UP AGTA Admit Card 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in: Download Group C Technical Assistant Hall Ticket PDF Here
UP AGTA Admit Card 2026: The UPSSSC has released the AGTA admit card for the written examination scheduled to be held on 09 August 2026. The candidates who have applied for the written test can download their admit card from the official website upsssc.gov.in. The direct link is provided in this article for the convenience of the candidates.
Key Points
- The UPSSSC released the AGTA Main Exam admit card on 05 August 2026.
- The Agriculture Technical Assistant Main Exam will be held on 09 August 2026.
- The offline exam has 100 MCQs for 100 marks with 1/4th negative marking.
UP AGTA Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is going to conduct the Agriculture Technical Assistant Main Examination on 09 August 2026. The commission has released the admit card for the said examination on 05 August on its official website. The candidates can download their admit card using registration number and DOB. The exam is going to be conducted in offline mode with the questions being objective-type in nature for 2 hours duration. There will be 100 MCQs for 100 marks and with a negative marking of 1/4th for each incorrect answer.
UP AGTA Admit Card 2026 Highlights
The UPSSSC is the conducting body for the AGTA Group C examination which is scheduled to take place on 09 August 2026. The candidates should download their admit card and take a printout of it as there will be no entry in the examination hall without the admit card.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
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Exam Name
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Advertisement No.
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06-Exam/2026
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No. of Vacancies
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2759
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Main Exam Date
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09 August 2026
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Exam City Slip Release Date
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31 July 2026
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Admit Card Release Date
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05 August 2026
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Official Website
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upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC AGTA Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The candidates who have applied for the UPSSSC AGTA recruitment 2026 and are going to appear for the written examination scheduled for 09 August can download their admit card through the direct link provided here.
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UPSSSC AGTA Admit Card 2026
How to Download UPSSSC AGTA Admit Card 2026
The candidates can download the UPSSSC AGTA admit card 2026 by following the steps given below:
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Go to the official website at upsssc.gov.in.
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On the homepage, go to the News & Alerts section.
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Click on the “download Admit Card for Written Examination of Advertisement No. 06-Exam/2026, Technical Assistant Group-C Main Examination (P.A.P.-2025)/07” link.
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Enter your registration number, DOB, gender, and security code.
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Click on the Submit button.
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Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
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Download and take a printout of it.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.