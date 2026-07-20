UP Police Constable Result 2026 at uppbpb.gov.in soon, Check Expected Date and Past Years Trends Here
UP Police Constable Result 2026 is expected to be released soon by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on its official website. As per the earlier trends and media reports, the result for the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2026 is likely to be released by the last week of July 2026. As per reports, it is expected that UP Police Constable Result 2026 will be released by the UPPRBP in the last week of July. Check all details here.
UP Police Constable Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) had conducted the UP Police Constable recruitment examination on June 8, 9, and 10, 2026 across the state. A number of candidates appeared in the much awaited recruitment launched across the state. Candidates appeared in the UP Police Constable posts exam hae a single query that up police constable result 2026 kab aayega (When will the UP Police Constable Result 2026 be declared). According to reports, lakhs of aspirants participated in the exam and are eagerly waiting for the result. It is expected that UP Police Constable Result 2026 will be released shortly by the UPPRBP in the last week of July. However there is not any official announcement, it is expected that the result will be available shortly on its official website. Once released, candidates will be able to download their result after using their login credentials to the link.
up police constable result 2026 kab aayega
All those candidates appeared in the Constable posts under Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has a single query that up police constable result 2026 kab aayega (When will the UP Police Constable Result 2026 be declared). As per the earlier trends and media reports, the result for the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2026 is likely to be released by the last week of July 2026. However, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has not yet announced an official date for the result. Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to download their scorecards and the merit list from the official UPPRPB website. Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be called for the subsequent stages—namely Document Verification (DV), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)—which are expected to commence in August 2026.
UP Police Constable Result 2026 What Candidates Can Do?
As per the selection process for the Constable posts, all those candidates who will qualify in the written exam will have to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Under this round, candidates will have to display their physical standard test and endurance test which are the essential part of their role as the Constable role. Candidates are required to be ready for this crucial round of the selection process To succeed in this, male candidates must complete a 4.8 km run within 25 minutes, while female candidates must complete a 2.4 km run within 14 minutes. Therefore, candidates should intensify their preparations now to ensure they can easily pass the physical test.
Steps To Download UP Police Constable Result 2026?
Once released, candidates will be able to download the UP Police Constable Result 2026 through the official website. You can download the result easily after following the steps given below-
- Go to the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.
- When the site takes you to the homepage, click on the Constable Recruitment Result 2026 Link at the left side of the screen.
- Enter the registration number and date of birth in the DD/MM/YYYY format in the login forms.
- Click on the Submit Button and you will get the result pdf in a new window.
- Download UP Police Constable Result 2026 and save the same for future reference.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.