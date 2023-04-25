UP Board Result 2023: Check Minimum Marks Required to Pass UPMSP Class 10th and 12th

UP Board Minimum Passing Marks: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will announce the class 10 and 12 results today. According to the notification issued by the board, the exam results are to be declared at 1:30 PM today April 25, 2023. Students who have appeared for the class 10 and 12 board exams can check the results through the link provided on the official website.

Students are required to score the minimum required marks in order to pass the UP board exams. In case a student fails in the first attempt, they can apply for the compartment exams which will be conducted by the board in the coming months. Candidates can check here the details regarding the minimum passing marks, the grading system followed and the details of the compartment exams.

This year approximately 58 Lakh students have appeared for the UP board exams. Out of this 31,16, 487 students have appeared for the class 10 board exams. UP Board class 10 and 12 exams were conducted from February 16 to March 3, 2023. Candidates can keep refreshing this page to get updates on UP Board Result 2023.

What is the Minimum Passing Mark for UP 10th Exam 2023?

UP board has set minimum passing marks for students to qualify the board exams. In case a candidate is unable to secure the required marks, they can appear for the compartment exams to be conducted after the board results are announced. Based on the marking system followed, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks aggregate in each subject to be considered as passed in the UP board exams.

UP Board Result 2023 Grading System

As mentioned, the board follows a grading system to grade the students as per the marks scored in the board exams. Candidates can check the grading system for the theory and practical exams below.

Grade Percentage of marks A1 91 - 100 A2 81 - 90 B1 71 - 80 B2 61 - 70 C1 51 - 60 C2 41 - 50 D 33 - 40 E1 21 - 32 E2 Less than 21

Who can apply for UP Board Compartment 2023 Exams

After the UP Board Result 2023 is announced, the officials will be announcing the details regarding the compartment exams. UP Board compartment exams are conducted for students who failed in the board exams. The applications for the UP Board 10th and 12th compartment exams will be released on the official website within a few days of the announcement of the board results. Candidates who fail in the exams are required to submit compartment exam applications in order to attempt the exams for a second time. Keep visiting this page to get further updates on the UP Board compartment exam 2023.

UP Board Result 2023 Re-evaluation

UP board offers candidates a chance to submit their answer sheets for the re-evaluation process. Candidates who want to check for any errors in their answer booklet can visit the official website of the board to submit the re-evaluation applications. Further details regarding the UP board re-evaluation process will be given here after the results are announced.

