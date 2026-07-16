UP Home Guard DV/PST New Dates 2026 For 8 Districts, Check New Exam Schedule and Admit Card Details
The UPPRPB has revised the DV/PST dates for eight districts of Uttar Pradesh. The board has also released the revised admit card for these 8 districts with the new dates. Candidates are advised to check the new dates and download the new admit card.
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPRPB, in a recent notification released the new dates for the Document Verification and the Physical Standard Test (DV/PST), and the revised admit card for 9 districts. The districts for which the new dates have been given include Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Baghpat, Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur, and Baghpat. The Document Verification and the Physical Standard Test for the 9 districts under the advertisement number PRPB-B(Home Guard)-09/2026 will now be held on August 4, 2026, August 5, 2026, and August 6, 2026.
Uttar Pradesh Home Guard DV/PST 2026 Official Notice
UPPRPB had started the Document Verification and Physical Standard Test (DV/PST) from July 13, 2026, and it will continue till August 7, 2026. In a recent notification, the Board has also rolled out the revised dates for the Uttar Pradesh Home Guard DV/PST exam for 9 districts. Candidates can check the name of the districts for which the DV/PST dates have been revised in the official notification, which has been given below:-
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Uttar Pradesh Home Guard DV/PST 2026
UP Home Guard DV/PST 2026 Important Dates
The Document Verification and the Physical Standard Test for the UP Home Guard recruitment started from July 13, 2026 and will continue until August 7, 2026. UPPRPB, in an official notification, had also rescheduled the DV/PST dates for the 9 Districts. Given below are the new dates for the UP Home Guard DV/PST Exam 2026 and the names of the districts for which the exam dates have been revised:-
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District Names
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New Exam Dates
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Saharanpur
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Shamli
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Bulandshahr
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Hapur
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Gautam Buddha Nagar
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Muzzafarnagar
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Meerut
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Ghaziabad
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Baghpat
UP Home Guard Admit Card for DV/PST 2026 Direct Link
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPRP, has also released the revised admit cards for the UP Home Guard DV and PST exam. Candidates should note that the revised Admit Card has been released only for the revised dates for the 8 districts. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of the UPPRPB, i.e., uppbpb.gov.in or can also use the direct link below:-
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UP Home Guard Admit Card DV/PST 2026
Steps to Download Admit Card for UP Home Guard
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download their revised and updated admit card for the DV and PST test 2026 from the official website of the UPPRPB:-
- Go to the official website of the UPPRPB, i.e., uppbpb.gov.in
- Search for the notification regarding the admit card link for downloading the admit card for the Document Verification/ Physical Standard Test (DV/PST) under enrollment-2025 for the posts of Uttar Pradesh Home Guard.
- A new window will open on the candidate’s screen. Enter the registration number and the date of birth, and submit.
- The revised admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the card, print it out, and keep it safe for future use.
Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for regular updates, and they are also reminded to reach the exam centre on the given time and date for the Document Verification and Physical Standard Test.
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.