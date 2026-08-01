UPSC CMS Exam 2026: Check Shift Timings, Reporting Time and Exam Day Guidelines

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2026 on August 2, 2026 (Sunday). The test would be held on a computer based mode at 48 centres across the country. Through this recruitment drive a total of 1359 vacancies would be filled in the Central Health Service & Railway and Municipal Bodies. With the exam approaching candidates who will participate should be aware of the shift timings, reporting timing and important exam day instructions to avoid inconvenience. Candidates must download their Hall Tickets and check the exam centre and other important guidelines mentioned on their hall tickets.

UPSC CMS Exam Shift Timing 2026

As per the examination schedule released by UPSC, the CMS exam would be held in Computer based mode. There would be 2 shifts for Paper 1 and 2 i.e Forenoon & Afternoon shift. Candidates must check the exam timing and venue details before they appear for the exam. All the important instructions and guidelines can be checked from the UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026. Below we have shared exam shift timings along with the reporting time and duration of the exam.