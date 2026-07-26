UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026: Registration Closes Today for 500 Posts; Apply Online at uppsc.up.nic.in
UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission will close the PCS 2026 application process on July 27. Eligible graduates can apply for around 500 Group A and B vacancies through the official website, while application corrections will remain open until August 3, 2026.
Key Points
- UPPSC PCS 2026 application process closes on July 27, 2026.
- The recruitment drive aims to fill around 500 Group A & B administrative posts.
- Applications started June 25, 2026; correction deadline is August 3, 2026.
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC, will close the online application process for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) exam today July 27, 2026. The recruitment drive will fill around 500 Group A and Group B across various administrative posts such as Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Block Development Officer (BDO), Assistant Labour Commissioner, District Programme Officer. Candidates must complete the mandatory One Time Registration (OTR) process before they fill the application form.
Eligible and interested candidates must complete the registration process as early as possible as commission may not extend the apply online dates.
UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026 Direct Apply Link
Candidates can apply online for the UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026 through the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in. Applicants must read the official notification once to know about the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, application fees, selection process, exam pattern, syllabus and important instructions. Check the direct link to apply online and notification PDF in the table given below.
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UPPSC 2026 Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
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UPPSC 2026 Notification PDF
UPPSC PCS Notification 2026 Key Highlights
The official notification for the UPPSC recruitment 2026 was released on June 25,2026 with the application process started on the same date. The last date to submit the application is July 27, 2026. The notice was issued under the advertisement no A-1/E-1/2026. Check important details in the table given below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
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Exam Name
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Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) 2026
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Total Vacancies
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500
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Advt No
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A-1/E-1/2026
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Mode of Application
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Online
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Registration Dates
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June 25,2026 to July 27, 2026
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Last Date for Application Correction
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August 3, 2026
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Selection Process
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Official Website
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uppsc.up.nic.in
UPPSC PCS 2026 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria
Before applying for the UPPSC 2026 candidates must ensure that they meet the required eligibility criteria as set by the commission. Check the details below.
1 Educational Qualification- Candidates must have completed bachelor degree from a recognised university. Some posts require additional qualifications as mentioned in official notification.
2 Age Limit -Candidates minimum age should be 21 and maximum 40 years of age with cutoff date set on July 1, 2026. Reserved will be eligible for age relaxation as per the state government rules.
UPPSC Notification 2026 Application Fee
The application fee varies according to the category of the candidate. They must pay the prescribed fee for their application to be considered. Check the table below for the category wise application fee details
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Category
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Fees
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General, OBC and EWS
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Rs 100 + 25 (Processing Fees)
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SC/ST
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Rs 40 + 25 (Processing Fees)
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Pwd
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Nil + 25 (Processing Fees)
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Ex Servicemen
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Rs 40 + 25 (Processing Fees)
How to Apply Online for UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the online application form.
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Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.
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Click on the link for “UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026” available on the homepage.
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Complete the one time registration process, if not done.
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Log in using the credentials.
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Fill the application form with personal and educational details
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Upload document such as photo and sign
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Pay the application fee online as per your category
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Review all details once before final submission.
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Submit the application form and save for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.