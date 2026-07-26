UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026: Registration Closes Today for 500 Posts; Apply Online at uppsc.up.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC, will close the online application process for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) exam today July 27, 2026. The recruitment drive will fill around 500 Group A and Group B across various administrative posts such as Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Block Development Officer (BDO), Assistant Labour Commissioner, District Programme Officer. Candidates must complete the mandatory One Time Registration (OTR) process before they fill the application form.

Eligible and interested candidates must complete the registration process as early as possible as commission may not extend the apply online dates.

UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026 Direct Apply Link

Candidates can apply online for the UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026 through the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in. Applicants must read the official notification once to know about the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, application fees, selection process, exam pattern, syllabus and important instructions. Check the direct link to apply online and notification PDF in the table given below.