UP Police Constable Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) had conducted the UP Police Constable recruitment examination on June 8, 9, and 10, 2026 across the state. A number of candidates appeared in the much awaited recruitment launched across the state. Candidates appeared in the UP Police Constable posts exam hae a single query that up police constable result 2026 kab aayega (When will the UP Police Constable Result 2026 be declared). According to reports, lakhs of aspirants participated in the exam and are eagerly waiting for the result. It is expected that UP Police Constable Result 2026 will be released shortly by the UPPRBP in the last week of July. However there is not any official announcement, it is expected that the result will be available shortly on its official website. Once released, candidates will be able to download their result after using their login credentials to the link.

up police constable result 2026 kab aayega All those candidates appeared in the Constable posts under Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has a single query that up police constable result 2026 kab aayega (When will the UP Police Constable Result 2026 be declared). As per the earlier trends and media reports, the result for the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2026 is likely to be released by the last week of July 2026. However, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has not yet announced an official date for the result. Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to download their scorecards and the merit list from the official UPPRPB website. Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be called for the subsequent stages—namely Document Verification (DV), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)—which are expected to commence in August 2026.

UP Police Constable Result 2026 What Candidates Can Do? As per the selection process for the Constable posts, all those candidates who will qualify in the written exam will have to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Under this round, candidates will have to display their physical standard test and endurance test which are the essential part of their role as the Constable role. Candidates are required to be ready for this crucial round of the selection process To succeed in this, male candidates must complete a 4.8 km run within 25 minutes, while female candidates must complete a 2.4 km run within 14 minutes. Therefore, candidates should intensify their preparations now to ensure they can easily pass the physical test. Steps To Download UP Police Constable Result 2026?