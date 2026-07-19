UPSC CAPF Question Paper 2026: Download Paper 1 & Paper 2 Subject-Wise Paper PDF Here

UPSC CAPF Question Paper 2026: The UPSC Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) Examination is successfully conducted today, 19 July 2026. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the exam to select candidates for Assistant Commandant officer posts in forces like BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, and SSB. The exams is held in two shifts and have two papers. Paper 1 was conducted from 10 AM to 12 PM, while Paper 2 was from 2 PM to 5 PM.

Candidates who appeared in exam can now download the question paper from this article. It helps candidates to check their expected scores and prepare better for future attempts.

Also Check- UPSC CAPF AC Exam Analysis 2026

UPSC CAPF Question Paper Highlights

UPSC conducted the CAPF exam today, 19 July, 2026, across various centers in India. Candidates can check all the information regarding the UPSC CAPF exam 2026 from the table below: