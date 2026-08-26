TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 821 Posts at tnpsc.gov.in; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has notified a total of 821 vacancies for the Group 2 and 2A Services. The candidates who are interested in applying for the recruitment can apply till 09 September 2026. The candidates will also get the correction window facility for the already submitted applications between 13-15 September 2026. No new applications can be submitted in this time period. Out of the 821 vacancies, 41 are for Group 2 Services and 780 are for Group 2A Services. To be eligible for the recruitment, the candidates should meet the eligibility criteria that has been outlined in the notification for each post along with the age limit.

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The TNPSC will conduct the Combined Civil Services Examination - 2 (Group 2 & 2A) on 01 November 2026. For this, the TNPSC has started the application process starting from 11 August. Interested candidates can check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: