UP Board Result 2023 Live Updates: UPMSP 10th, 12th results April 25 (Today) at upresults.nic.in; list of websites to check score online

UPMSP Result 2023, UP Board Class 10th 12th Result Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj to announce the UP Board result 2023 on April 25 at 01:30 PM. UP Board 10th and 12th result is to be released at the same time. The UP matric and inter results are to be declared online at the websites - upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

The UP Board result date and time have been announced by Dibyakant Shukla, Secretary of Madhyamik Siksha Parishad, Department Of Education (UP Board) through his Twitter account.

To download UP Board Class 10 and 12 results 2023, candidates have to enter the exam credentials like roll numbers, school code and dates of birth. The UPMSP will declare results on only those candidates who have secured the minimum passing in all the subjects. As per the UPMSP passing marks criteria, students need to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject. Those who fail in one or more exams will be given a chance to appear in compartment exams.

Class 10th board exams were held from February 16 to March 3 and the UP board Class 12 exams were held between February 16 and March 4. This year, 58.8 lakh students registered in the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams. Among the total registered candidates, 31.16 lakh is for the class 10th exam and 27.69 lakh for the class 12th.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Keep following this page for latest updates on result time, official links, marksheets, toppers, pass percent and more.

UP Board Result 2023 Highlights: Exam and result date, time and link

Exam Particulars UP Board 10th 2023 Result - Highlights UP Board 12th 2023 Result - Highlights Exam name UPMSP High School exams 2023 UPMSP Inter exam 2023 Board name Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Result name UP Board High School Result 2023 UP Board Inter School Result 2023 Exam Date February 16 to March 03, 2023 February 16 to March 04, 2023 UP 10th Result Date April 25, 2023 | Time 01:30 PM UP Board Result Websites Result Link 1: upmsp.edu.in

Result Link 2: upresults.nic.in Required credentials Roll Number-School Code - Date of Birth

UP Board Result 2023 date and time: Dibyakant Shukla, Secretary (UPMSP)

The UP Board result date and time were announced by Dibyakant Shukla, Secretary of Madhyamik Siksha Parishad, Department Of Education (UP Board) through his Twitter account. As per the Tweet, the UP Matric and Inter result to be announced on April 25 at 01:30 PM.

UPMSP UP Board Class Result 2023: How to check

To check UP Board result students must have to keep their roll number and school code.

Step 1: Visit official websites - upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Check the Exam result link for Class 10, 12 results 2023

Step 3: Enter credentials like roll numbers, school code and dates of birth

Step 4: Download UP board result 2023 mark sheet

UP Board Result 2023: From where to check result?

The UP board 10th, 12th result 2023 will be available on official websites - upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board result to release today (April 25, 2023)

UPMSP to release UP matric and inter result on April 25, 2023. This is the first that the UP Board has announced the result within two months of the exam completion. Last time, in 2019 the UP Board result was announced on April 27.