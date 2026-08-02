UP Anganwadi Vacancy 2026: Apply Online for 2000+ Open Across Various Districts & other details

The Department of Women and Child Development, ICDS, Uttar Pradesh, has released new vacancies for the Anganwadi workers (Karyakartis) and Helpers across multiple districts. This recruitment drive gives a direct entry path for female residents wanting a stable government job without giving a written exam. This article will give all the important details about the vacancies and steps to apply online.

UP Anganwadi Vacancy District-Wise and the Registration Dates 2026

The UP Anganwadi recruitment is being conducted locally at the district levels, meaning each region has its own set of vacancies for the interested candidates and online application deadlines. Women candidates can apply for the posts in their specific village, ward, or Panchayat where they reside. Given below are the registration dates and official notice PDF district-wise for the UP Anganwadi vacancies 2026:-