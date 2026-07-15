Telangana Launches Free UPSC Coaching 2027: Registration Begins July 17; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

Telangana Free UPSC Coaching 2027: The Telangana BC Study Circle (TGBCESDTC), under the BC Welfare Department of the Government of Telangana, invites applications from eligible candidates for the free UPSC Civil Services (Prelims-cum-Mains) 2027 coaching program. This coaching program will be conducted in Hyderabad from 24 August 2026 through 2027. Training will be provided to a total of 150 candidates, in which 100 will be selected via the open category and 50 selected from candidates who have qualified in the Telangana BC Study Circle's preliminary screening test. The candidates who will be selected for the program will be provided a monthly stipend of Rs. 5000/- till the end of the coaching program. The online application form link will be made available on the website of Telangana BC Study Circle, tgbcstudycircle.cgg.gov.in from 17 July onwards.

Telangana Free UPSC Coaching 2027 Highlights

The Telangana Government has brought a good opportunity for the students of the state who are aspiring for the country’s most coveted examination. The government is going to provide free UPSC Coaching to the candidates belonging to economically weaker sections and backward classes. Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars Details Scheme Name Free UPSC Civil Services 2027 Coaching Offered By Telangana BC Study Circle No. of Candidates Intake 150 Stipend Awarded Rs.5000/- Official Portal tgbcstudycircle.cgg.gov.in

Telangana Free UPSC Coaching 2027 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who are aspiring for the UPSC Civil Services Examination can apply for the free UPSC Coaching program if they fulfill the eligibility criteria outlined below: