Telangana Launches Free UPSC Coaching 2027: Registration Begins July 17; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
Telangana Government has announced Free UPSC Coaching for the candidates who are planning to appear for the UPSC Civil Services examination in the 2027 recruitment cycle. The candidates who wish to apply for the coaching program can start applying online from 17 July onwards through the official website of Telangana BC Study Circle. Check this article to know the important dates, eligibility criteria, application process, stipend, and other details.
Key Points
- Apply for Telangana's free UPSC 2027 coaching from July 17 to Aug 7, 2026.
- 150 candidates will receive coaching starting Aug 24, 2026, with a ₹5000 monthly stipend.
- Eligibility: Telangana resident, degree holder, and specific family income limits apply.
Telangana Free UPSC Coaching 2027: The Telangana BC Study Circle (TGBCESDTC), under the BC Welfare Department of the Government of Telangana, invites applications from eligible candidates for the free UPSC Civil Services (Prelims-cum-Mains) 2027 coaching program. This coaching program will be conducted in Hyderabad from 24 August 2026 through 2027. Training will be provided to a total of 150 candidates, in which 100 will be selected via the open category and 50 selected from candidates who have qualified in the Telangana BC Study Circle's preliminary screening test. The candidates who will be selected for the program will be provided a monthly stipend of Rs. 5000/- till the end of the coaching program. The online application form link will be made available on the website of Telangana BC Study Circle, tgbcstudycircle.cgg.gov.in from 17 July onwards.
Telangana Free UPSC Coaching 2027 Highlights
The Telangana Government has brought a good opportunity for the students of the state who are aspiring for the country’s most coveted examination. The government is going to provide free UPSC Coaching to the candidates belonging to economically weaker sections and backward classes. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Scheme Name
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Free UPSC Civil Services 2027 Coaching
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Offered By
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Telangana BC Study Circle
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No. of Candidates Intake
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150
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Stipend Awarded
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Rs.5000/-
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Official Portal
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tgbcstudycircle.cgg.gov.in
Telangana Free UPSC Coaching 2027 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who are aspiring for the UPSC Civil Services Examination can apply for the free UPSC Coaching program if they fulfill the eligibility criteria outlined below:
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Residency: Must be a resident of Telangana.
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Education: Must hold a degree from a recognized university.
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Annual Family Income:
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Rural areas: Below ₹1.50 lakh
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Urban areas: Below ₹2.00 lakh
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Age Limit: Must meet the age limit requirements as per UPSC Civil Services 2027 regulations
Stipend for Telangana Free UPSC Coaching 2027
Facilities provided to selected candidates:
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Monthly stipend of ₹5,000 (subject to government norms)
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One-time book allowance of ₹5,000
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Library facilities
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Specialized training by experts
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Study material, mock tests, and guidance
How many Candidates will be Offered Telangana Free UPSC Coaching 2027
The coaching will be provided to a total of 150 candidates. Out of 150, 100 candidates will be selected from the open category and 50 selected from candidates who have qualified in the Telangana BC Study Circle's preliminary screening test.
Telangana Free UPSC Coaching 2027 Important Dates
The candidates who are planning to apply for the Telangana Free UPSC Coaching 2027 program must know the important dates so that they should not miss any deadlines.
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Events
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Dates
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Notification
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15 July 2026
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Online Application
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17 July to 07 August 2026
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Screening Test
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16 August 2026
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Hall Ticket Download
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13 August 2026
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Results
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19 August 2026
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Certificate Verification
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21 August 2026
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Commencement of Classes
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24 August 2026
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.