UPSC CMS Exam 2026: Check Shift Timings, Reporting Time and Exam Day Guidelines
UPSC will conduct the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2026 on Sunday August 2, 2026. Candidates who will appear for the exam can read this article for details regarding shift timings, reporting time and exam day guidelines.
Key Points
- UPSC CMS Exam 2026 on August 2, 2026 (Sunday) to fill 1359 vacancies.
- The computer-based exam will be held in two shifts: Forenoon (Paper 1) & Afternoon (Paper 2).
- Candidates must carry UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026 and valid photo ID for entry.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2026 on August 2, 2026 (Sunday). The test would be held on a computer based mode at 48 centres across the country. Through this recruitment drive a total of 1359 vacancies would be filled in the Central Health Service & Railway and Municipal Bodies. With the exam approaching candidates who will participate should be aware of the shift timings, reporting timing and important exam day instructions to avoid inconvenience. Candidates must download their Hall Tickets and check the exam centre and other important guidelines mentioned on their hall tickets.
UPSC CMS Exam Shift Timing 2026
As per the examination schedule released by UPSC, the CMS exam would be held in Computer based mode. There would be 2 shifts for Paper 1 and 2 i.e Forenoon & Afternoon shift. Candidates must check the exam timing and venue details before they appear for the exam. All the important instructions and guidelines can be checked from the UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026. Below we have shared exam shift timings along with the reporting time and duration of the exam.
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UPSC CMS Exam Shift 2026
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Subjects
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Exam timing
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Reporting time
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Duration of Exam
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Paper 1 (Code 01)
Forenoon Session
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General Medicine and Paediatrics
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9:30 AM – 11:30 AM
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8:00 AM to 9 :00 PM
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2 hours (120 mins)
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Paper 2 (Code 02)
Afternoon Session
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Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics and Preventive & Social Medicine
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2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
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1:00 PM to 2:00 PM
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3 hours (180 mins)
UPSC CMS Exam Day Guidelines 2026
Candidates who will appear for the UPSC Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2026 must follow all exam day guidelines issued by the UPSC to ensure a smooth and hassle free examination process. Before leaving for the examination centre, make sure you carry all the required documents and reach the venue well before the reporting time. Check some of the important guidelines given below-
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Candidates must carry a printed copy of the UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026. Entry to the examination hall would not be allowed without the admit card.
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Along with the admit card, candidates must carry an original valid photo ID proof such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport or Driving Licence for identity verification process.
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Candidates must reach the examination centre at least one hour before the commencement of examination to complete security checks and other formalities. Entry into the exam venue will be closed 30 min before the start of exam.
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Candidates must maintain discipline inside the examination hall and they are required to follow the instructions given by the invigilators. Any form of misconduct or unfair practice may result in cancellation of candidature.
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Candidates must follow the instructions mentioned on the question paper and answer sheet. Responses must be marked only in the manner prescribed by UPSC.
UPSC CMS Exam 2026 List of Prohibited Items
Candidates should not carry the following items inside the examination centre. Possession of any restricted item may lead to disciplinary action or disqualification from the examination. Some of the prohibited items are given below-
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Mobile Phones
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Smart Watches
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Bluetooth Devices
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Earphones or Headphones
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Calculators
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Tablets or Laptops
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Electronic Gadgets of Any Kind
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Books, Notes or Study Material
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Written Papers, Chits or Reference Material
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Cameras or Recording Devices
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Pen Drives or Storage Devices
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Any Communication Device
Candidates are advised to read the instructions mentioned on their admit card and cooperate with the examination staff for a smooth conduct of the UPSC CMS Examination 2026.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.