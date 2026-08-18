TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026 Out at tnpsc.gov.in, Download DV, Physical Test Admit Card PDF Link Here
TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026 has been released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) for the posts of Forester and Field Assistant under Civil Services Examination - II (Group II & IIA) on its official website. The physical qualification and walking tests are scheduled to be held on August 24, 2026, and August 25, 2026. Check all details here.
TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026 for the posts of Civil Services Examination - II (Group II & IIA) under notification number 11/2025 on its official website. The Commission is set to conduct the physical qualification and walking tests for the posts of Forester and Field Assistant is scheduled to be held on August 24, 2026, and August 25, 2026. All those candidates who have shortlisted for the Physical Test and Walking round for the above posts under Civil Services Examination - II (Group II & IIA) can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website of TNPSC-https://tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates will have to download the hall ticket and carry the same with other crucial documents at the Physical and Walking Test round.
TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link
The TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026 download link for the is available at the official website https://tnpsc.gov.in/. Candidates will be required to provide their login details i.e., Application ID and DOB, to download the admit card. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
|TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026
|Direct Link
How to Download TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026?
The candidates who have shortlisted for the physical qualification test and walking test for the positions of Forester and Field Assistant, which are included in the Integrated Civil Services Examination - II (Group II & IIA) can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. The Hall Ticket 2026 can be downloaded through the following steps-
- Browse the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) at https://tnpsc.gov.in/.
- Click on the “Hall ticket download” under the Important links section.
- You'll be directed to a page where various notifications about downloading hall tickets are available.
- Search for the TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026 for the examination
- Click on the link and submit your login details, like Application ID and DOB
- After clicking on submit, your TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026 is available on the screen
- After verifying all your details, download and make a copy of your hall ticket.
TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026 PET Date
The TNPSC is set to conduct the physical qualification and walking tests for the positions of Forester and Field Assistant, which are included in the Integrated Civil Services Examination - II (Group II & IIA) on August 24, 2026, and August 25, 2026. Candidates shortlisted for the Walking and Pet round are advised to download their memorandum (memo) from the Commission's website and attend the physical qualification and walking test at the specified venue on the designated dates.
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