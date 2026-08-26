UKSSSC Exam Calendar 2026: Check Revised Exam Dates Here & Download PDF
UKSSSC Exam Calendar 2026: The UKSSSC has released the revised exam calendar for various recruitment examinations. The calendar was published on the official website, sssc.uk.gov.in. A total of 26 recruitment exam dates and notification dates have been revised in the new calendar. Check this article to know the revised dates and recruitment names.
Key Points
- UKSSSC released its Sept-Nov 2026 exam calendar on August 25, 2026.
- Calendar details revised exam and notification dates for 26 recruitments.
- The calendar covers exams from Sept to Nov 2026 and is available at sssc.uk.gov.in.
UKSSSC Exam Calendar 2026: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has published the exam calendar for the month of September to November on 25 August 2026. The exam calendar mentions the revised exam dates as well as notification dates of around 26 recruitments including Livestock Extension Officer, Surveyor, Assistant Boring Technician, Computer Programmer, Assistant Accountant, Junior Assistant, Stenographer Grade-1 / Personal Assistant, Assistant Teacher, and others. The candidates who are planning for any of these recruitment exams can download the calendar and check the respective dates.
UKSSSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT
The exam calendar for the month of September to November 2026 has been released by the UKSSSC on its official website, sssc.uk.gov.in on 25 August. The exam calendar contains the exam dates for some of the recruitments and notification release date as well as tentative exam dates for others. These dates are tentative in nature as they can be changed by the commission at any time.
|
UKSSSC Exam Calendar 2026
UKSSSC Exam Calendar 2026: Check Schedule
The candidates who are planning for any of the Group C examinations under UKSSSC can check the tentative dates along with the schedule and also release of notifications for various recruitments in the table below:
|
S.No.
|
Advertisement/ Exam Name
|
Published/ Proposed Advertisement Date
|
Tentative Exam Dates
|
1
|
Livestock Extension Officer (Animal Husbandry Department)
|
Advertisement No-76
|
20 September 2026 (11:00 am to 01:00 pm)
|
2
|
Surveyor
|
20 September 2026 (03:00 pm to 05:00 pm)
|
3
|
Assistant Boring Technician
|
27 September 2026 (11:00 am to 01:00 pm)
|
4
|
Computer Programmer
|
27 September 2026 (03:00 pm to 05:00 pm)
|
5
|
• Junior Cameraman
• Photo Copy Machine Operator
• Projectionist
|
04 October 2026 (11:00 am to 01:00 pm)
|
6
|
• Research Officer
• Photographer
|
04 October 2026 (03:00 pm to 05:00 pm)
|
7
|
• Artist
• Draftsman
|
Advertisement No-74
|
11 October 2026 (11:00 am to 01:00 pm)
|
8
|
Legal Assistant
|
11 October 2026 (03:00 pm to 05:00 pm)
|
9
|
Adventure Sports Officer
|
18 October 2026 (11:00 am to 01:00 pm)
|
10
|
• Cameraman
• Technical Assistant (History)
|
18 October 2026 (03:00 pm to 05:00 pm)
|
11
|
• Lineman
• Psychologist
|
25 October 2026 (11:00 am to 01:00 pm)
|
12
|
Trainer / Instructor
|
25 October 2026 (03:00 pm to 05:00 pm)
|
13
|
Tourism Officer
|
01 November 2026 (11:00 am to 01:00 pm)
|
14
|
Assistant Accountant (Various Departments)
|
Advertisement No-79
|
04 October 2026
|
15
|
Agriculture (Intermediate / Graduate) Qualification Posts (Various Departments)
|
Advertisement No-77
|
11 October 2026
|
16
|
Junior Assistant, Stenographer Grade-1 / Personal Assistant (Civil Court and Family Court)
|
Advertisement No-78
|
25 October 2026
|
17
|
General Inter Level (Junior Assistant and others) Qualification Posts (Various Departments)
|
31 August 2026
|
15 November 2026
|
18
|
Personal Assistant (Various Departments)
|
07 September 2026
|
01 November 2026
|
19
|
Scaler (Forest Development Corporation, Uttarakhand)
|
08 September 2026
|
Physical Efficiency starting from 19 November 2026
|
20
|
Physical Standard and Efficiency Qualification (Special Tiger Guards, Forest Guard, Secretariat Guard, Prison Guard) Posts (Various Departments)
|
11 September 2026
|
Physical Efficiency starting from 27 December 2026
|
21
|
Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Category) (Sanskrit Education Department)
|
14 September 2026
|
06 December 2026
|
22
|
I.T.I. / Diploma Qualification Posts (Various Departments)
|
25 September 2026
|
13 December 2026
|
23
|
Science (Intermediate / Graduate / Post-Graduate) Qualification Posts (Various Departments)
|
16 October 2026
|
17 January 2026
|
24
|
Special Qualification Posts (Various Departments)
|
30 October 2026
|
24 January 2027
|
25
|
Graduate Level Qualification Posts (Various Departments)
|
06 November 2026
|
07 February 2027
|
26
|
Assistant Development Officer / Cooperative Inspector Class-2 (Cooperative Department)
|
16 November 2026
|
21 February 2027
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.