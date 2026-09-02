TG TET Admit Card 2026 Released at tgtet.aptonline.in: Download CBT Exam Hall Ticket PDF for In-Service Teachers

TG TET Admit Card 2026: The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test- In-Service Teachers-2026 (TG TET-In-Service Teachers-2026) exam is going to be conducted between 07 September to 11 September 2026. The hall ticket for the exam has been released by the Department of School Education on 02 September on its website tgtet.aptonline.in. The candidates are required to enter their aadhaar number, journal number, mobile number, and DOB to download the admit card pdf. The TG TET exam will be conducted in online mode i.e. Computer Based Test for Paper 1 and Paper 2. All In-service Teachers working in Government / Local Body / TGREIS / Government Welfare Societies Residential / Telangana Model Schools / Teachers working in other Government departments ONLY are permitted to appear for TGTET-In-service Teachers-2026.

TG TET Admit Card 2026 Highlights

The TG TET exam is going to be conducted for the In-Service Teachers. This is because it is mandatory for the teachers to have TG TET eligibility as per the government rules. Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Department of School Education, Telangana Exam Name TG TET-In-Service Teachers-2026 Exam Mode CBT No. of Papers Two Exam Date 07 September to 11 September 2026 Admit Card Release Date 02 September 2026 Official Website tgtet.aptonline.in

TG TET Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The candidates who are going to appear for the TG TET-In Service Teacher Examination 2026 can download the hall ticket pdf through the direct link provided here. The candidates need to enter their details such as aadhaar number, journal number, mobile number, and date of birth to download the hall ticket pdf.