UGC NET Result 2026 Releasing This Week - Download June Session Final Answer & Result for All 84 Subjects at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET Result 2026: The NTA has notified that it is going to publish the final answer key and result for UGC NET June session 2026 this week. The answer key and result will be declared for the 84 subjects out of the total 87 subjects. Candidates who have appeared for these 84 subjects can check the notice in this article.
Key Points
- The final answer key and results for 84 UGC NET June 2026 subjects will be released this week.
- Re-examination for English, Sociology, & Commerce will be held on 09-10 September 2026.
- Provisional answer key for 84 subjects was released on 16 August 2026; objections until 18 August.
UGC NET Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has notified through its official ‘X’ account that it is going to release the UGC NET June final answer key and result for all the 84 subjects for which the provisional answer key was made available. The exam of the remaining 3 subjects including English, Sociology, and Commerce is going to be re-conducted on 09-10 September as notified by the NTA. The answer key for these 3 subjects will be released later after the exam gets conducted. The NTA released the provisional answer key for the 84 subjects on 16 August 2026 and the objections window portal remained open between 16-18 August 2026.
UGC NET June Result 2026 Highlights
The NTA is going to release the final answer key along with the UGC NET June result this week as has been notified by NTA. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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National Testing Agency (NTA)
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Exam Name
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UGC NET June 2026
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Purpose
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To determine the eligibility of the candidates for Assistant Professorship, JRF, or PhD admissions
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Subjects
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87
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Exam Date
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22 June to 30 June 2026
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Provisional Answer Key Release Date
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16 August 2026
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Objection Portal
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16-18 August 2026
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Final Answer Key Date (84 Subjects)
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This Week
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Result Date (84 Subjects)
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This Week
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Exam Date for Remaining Subjects
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09-10 September 2026
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Remaining Subjects
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Three- English, Sociology, and Commerce
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Official Website
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ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET June Result 2026 Notice
The candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET June examination 2026 held between 22 June to 30 June will be able to download their result this week from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The final answer key will also be released alongside the result.
📢 UGC-NET June 2026 Update— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 26, 2026
The Final answer keys and results for UGC-NET (84 Subjects), CSIR-NET and ICAR AIEEA (PG) & AICE (PhD) 2026 will be published on NTA’s website, this week.
Candidates are advised to rely only on official communications from NTA. #NTA
When will the UGC NET Exam be conducted for the Remaining Subjects?
The NTA is going to release the final answer key and result for the 84 subjects for which it has released the provisional answer key. The exam for the remaining three subjects is going to be conducted on 09 & 10 September 2026. Check the schedule here:
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Exam Date
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Subject
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Shift
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Shift Timing
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09-09-2026
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English
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First
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09:00 am to 12:00 pm
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09-09-2026
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Commerce
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Second
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03:00 pm to 06:00 pm
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10-09-2026
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Sociology
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First
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09:00 am to 12:00 pm
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.