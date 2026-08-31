Union Bank SO Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Hall Ticket PDF – Direct Link Here

Union Bank SO Admit Card 2026: Union Bank of India has released the admit card for the Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment examination today August 31, 2026. Candidates who have successfully applied for those posts can now download their hall ticket from the official website at unionbankofindia.bank.in. The Union Bank SO online examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 6 2026.

Candidates must download their admit card and check the exam date, reporting time, venue and other instructions.

Also Check- Union Bank of India SO Admit Card 2026 in Hindi

Union Bank SO Admit Card 2026 Download Link

Union Bank of India has activated the Union Bank SO Admit Card 2026 download link on its official recruitment portal. Candidates can now download their call letter by visiting the recruitment section and entering their registration or roll number along with the login credentials. Check the direct link to download Union Bank Card Hall Ticket 2026 in the table below.