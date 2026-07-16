UP Home Guard DV/PST New Dates 2026 For 8 Districts, Check New Exam Schedule and Admit Card Details

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPRPB, in a recent notification released the new dates for the Document Verification and the Physical Standard Test (DV/PST), and the revised admit card for 9 districts. The districts for which the new dates have been given include Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Baghpat, Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur, and Baghpat. The Document Verification and the Physical Standard Test for the 9 districts under the advertisement number PRPB-B(Home Guard)-09/2026 will now be held on August 4, 2026, August 5, 2026, and August 6, 2026. Uttar Pradesh Home Guard DV/PST 2026 Official Notice UPPRPB had started the Document Verification and Physical Standard Test (DV/PST) from July 13, 2026, and it will continue till August 7, 2026. In a recent notification, the Board has also rolled out the revised dates for the Uttar Pradesh Home Guard DV/PST exam for 9 districts. Candidates can check the name of the districts for which the DV/PST dates have been revised in the official notification, which has been given below:-

Uttar Pradesh Home Guard DV/PST 2026 Download PDF Here UP Home Guard DV/PST 2026 Important Dates The Document Verification and the Physical Standard Test for the UP Home Guard recruitment started from July 13, 2026 and will continue until August 7, 2026. UPPRPB, in an official notification, had also rescheduled the DV/PST dates for the 9 Districts. Given below are the new dates for the UP Home Guard DV/PST Exam 2026 and the names of the districts for which the exam dates have been revised:- District Names New Exam Dates Saharanpur August 4, 2026

August 5, 2026

August 6, 2026 Shamli Bulandshahr Hapur Gautam Buddha Nagar Muzzafarnagar Meerut Ghaziabad Baghpat UP Home Guard Admit Card for DV/PST 2026 Direct Link The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPRP, has also released the revised admit cards for the UP Home Guard DV and PST exam. Candidates should note that the revised Admit Card has been released only for the revised dates for the 8 districts. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of the UPPRPB, i.e., uppbpb.gov.in or can also use the direct link below:-