UP Board Result 2023 Date and Time soon at upmsp.edu.in, Check Previous Year Toppers List and Other Stats

UP Board Result 2023 Date and Time: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will be announcing the date and time for the release of the board results soon. The results will be announced on the official website - upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Result 2023 Date & Time: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will be announcing the 10th and 12th results on the official website by May 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the board examinations can visit the official website of the board to check the results.

UPMSP result 2023 will be announced by the officials on the board website. The confirmed date and time for the release of the board result will be issued by the officials soon. The class 10 and 12 exams of the UP board were conducted from February 16 to March 4, 2023. Students who have appeared for the exams can visit the official website and enter the 10th or 12th roll number in the result link to check their board results.

The UPMSP 10th and 12th results 2023 will be announced on the official website - upmsp.edu.in. Candidates can also visit the official result portal - upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in to check the results.

UP Board Result 2023 Date and Time

Uttar Pradesh board officials will be announcing the class 10 and 12 result date and time on the official website soon. According to reports, it is expected that the results will be announced by May 2023. Candidates waiting for the announcement of the board results are advised to keep their 10th and 12th admit cards ready with them to check their results.

How to Check UPMSP Result 2023 Online?

UP Board will be announcing the results on the official website. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready with them when checking the board results. Candidates can follow the below-given steps to check their board results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP board

Step 2: Click on the UPMSP 10th/12th result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the roll number in the link given

Step 4: Download the board result for further reference

UP Board Result 2023 Re-evaluation

UP board conducts the answer sheet re-evaluation for the students who want to get their answer sheets rechecked after the results are announced. The applications for the re-evaluation process will be available on the official website of the board. After the board announced the 10th and 12th results, the details regarding the re-evaluation process will be issued.

UP Board Compartment Result 2023

Uttar Pradesh board conducts the compartment exams for the 10th and 12th results after the results are announced. Candidates can visit the website and apply for the compartment exams after the results are announced. The compartment exams give students a second chance at improving their scores. The UP board compartment exam applications will be released on the official website shortly after the board results are announced.

UP Board Result 2023: Previous Year Statistics

UP board 10th and 12th statistics 2023 will be announced by the board officials after the results are declared. The statistics will include the details of the number of students who appeared and the overall performance of the students in the board exams. Candidates can check the details of the previous year's 10th and 12th exams below.

UP Board 10th statistics 2022

Years Total Students Overall Pass % Girls Pass % Boys Pass % 2022 27,20,734 88.18 91.69 85.25 2021 29,82,055 99.53 99.55 99.52 2020 27,72,656 83 87.29 79.88

UP Board 12th statistics 2022

Years Total Students Overall Pass % Girls Pass % Boys Pass % 2022 24,10,971 85.33 90.15 81.21 2021 26,10,247 97.88 98.40 97.47 2020 24,84,479 74 81.96 68.88

UP Board Result Topper List (Previous Years)

Every year the board announces the list of students who have topped the class 10 and class 12 UP board exams. This year as well the board will announce the name and ranks of the students who have secured the top ranks. Candidates can check the list of students from the previous year below.

UP Board Class 10 Toppers 2022

Ranks Students Name Marks obtained 1st Prince Patel 97.67 2nd Sanskriti Thakur 97.50 2nd Kiran Kushwaha 97.50 3rd Aniket Sharma 97.33

UP Board Class 12 Toppers 2022

Ranks Name of students Marks obtained 1st Divyanshi 95.40% 2nd Yogesh Pratap Singh 95% 2nd Anshika Yadav 95% 3rd Bal Krishna 94% 3rd Prakhar Pathak 94%

UP Board Grading System For UPMSP Result 2023

The UP board follows a grading system when announcing the results of the students. Candidates will be allotted grades based on the marks secured in the 10th and 12th exams. Candidates can check the details of the grading system below.

Range of Marks Grade Allotted Grade points 91-100 A1 10 81-90 A2 9 71-80 B1 8 61-70 B2 7 51-60 C1 6 41-50 C2 5 33-40 D 4 21-32 E1 -- Less than 21 E2 --

Official Links To Check UP Board Result 2023

Uttar Pradesh class 10 and 12 result 2023 will be announced on the official website of the board soon. The link for students to check the results will be made available on the official website upmsp.edu.in. Along with the official website, the UP board result will also be available on the below-given websites