recruitment of Administrative Officer, Member Technical Support Staff, Assistant and other posts. Discipline-wise vacancy are tabulated below Member Technical Staff - E-I (Scientist ‘B’) 05

Member Technical Support Staff (MTSS) ES-V 02

Administrative Officer (A-V) 03

Assistant (A-IV) 03

Member Technical Support Staff (MTSS) ES-IV 04

Member Technical Support Staff (MTSS) ES-III 01

Member Technical Support Staff (MTSS) ES-II 01

Assistant (A-III) 01

Assistant (A-II) 02

Assistant (A-I) 01

Office Attendant (S-I) 01