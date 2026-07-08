Top Private Colleges Accepting 350 to 400 Marks in NEET 2026

NEET 2026: A score in the range of 350 and 400 in NEET places candidates in a competitive and middle-range category. In spite of the fact that it is impossible to get a government medical seat for general candidates scoring in this range, there are many highly plausible options for candidates looking to pursue an MBBS or BDS degree from a private college and/or a Deemed University in India. The way to secure admission here will depend on proper choice filling and counseling route selection. It is suggested that one try to opt for “Open State” universities such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Karnataka, where non-local candidates are allowed to apply for a seat in the college under the management quota. One can also try the rounds conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) Deemed Universities; owing to their high yearly tuition fees, their cutoffs are always low. When selecting a counselling option, one needs to keep in mind the financial side of things such as hidden hostels fees, security charges, and other costs of attending a particular university and the patient flow at the college clinics.

SRM Medical College & Research Centre, Chennai For MBBS admissions, candidates need to be at least 17 years old on or before December 31 of the admission year, have completed 112th with a minimum of 50% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology/Biotechnology. It Includes 40% aggregate marks for reserved categories, and secure a valid NEET-UG percentile. The yearly tuition fee for the General or management quota is about ₹25,00,000, making the total tuition fee for the 4.5 years of study ₹1.12 Crores. There are extra costs like the annual hostel and mess charges of about ₹2,25,000 for AC rooms along with one-time security deposit. Admission process is carried out centrally through the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) Deemed University counseling rounds only. Medical College of Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University, Pune

Eligibility criteria include passing in NEET-UG and securing a minimum of 50% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology in 10+2 high school examination. As far as the annual fee of general/management seats is concerned, it has been fixed from ₹25,96,000 to ₹28,50,000 per annum. After considering other associated expenses, the complete cost of studying here usually comes around from ₹1.20 Crore to ₹1.28 Crore in total. Average hostel mess facility charges usually lie from ₹1.5 to ₹2.5 Lakhs annually along with one-time non-refundable caution deposit. Seats are available through counseling of MCC under Deemed University Quota system, so a safe option for those who score above 350 plus. Sharda University Medical College, Greater Noida This medical college of Sharda University, situated in Delhi-NCR area, expects applicants to achieve 50% marks in PCB in 10+2 and obtain a rank in NEET-UG test. Admission process of this college is done through UP state NEET counseling in “Open State” private management quota. Sharda University is one of the most popular colleges among many because of its relatively competitive state-controlled cost structure; annual tuition fee here is around ₹15,23,183. The overall tuition fee for 5 years of studying period (except for internship period) comes around ₹76.16 Lakhs. Including additional cost of a refundable security fee of ₹3,00,000, annual miscellaneous fee of ₹85,600 and hostel fee of ₹1.73 to ₹2.02 Lakhs per annum, total cost becomes ₹87 to ₹92 Lakhs.

MGM Medical College, Navi Mumbai Affiliated to MGMIHS Deemed University, NEET-UG qualifies you along with 50% aggregate in core PCB in 10+2. All 200 seats are offered entirely through MCC online counseling. There is an open and non-progressive fee structure at the institute with yearly fees of ₹23,50,000, thus total 4.5 year tuition fees will be ₹1,05,75,000. University Eligibility Fees for the first year is ₹1,17,500 while Miscellaneous Fees are ₹1,70,500. Housing and Mess facilities at the college cost ₹1,80,000 per year, thereby projecting an overall 5.5 year budget of ₹1.20 Crore to ₹1.30 Crore. Rama Medical College, Kanpur As per the DMET (Uttar Pradesh), candidates will have to obtain 50% marks in PCB via 10+2 and also have to qualify NEET-UG cut-off. As Uttar Pradesh is an open state, students who do not belong to this state can smartly target this medical college via UP NEET state portal choice filling rounds. This college is considered to be an economical private medical college, which has a fixed annual fee of ₹12,00,000 – ₹14,0,000 for medical education in Uttar Pradesh. The total cost required for completion of MBBS education program is ₹65 Lakhs – ₹75 Lakhs.