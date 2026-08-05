UP AGTA Admit Card 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in: Download Group C Technical Assistant Hall Ticket PDF Here

UP AGTA Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is going to conduct the Agriculture Technical Assistant Main Examination on 09 August 2026. The commission has released the admit card for the said examination on 05 August on its official website. The candidates can download their admit card using registration number and DOB. The exam is going to be conducted in offline mode with the questions being objective-type in nature for 2 hours duration. There will be 100 MCQs for 100 marks and with a negative marking of 1/4th for each incorrect answer.

UP AGTA Admit Card 2026 Highlights

The UPSSSC is the conducting body for the AGTA Group C examination which is scheduled to take place on 09 August 2026. The candidates should download their admit card and take a printout of it as there will be no entry in the examination hall without the admit card.