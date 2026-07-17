UP Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27: Download Free PDF Here

UP Board Class 10th English Syllabus 2026-27 is available now. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, has released Class 10th Syllabus subject-wise on the official website upmsp.edu.in. This article provides the direct link and introduction to the english syllabus. The UP Board Class 10th English syllabus include prose, poetry and grammar. As it is one of the important and mandatory subjects to study. To have complete understanding of how syllabus is designed, what all is required for exam to study, and about the course structure and exam pattern check the syllabus link provided below. With the help of this article students can get an idea of how the latest syllabus is designed and how it will help you score good marks in your board exams. UP Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2026: Key Highlights

Check out the table below for basic information about UP Board Class 10 English Syllabus: Overview Details Board Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP Official Website upmsp.edu.in Subject English Practical 70 Marks Theory 30 Marks Exam Duration 3 hours UP Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2026- 27: Detailed Structure There will be one question paper of 70 marks. Internal assessment will be for 30 marks. Reading 10 marks 1. One short unseen passage followed by three MCQs.

2.One unseen passage followed by three very short answer type questions and one vocabulary based question Writing Skills 10 marks 3.Letter (formal/informal)/Application .

4.Descriptive paragraph/Report/ Article (One option based on given verbal input, another on figurative input)in about 80-100words.

Grammar 15 marks 5.Five MCQs based on parts of speech, tenses, articles, reordering of sentences, spellings.

6.Three very short answer type questions based on narration, voice, punctuation.

7.Tran Literature 35 marks First Flight (23 marks) Prose(15 marks) 8.Two MCQs based on the given extract.

9.Three MCQs based on lessons.

10.Two short answer type questions in about 30-40 words each.

11.One long answer type question in about 60 words. Poetry (08 marks) 12.Two MCQs based on the given extract.

13. One short answer type question based on poetry lessons in about 30-40 words. To download complete UP Board English Class 10 Syllabus for the academic year 2026-27. Students can click on the below mentioned link and download the full PDF for free. Check: UP Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27 Downlaod PDF