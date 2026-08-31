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Union Bank SO Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Hall Ticket PDF – Direct Link Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 18:37 IST

Union Bank SO Admit Card 2026: Union Bank of India has released the Specialist Officer admit card on August 31, 2026. Candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website using their login credentials. The exam is scheduled for September 6, 2026. Check all the important details here.

Union Bank SO Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Hall Ticket PDF – Direct Link Here
Union Bank SO Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Hall Ticket PDF – Direct Link Here

Key Points

  • Union Bank SO Admit Card 2026 released on August 31, 2026.
  • The SO online examination is scheduled for September 6, 2026.
  • Download admit card from unionbankofindia.bank.in using login credentials.

Union Bank SO Admit Card 2026: Union Bank of India has released the admit card for the Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment examination today August 31, 2026. Candidates who have successfully applied for those posts can now download their hall ticket from the official website at unionbankofindia.bank.in. The Union Bank SO online examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 6 2026

Candidates must download their admit card and check the exam date, reporting time, venue and other instructions.

Also Check- Union Bank of India SO Admit Card 2026 in Hindi

Union Bank SO Admit Card 2026 Download Link

Union Bank of India has activated the Union Bank SO Admit Card 2026 download link on its official recruitment portal. Candidates can now download their call letter by visiting the recruitment section and entering their registration or roll number along with the  login credentials. Check the direct link to download Union Bank Card Hall Ticket 2026 in the table below.

Union Bank SO Admit Card 2026

  Click Here

Union Bank of India Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights 

The notification for the Union Bank SO was released on July 20, 2026. The exam is scheduled to be held on September 6,2026 Check the table below for overall details related to the Union Bank SO Recruitment Exam 2026.

Particular

Details

Conducting Authority 

Union Bank of India

Post Name

Specialist Officer (SO)

Number of Vacancies

395

Exam Name

Union Bank of India Specialist Officer Exam 2026

Exam Date

September 06, 2026

Admit Card Release Date

August 31, 2026

Official Website

unionbankofindia.bank.in

Steps to Download Union Bank SO Admit Card 2026

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the Union Bank SO Admit Card 2026

  • Visit the official website of Union Bank of India at unionbankofindia.bank.in.

  • On the homepage go to the career or recruitment section.

  • Click on the link Union Bank SO Online Examination Call Letter.

  • Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number and Password or Date of Birth.

  • Click on the Login or Submit button.

  • The Union Bank SO Admit Card 2026 will appear on your screen

  • Check  the details mentioned on the hall ticket.

  • Download and save the admit card for future reference.

Details Mentioned on Union Bank SO Hall Ticket 2026 PDF

After downloading the admit card candidates can check the following details printed on it:

  • Candidate's Full Name

  • Parent's / Guardian's Name

  • Roll Number

  • Application Number

  • Photograph

  • Signature

  • Exam Date

  • Exam Time

  • Reporting Time

  • Exam Center Name

  • Exam Center Address

  • Exam City Code

  • Date of Birth

  • Important Instructions

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the Union Bank SO Admit Card 2026 along with a  photo identity proof to the examination centre. Without the hall ticket, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the examination. For more details please visit the official website regularly.


Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Aug 31, 2026, 18:37 IST

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