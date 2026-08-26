UGC NET Result 2026 Releasing This Week - Download June Session Final Answer & Result for All 84 Subjects at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has notified through its official ‘X’ account that it is going to release the UGC NET June final answer key and result for all the 84 subjects for which the provisional answer key was made available. The exam of the remaining 3 subjects including English, Sociology, and Commerce is going to be re-conducted on 09-10 September as notified by the NTA. The answer key for these 3 subjects will be released later after the exam gets conducted. The NTA released the provisional answer key for the 84 subjects on 16 August 2026 and the objections window portal remained open between 16-18 August 2026.

UGC NET June Result 2026 Highlights

The NTA is going to release the final answer key along with the UGC NET June result this week as has been notified by NTA. Check the highlights in the table below: