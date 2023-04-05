JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

UP Board Result 2023 Date and Time soon at upmsp.edu.in, Check Previous Year Toppers List and Other Stats

UP Board Result 2023 Date and Time: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will be announcing the date and time for the release of the board results soon. The results will be announced on the official website - upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Result 2023 Date & Time: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will be announcing the 10th and 12th results on the official website by May 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the board examinations can visit the official website of the board to check the results. 

UPMSP result 2023 will be announced by the officials on the board website. The confirmed date and time for the release of the board result will be issued by the officials soon. The class 10 and 12 exams of the UP board were conducted from February 16 to March 4, 2023. Students who have appeared for the exams can visit the official website and enter the 10th or 12th roll number in the result link to check their board results.

The UPMSP 10th and 12th results 2023 will be announced on the official website - upmsp.edu.in. Candidates can also visit the official result portal - upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in to check the results. 

UP Board Result 2023 Date and Time

Uttar Pradesh board officials will be announcing the class 10 and 12 result date and time on the official website soon. According to reports, it is expected that the results will be announced by May 2023. Candidates waiting for the announcement of the board results are advised to keep their 10th and 12th admit cards ready with them to check their results. 

How to Check UPMSP Result 2023 Online?

UP Board will be announcing the results on the official website. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready with them when checking the board results. Candidates can follow the below-given steps to check their board results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP board

Step 2: Click on the UPMSP 10th/12th result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the roll number in the link given

Step 4: Download the board result for further reference

UP Board Result 2023 Re-evaluation

UP board conducts the answer sheet re-evaluation for the students who want to get their answer sheets rechecked after the results are announced. The applications for the re-evaluation process will be available on the official website of the board. After the board announced the 10th and 12th results, the details regarding the re-evaluation process will be issued.

UP Board Compartment Result 2023

Uttar Pradesh board conducts the compartment exams for the 10th and 12th results after the results are announced. Candidates can visit the website and apply for the compartment exams after the results are announced. The compartment exams give students a second chance at improving their scores. The UP board compartment exam applications will be released on the official website shortly after the board results are announced.

UP Board Result 2023: Previous Year Statistics

UP board 10th and 12th statistics 2023 will be announced by the board officials after the results are declared. The statistics will include the details of the number of students who appeared and the overall performance of the students in the board exams. Candidates can check the details of the previous year's 10th and 12th exams below.

UP Board 10th statistics 2022

Years

Total Students

Overall Pass %

Girls Pass %

Boys Pass %

2022

27,20,734

88.18

91.69

85.25

2021

29,82,055

99.53

99.55

99.52

2020

27,72,656

83

87.29

79.88

UP Board 12th statistics 2022

Years

Total Students

Overall Pass %

Girls Pass %

Boys Pass %

2022

24,10,971

85.33

90.15

81.21

2021

26,10,247

97.88

98.40

97.47

2020

24,84,479

74

81.96

68.88

UP Board Result Topper List (Previous Years) 

Every year the board announces the list of students who have topped the class 10 and class 12 UP board exams. This year as well the board will announce the name and ranks of the students who have secured the top ranks. Candidates can check the list of students from the previous year below.

UP Board Class 10 Toppers 2022 

Ranks

Students Name

Marks obtained

1st

Prince Patel

97.67

2nd

Sanskriti Thakur

97.50

2nd

Kiran Kushwaha

97.50

3rd

Aniket Sharma

97.33

UP Board Class 12 Toppers 2022 

Ranks

Name of students

Marks obtained

1st

Divyanshi

95.40%

2nd

Yogesh Pratap Singh

95%

2nd

Anshika Yadav

95%

3rd

Bal Krishna

94%

3rd

Prakhar Pathak

94%

UP Board Grading System For UPMSP Result 2023 

The UP board follows a grading system when announcing the results of the students. Candidates will be allotted grades based on the marks secured in the 10th and 12th exams. Candidates can check the details of the grading system below.

Range of Marks

Grade Allotted

Grade points

91-100

A1

10

81-90

A2

9

71-80

B1

8

61-70

B2

7

51-60

C1

6

41-50

C2

5

33-40

D

4

21-32

E1

--

Less than 21

E2

--

Official Links To Check UP Board Result 2023 

Uttar Pradesh class 10 and 12 result 2023 will be announced on the official website of the board soon. The link for students to check the results will be made available on the official website upmsp.edu.in. Along with the official website, the UP board result will also be available on the below-given websites 

  • upresults.nic.in
  • results.upmsp.edu.in

FAQ

When will the UP Board Supplementary Exam 2023 be conducted?

The UP board 10th and 12th supplementary exams will be conducted after the board results are announced. It is expected that the board will announce the compartment schedule along with the board results.

What if I am unable to pass in one subject in UP board result 2023?

If a candidate is unable to secure the required marks, they can apply and appear for the compartment exam which will be conducted shortly after the board results are announced.

How to check UP board result 2023?

To check the UP board results students are required to visit the official website and enter the class 10, 12 roll numbers in the result link available.

What is the expected UP Board Result Date and Time?

It is expected that the UP board result will be announced by May 2023. The confirmed date and time is expected to be announced by the board soon.

When will UP board Result 2023 be declared?

UP board class 10 and class 12 result 2023 will be announced on the official website by May 2023.

