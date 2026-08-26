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UGC NET Result 2026 Releasing This Week - Download June Session Final Answer & Result for All 84 Subjects at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 13:32 IST

UGC NET Result 2026: The NTA has notified that it is going to publish the final answer key and result for UGC NET June session 2026 this week. The answer key and result will be declared for the 84 subjects out of the total 87 subjects. Candidates who have appeared for these 84 subjects can check the notice in this article.

UGC NET Result 2026 Releasing This Week - Download June Session Final Answer & Result for All 84 Subjects at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET Result 2026 Releasing This Week - Download June Session Final Answer & Result for All 84 Subjects at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Key Points

  • The final answer key and results for 84 UGC NET June 2026 subjects will be released this week.
  • Re-examination for English, Sociology, & Commerce will be held on 09-10 September 2026.
  • Provisional answer key for 84 subjects was released on 16 August 2026; objections until 18 August.

UGC NET Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has notified through its official ‘X’ account that it is going to release the UGC NET June final answer key and result for all the 84 subjects for which the provisional answer key was made available. The exam of the remaining 3 subjects including English, Sociology, and Commerce is going to be re-conducted on 09-10 September as notified by the NTA. The answer key for these 3 subjects will be released later after the exam gets conducted. The NTA released the provisional answer key for the 84 subjects on 16 August 2026 and the objections window portal remained open between 16-18 August 2026.

UGC NET June Result 2026 Highlights

The NTA is going to release the final answer key along with the UGC NET June result this week as has been notified by NTA. Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Exam Name

UGC NET June 2026

Purpose

To determine the eligibility of the candidates for Assistant Professorship, JRF, or PhD admissions

Subjects

87

Exam Date

22 June to 30 June 2026

Provisional Answer Key Release Date

16 August 2026

Objection Portal

16-18 August 2026

Final Answer Key Date (84 Subjects)

This Week

Result Date (84 Subjects)

This Week

Exam Date for Remaining Subjects

09-10 September 2026

Remaining Subjects

Three- English, Sociology, and Commerce

Official Website

ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET June Result 2026 Notice

The candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET June examination 2026 held between 22 June to 30 June will be able to download their result this week from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The final answer key will also be released alongside the result.

When will the UGC NET Exam be conducted for the Remaining Subjects?

The NTA is going to release the final answer key and result for the 84 subjects for which it has released the provisional answer key. The exam for the remaining three subjects is going to be conducted on 09 & 10 September 2026. Check the schedule here:

Exam Date

Subject

Shift

Shift Timing

09-09-2026

English

First

09:00 am to 12:00 pm

09-09-2026

Commerce

Second

03:00 pm to 06:00 pm

10-09-2026

Sociology

First

09:00 am to 12:00 pm

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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First Published: Aug 26, 2026, 13:32 IST

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