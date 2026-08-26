UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Admit Card 2026 Out at uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Hall Ticket Download Link PDF Here
UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Admit Card 2026 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission for the Lecturer Polytechnic posts. The written exam is scheduled to be held on September 06, 2026 across the state. Check the hall ticket download link and more details here.
UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has uploaded the admit card download link for the Lecturer Polytechnic posts. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) for various Lecturer posts is scheduled to be held on September 06, 2026 in different locations including Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Agra, Bareilly, Jhansi and Aligarh. Candidates applied successfully for the Lecturer Posts can download UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Admit Card 2026 after using their login credentials to the link at the official website of UPPSC-uppsc.up.nic.in. The admit card is a crucial document which should be carried by the candidates at the exam hall with other documents including a valid photo identity card with it.
UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Admit Card 2026 download link is available on the official website. You can download the hall ticket after using your login credentials to the link. Alternatively the hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Admit Card 2026
|Direct Link
UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Admit Card 2026 Highlights
Earlier the UPPSC had launched the recruitment drive for the Lecturer (Technical Education Department) across the state. Candidates can find the overview of the recruitment drive given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
|Exam Name
|UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam 2026
|Post Name
|Lecturer (Technical Education Department)
|Admit Card status
|Out
|Exam Date
|September 6th, 2026
|Exam Mode
|Offline (OMR-Based Written Exam)
|Selection Process
|Written Examination & Interview
|Official Website
|uppsc.up.nic.in
UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer 2026 Exam Pattern
Selection for the Polytechnic Lecturer will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written exam followed by a personality test (interview). The written examination will be done in objective-type question papers mode. There will be a negative marking in the written exam where wrong answers incur a deduction of one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question. Candidates should note that if you select multiple answers for a single question, it will be treated as a wrong answer and penalized accordingly.
How to Download UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Admit Card 2026 Online?
Candidates applied successfully for the Polytechnic Lecturer posts will have to use their login credentials to the link to download the hall ticket. You can download the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Hall Ticket 2026 after following the steps given below-
- Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in.
- Step 2: Go to the official link of UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Admit Card 2026
- Step 3: Candidates may download the Admit Card using the OTR Number, Date of Birth, Gender & the Verification Code as was in the application form.
- Step 4: Click on “Submit” & Download & print the Admit Card for use.
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