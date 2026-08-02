UP Anganwadi Vacancy 2026: Apply Online for 2000+ Open Across Various Districts & other details
Apply online for the UP Anganwadi Worker recruitment across various major districts of Uttar Pradesh. Check the steps to apply online, get the direct link to apply, official notice, registration dates and other important details.
The Department of Women and Child Development, ICDS, Uttar Pradesh, has released new vacancies for the Anganwadi workers (Karyakartis) and Helpers across multiple districts. This recruitment drive gives a direct entry path for female residents wanting a stable government job without giving a written exam. This article will give all the important details about the vacancies and steps to apply online.
UP Anganwadi Vacancy District-Wise and the Registration Dates 2026
The UP Anganwadi recruitment is being conducted locally at the district levels, meaning each region has its own set of vacancies for the interested candidates and online application deadlines. Women candidates can apply for the posts in their specific village, ward, or Panchayat where they reside. Given below are the registration dates and official notice PDF district-wise for the UP Anganwadi vacancies 2026:-
|
District Name
|
Online Apply Start
|
Online Apply Close
|
Vacancy Type
|
Official Notice
|
Sitapur
|
July 27, 2026
|
August 16, 2026
|
Worker/Helper
|
Azamgarh
|
July 28, 2026
|
August 31, 2026
|
Worker/Helper
|
Etah
|
July 28, 2026
|
August 17, 2026
|
Worker/Helper
|
Farukkhabad
|
July 29, 2026
|
August 19, 2026
|
Helper
|
Sant Kabir Nagar
|
July 29, 2026
|
August 20, 2026
|
Worker
|
Hapur
|
July 28, 2026
|
August 18, 2026
|
Worker/Helper
|
Kushinagar
|
July 20, 2026
|
August 19, 2026
|
Worker
How to Apply Online for UP Anganwadi Vacancy 2026?
While registering, one of the most important things is to submit the form correctly to make it to the final selection list. The entire process is conducted online through the official portal, and interested candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online:-
- Go to the official website, i.e., https://www.upanganwadibharti.in/
- Click on the new registration link and choose the specific district, block and Gram Sabha.
- Enter the personal details, age proof and Class 12th marks, and upload the clear copies of the domicile certificate, income certificate and photograph.
- Review the information filled, submit the form, and download the printed copy for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
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