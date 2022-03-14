Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 14 March 2022: Vacancies in NHM, UKMSSB, Ladakh Police, Gorakha Rifles & Others

Check List of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 14 March 2022 Here. Also check, application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Today, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 14 March 2022 includes various vacancies in renowned organizations including National Health Mission (NHM) Beed, Maharashtra, 11 Gorkha Rifles Regiment Centre, Lucknow, UP, The Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh or Ladakh Police, Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) and Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC).

The above-mentioned organizations have released the notifications for Steno Grade 2 and Barber, Follower Executive, Medical Officer (MO), Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Audiologist, Physiotherapist, Counsellor, Technician, Obstetrician (IPHS), Anesthetist and Others. Candidates can go through the article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Job Number 1: Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB)

The candidates who are willing to apply for Medical Jobs have a huge opportunity for Medical Officer (MO). Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit the applications from 16 March 2022 onwards. The last date of application is 5 April 2022. A total of 256 vacancies will be recruited. Selected candidates will get a salary of Rs. 56, 100& 1, 77, 500 (Level - 10). The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. The link to the online application will be allotted in the article, once released.

For Reference: UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 for 256 Medical officer Posts: Apply Online from 16 March onwards @ukmssb.org

Job Number 2: National Health Mission, Maharashtra

Candidates who have the interest to apply for Medical Recruitment 2022. A total of 87 vacancies of Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Audiologist, Physiotherapist, Counsellor, Technician, Obstetrician (IPHS), Anesthetist and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 24 March 2022.

For Reference: NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 87 Staff Nurse, MO & Others @beed.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Job Number 3: 11 Gorkha Rifles Regiment Centre, Lucknow

There is good news for the candidates holding 10th and 12th pass qualifications. Rifles Regiment Centre Lucknow is hiring candidates for Barber and Steno Grade 2. The closing date for receiving of application is 28 days (8 April 2022) from the date of advertisement. The age of the candidate must be between 18 to 25 years of age. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written tests and Practical tests. Candidates are advised to check the hyperlinked notification for more details.

For Reference: 11 Gorakha Rifles Regiment Centre Lucknow Recruitment 2022 for 12th and 10th Pass, Details Here

Job Number 4: Ladakh Police

The Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh or Ladakh Police is recruiting total of 80 Follower Executive posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Follower Executive posts on or before 31 March 2022. The minimum qualification must be 10th passed and One-year tradesmanship experience in the relevant trade. Candidates selected finally for Ladakh Police Follower Executive post will get Rs 15900 - 50400.

For Reference: Ladakh Police Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 80 Follower Executive Post @police.ladakh.gov.in, Download PDF

Job Number 5: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC)

Candidates holding Post Graduation in the relevant subject have an opportunity to apply for recruitment to the 458 posts of Medical Specialist against the advertisement number 12/2022/Exam/Date 11/03/2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 23 March 2022 to 21 April 2022.

For Reference: CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 458 Medical Specialist Posts @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Candidates are advised to keep checking on jagranjosh.com for latest notification, exam updates and admit card updates.