UPSC CAPF Question Paper 2026: Download Paper 1 & Paper 2 Subject-Wise Paper PDF Here
UPSC conducted the CAPF exam today, 19 July 2026. The examination is scheduled to be held in two shifts, Paper 1 is in the morning, and Paper 2 is in the afternoon. As the exam is over, candidates can now check the question papers in this article.
Key Points
- UPSC CAPF Exam 2026 successfully conducted on July 19, 2026.
- Exam held for Assistant Commandant posts in two shifts on July 19, 2026.
- Question papers for both shifts are now available for download online.
UPSC CAPF Question Paper 2026: The UPSC Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) Examination is successfully conducted today, 19 July 2026. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the exam to select candidates for Assistant Commandant officer posts in forces like BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, and SSB. The exams is held in two shifts and have two papers. Paper 1 was conducted from 10 AM to 12 PM, while Paper 2 was from 2 PM to 5 PM.
Candidates who appeared in exam can now download the question paper from this article. It helps candidates to check their expected scores and prepare better for future attempts.
Also Check- UPSC CAPF AC Exam Analysis 2026
UPSC CAPF Question Paper Highlights
UPSC conducted the CAPF exam today, 19 July, 2026, across various centers in India. Candidates can check all the information regarding the UPSC CAPF exam 2026 from the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
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Exam Name
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UPSC CAPF (Assistant Commandant) Exam 2026
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Exam Date
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19 July 2026
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Exam mode
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Offline (OMR)
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Paper 1 Timing
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10 AM - 12 PM
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Paper 2 Timing
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2 to 5 PM
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Official website
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upsc.gov.in
UPSC CAPF Question Paper 2026 Download PDF
As both papers is over. Candidates who appeared in exam can download the question paper PDF using the direct link given below. The question paper helps candidates cross-check their answers and analyze the difficulty level of the exam. Downloading the question paper is also useful for upcoming exams as it gives an idea of the exam pattern and important topics.
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UPSC CAPF Question Paper 1 2026
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UPSC CAPF Question Paper 2 2026
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Download Here
Steps to Download UPSC CAPF Question Paper 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to easily download the UPSC CAPF exam question paper from the official website of BPSC:
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Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.
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On the homepage, click on the "Exam Dashboard" link.
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Select the “UPSC CAPF Exam 2026” link.
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Click on the question paper link for paper 1 & 2.
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The question paper PDF will open on the screen.
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Download and save the PDF for future reference.
Importance of UPSC CAPF Question paper
Here is the importance of the UPSC CAPF Question paper:
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It gives a clear picture of the actual exam pattern followed by UPSC
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It helps candidates know the subject-wise weightage in Paper 1 and Paper 2
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It is useful for analysing the trend of questions asked over the years
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It helps candidates in making a study plan based on important topics
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It acts as a best-practice material for appearing candidates
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It builds confidence before appearing for the exam
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It helps candidates learn how to manage negative marking in Paper 1
Benefits of Solving the UPSC CAPF Question Paper
Solving the UPSC CAPF question paper helps candidates know the exam pattern. It also helps them to prepare for upcoming exams by practicing similar questions. Regular practice with previous shift papers also improves time management, accuracy, and speed for other exams.
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It helps candidates to check expected marks and performance.
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It gives an idea of the exam pattern and difficulty level.
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It is useful for candidates appearing in the upcoming exam.
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It helps in improving time management skills for the exam.
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Builds confidence for future stages of the exam.
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It helps candidates cross-check their answers and analyze the difficulty level of the exam.
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It builds accuracy and reduces mistakes.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com