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UP Home Guard DV/PST New Dates 2026 For 8 Districts, Check New Exam Schedule and Admit Card Details

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 09:51 IST

The UPPRPB has revised the DV/PST dates for eight districts of Uttar Pradesh. The board has also released the revised admit card for these 8 districts with the new dates. Candidates are advised to check the new dates and download the new admit card.

UP Home Guard DV/PST New Dates 2026 For 8 Districts, Check New Exam Schedule and Admit Card Details
UP Home Guard DV/PST New Dates 2026 For 8 Districts, Check New Exam Schedule and Admit Card Details

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPRPB, in a recent notification released the new dates for the Document Verification and the Physical Standard Test (DV/PST), and the revised admit card for 9 districts. The districts for which the new dates have been given include Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Baghpat, Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur, and Baghpat. The Document Verification and the Physical Standard Test for the 9 districts under the advertisement number PRPB-B(Home Guard)-09/2026 will now be held on August 4, 2026, August 5, 2026, and August 6, 2026

Uttar Pradesh Home Guard DV/PST 2026 Official Notice

UPPRPB had started the Document Verification and Physical Standard Test (DV/PST) from July 13, 2026, and it will continue till August 7, 2026. In a recent notification, the Board has also rolled out the revised dates for the Uttar Pradesh Home Guard DV/PST exam for 9 districts. Candidates can check the name of the districts for which the DV/PST dates have been revised in the official notification, which has been given below:-

Uttar Pradesh Home Guard DV/PST 2026

Download PDF Here

UP Home Guard DV/PST 2026 Important Dates 

The Document Verification and the Physical Standard Test for the UP Home Guard recruitment started from July 13, 2026 and will continue until August 7, 2026. UPPRPB, in an official notification, had also rescheduled the DV/PST dates for the 9 Districts. Given below are the new dates for the UP Home Guard DV/PST Exam 2026 and the names of the districts for which the exam dates have been revised:-

District Names

New Exam Dates

Saharanpur
  • August 4, 2026
  • August 5, 2026
  • August 6, 2026

Shamli

Bulandshahr

Hapur

Gautam Buddha Nagar

Muzzafarnagar

Meerut

Ghaziabad

Baghpat

UP Home Guard Admit Card for DV/PST 2026 Direct Link

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPRP, has also released the revised admit cards for the UP Home Guard DV and PST exam. Candidates should note that the revised Admit Card has been released only for the revised dates for the 8 districts. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of the UPPRPB, i.e., uppbpb.gov.in or can also use the direct link below:-

UP Home Guard Admit Card DV/PST 2026

Direct Link

Steps to Download Admit Card for UP Home Guard

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download their revised and updated admit card for the DV and PST test 2026 from the official website of the UPPRPB:-

  • Go to the official website of the UPPRPB, i.e., uppbpb.gov.in
  • Search for the notification regarding the admit card link for downloading the admit card for the Document Verification/ Physical Standard Test (DV/PST) under enrollment-2025 for the posts of Uttar Pradesh Home Guard.
  • A new window will open on the candidate’s screen. Enter the registration number and the date of birth, and submit.
  • The revised admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the card, print it out, and keep it safe for future use. 

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for regular updates, and they are also reminded to reach the exam centre on the given time and date for the Document Verification and Physical Standard Test.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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First Published: Jul 16, 2026, 09:51 IST

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FAQs

  • What are the new dates for the document verification and the physical standard test of UP Home Guard recruitment 2026?
    +
    The new dates for the UP Home Guard recruitment DV/PST dates for 9 districts are August 4-6, 2026. The board has also provided the revised admit card with the new dates. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of the UPPRPB.
  • For which districts has the new DV/PST dates been given?
    +
    There are a total 9 districts for which the document verification and physical standard test exam dates have been revised. These are as follows:-SaharanpurShamliBulandshahrHapurGautam Buddha NagarMuzzafarnagarMeerutGhaziabadBaghpat

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