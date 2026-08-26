TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 821 Posts at tnpsc.gov.in; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026: The TNPSC has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for Group 2 & 2A recruitment 2026. The TNPSC has started the application process from 11 August and the last date to apply is approaching soon. Therefore, the candidates who are interested can apply through the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. Check this article to know the eligibility criteria, application process, number of vacancies, and other details.
Key Points
- TNPSC announced 821 vacancies for Group 2 & 2A Services.
- Applications are open from Aug 11 to Sep 09, 2026.
- The Combined Civil Services Exam - 2 will be held on Nov 01, 2026.
TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has notified a total of 821 vacancies for the Group 2 and 2A Services. The candidates who are interested in applying for the recruitment can apply till 09 September 2026. The candidates will also get the correction window facility for the already submitted applications between 13-15 September 2026. No new applications can be submitted in this time period. Out of the 821 vacancies, 41 are for Group 2 Services and 780 are for Group 2A Services. To be eligible for the recruitment, the candidates should meet the eligibility criteria that has been outlined in the notification for each post along with the age limit.
TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The TNPSC will conduct the Combined Civil Services Examination - 2 (Group 2 & 2A) on 01 November 2026. For this, the TNPSC has started the application process starting from 11 August. Interested candidates can check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)
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Exam Name
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Combined Civil Services Examination - 2 (Group 2 & 2A) 2026
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Advertisement No.
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07/2026
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No. of Vacancies
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821
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Notification Release Date
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11 August 2026
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Registration Dates
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11 August to 09 September 2026
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Application Mode
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Online
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Official Website
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tnpsc.gov.in
TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The candidates who wish to apply for the TNPSC Group 2 recruitment can use the direct link provided here. You need to enter your login and password to get the application form.
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TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026
How to Apply for TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026
To apply for the TNPSC Group 2 recruitment, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.
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On the homepage, go to the Exam Dashboard.
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Click on the “COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION - II (GROUP II AND IIA SERVICES) - 07/2026” link.
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Click on the Apply Online link. You will be redirected to apply.tnpscexams.in.
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Now click on the “Apply Now” button on the homepage.
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In the Activity tab, click on the Apply Now button.
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Enter your Login ID and Password and click on the Submit button.
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Fill the application form with all the required details carefully.
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Upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format.
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Pay the application fee as applicable.
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Submit the application form and save it for future reference.
TNPSC Group 2 Application Fee 2026
The preliminary examination fee of Rs.100/- should be paid at the time of submitting the online application for this recruitment, unless exemption of fee is claimed.
TNPSC Group 2 Vacancy 2026
The TNPSC has announced a total of 821 vacancies for Group 2 & 2A Services. These include various posts and the vacancies vary by each post.
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Post
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No. of Vacancies
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Group 2 Posts
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41
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Group 2A Posts
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780
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Total
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821
Check Detailed TNPSC Group 2 Vacancy Distribution Here
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.