TG TET Admit Card 2026 Released at tgtet.aptonline.in: Download CBT Exam Hall Ticket PDF for In-Service Teachers
TG TET Admit Card 2026: The Department of School Education, Telangana has released the admit card for the TG TET-In Service Teachers examination 2026. The candidates who are going to appear for the CBT can download their hall ticket pdf through the official website, tgtet.aptonline.in. Check this article to get the hall ticket link and exam schedule.
Key Points
- TG TET-In-Service Teachers-2026 hall ticket released on 02 September 2026.
- Exam for TG TET-In-Service Teachers-2026 is from 07 to 11 September 2026.
- Only In-service Teachers are eligible; exam is online (CBT) for Paper 1 & 2.
TG TET Admit Card 2026: The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test- In-Service Teachers-2026 (TG TET-In-Service Teachers-2026) exam is going to be conducted between 07 September to 11 September 2026. The hall ticket for the exam has been released by the Department of School Education on 02 September on its website tgtet.aptonline.in. The candidates are required to enter their aadhaar number, journal number, mobile number, and DOB to download the admit card pdf. The TG TET exam will be conducted in online mode i.e. Computer Based Test for Paper 1 and Paper 2. All In-service Teachers working in Government / Local Body / TGREIS / Government Welfare Societies Residential / Telangana Model Schools / Teachers working in other Government departments ONLY are permitted to appear for TGTET-In-service Teachers-2026.
TG TET Admit Card 2026 Highlights
The TG TET exam is going to be conducted for the In-Service Teachers. This is because it is mandatory for the teachers to have TG TET eligibility as per the government rules. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Department of School Education, Telangana
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Exam Name
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TG TET-In-Service Teachers-2026
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Exam Mode
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CBT
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No. of Papers
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Two
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Exam Date
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07 September to 11 September 2026
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Admit Card Release Date
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02 September 2026
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Official Website
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tgtet.aptonline.in
TG TET Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The candidates who are going to appear for the TG TET-In Service Teacher Examination 2026 can download the hall ticket pdf through the direct link provided here. The candidates need to enter their details such as aadhaar number, journal number, mobile number, and date of birth to download the hall ticket pdf.
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TG TET-In Service Teacher Examination 2026
How to Download TG TET Admit Card 2026
To download the TG TET admit card 2026, the candidates can follow the steps provided here:
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Visit the official website at tgtet.aptonline.in.
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On the homepage, click on the TG-TET Hall Ticket Download link.
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Enter your aadhaar number, journal number, mobile number, and date of birth.
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Click on the Proceed button.
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Your e-admit card will appear on the screen.
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Download it and take a printout of it.
Details Mentioned on the TG TET Admit Card 2026
The following details are mentioned on the TG TET admit card 2026:
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Candidate’s Name
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Roll Number
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Application Number/ Registration Number
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Exam Timings
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Exam Centre Name
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Exam Centre Address
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Exam Centre Code
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Subject Name
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Paper Name
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Paper Code
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Candidate’s Photograph
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Candidate’s Signature
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.