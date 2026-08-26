UKSSSC Exam Calendar 2026: Check Revised Exam Dates Here & Download PDF

UKSSSC Exam Calendar 2026: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has published the exam calendar for the month of September to November on 25 August 2026. The exam calendar mentions the revised exam dates as well as notification dates of around 26 recruitments including Livestock Extension Officer, Surveyor, Assistant Boring Technician, Computer Programmer, Assistant Accountant, Junior Assistant, Stenographer Grade-1 / Personal Assistant, Assistant Teacher, and others. The candidates who are planning for any of these recruitment exams can download the calendar and check the respective dates.

UKSSSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT

The exam calendar for the month of September to November 2026 has been released by the UKSSSC on its official website, sssc.uk.gov.in on 25 August. The exam calendar contains the exam dates for some of the recruitments and notification release date as well as tentative exam dates for others. These dates are tentative in nature as they can be changed by the commission at any time.