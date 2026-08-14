Top 7 Historic Schools Which Are Still Functioning in India: Check Complete List, History & Year Established

India is home to many prestigious schools with deep historical roots. These schools were established long ago and have played a major role in shaping the country's academic and social history. Today, they remain respected centers of learning, successfully blending their rich heritage with modern teaching. Here is the list of top seven of the oldest and well-known schools in India that are still functioning and continuing their legacy of excellence.

Top 7 Historic Schools Which Are Still Functioning in India

Check out the list of top seven Historic Schools Which Are Still Functioning in India:

1. St. George's Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School, Chennai (1715)