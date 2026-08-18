TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026 Out at tnpsc.gov.in, Download DV, Physical Test Admit Card PDF Link Here

TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026 for the posts of Civil Services Examination - II (Group II & IIA) under notification number 11/2025 on its official website. The Commission is set to conduct the physical qualification and walking tests for the posts of Forester and Field Assistant is scheduled to be held on August 24, 2026, and August 25, 2026. All those candidates who have shortlisted for the Physical Test and Walking round for the above posts under Civil Services Examination - II (Group II & IIA) can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website of TNPSC-https://tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates will have to download the hall ticket and carry the same with other crucial documents at the Physical and Walking Test round.

TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link

The TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026 download link for the is available at the official website https://tnpsc.gov.in/. Candidates will be required to provide their login details i.e., Application ID and DOB, to download the admit card. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-

TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026 Direct Link

How to Download TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026?

The candidates who have shortlisted for the physical qualification test and walking test for the positions of Forester and Field Assistant, which are included in the Integrated Civil Services Examination - II (Group II & IIA) can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. The Hall Ticket 2026 can be downloaded through the following steps-