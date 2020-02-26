UPSC Civil Services/NDA/CDS/ESE Tie Principles 2020: Check Resolution of Tie Cases for UPSC Ranking

UPSC Tie-Breaking Formula: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the revised Tie Principles for the resolution of tie cases in all the examinations or recruitments carried out by the UPSC including UPSC Civil Services IAS/IFS, UPSC NDA, UPSC CDS, UPSC ESE, UPSC CAPF and in cases of direct recruitment. These Tie principles are applicable in cases when two or more candidates score equal marks. The UPSC approved principles help in deciding the ranking of candidates in a recruitment exam. So, let’s have a look at the tie principles below to know what steps would be followed by the UPSC to resolve the tie cases.

As per the UPSC Notification, the revised tie principles or formulas will be applicable for the UPSC Recruitments or UPSC Exams notified after 28th August 2019. As per the new tie resolution principles, in case of UPSC Civil Service Exam for IAS/IPS/IFS, if two or more candidates score equally, then the UPSC will rank that candidate higher who has secure more marks in Compulsory Papers and Personality Test (PT) altogether. If these marks are also equal, then the candidate’s seniority will be taken into account.

Have a look at the tie-breaking formula for UPSC Combined Medical Service, CDS, NDA, CAPF (AC), CISF, IES, ESE, SOs/Stenographers and Direct Recruitment below:

S. No. Name of Exam/Recruitment Tie Principle 1 Tie Principle 2 1 UPSC Civil Services Marks in Compulsory Papers and Personality Test (PT) Age 2 Indian Forest Services Marks in Compulsory Papers and Personality Test (PT) Age 3 Combined Medical Service Age Date/Year of Completion of Internship 4 CDS, NDA, CAPF (AC), CISF Age - 5 Engineering Service Examination Marks in Technical Papers and Personality Test (PT) Age 6 Indian Economic Service (IES) Marks in Subject-Specific Papers and Personality Test (PT) Age 7 Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Marks in Subject-Specific Papers and Personality Test (PT) Age 8 Combined Geo-Scientist & Geologist Marks in Subject-Specific Papers and Personality Test (PT) Age 9 SOs/ Stenographers Age 10 Direct Recruitment by Selection through Interview * Age Candidate who acquires essential Degree first would be senior 11 Direct Recruitment by Selection through Written Test & Interview * Age Candidate who acquires essential Degree first would be senior 12 Relative seniority of candidates selected through ESE Exam Marks in final aggregate Marks of Engineering subjects and Personality Test

*Note: In cases of direct recruitment in Medical Category, date or year of completion of Internship will be considered as Tie Principle 2.

UPSC Tie-Breaking Principles: FAQs

Q. What are UPSC Tie-Breaking Principles?

A. The UPSC uses tie-breaking principles for the resolution of cases wherein two or more candidates have obtained equal marks.

Q. How UPSC Tie-Breaking Principles beneficial for candidates?

A. If you tend to be among the candidates who have secured equal marks in any UPSC recruitment exam, these tie principles can improve your ranking in the UPSC Exam, if you fulfil any of the criteria.

Q. Does age really matter to resolve the tie cases?

A. Yes, candidates’ age matters in the resolution of tie cases for UPSC Exams.

Q. Which tie-breaking principle is applied to resolve tie cases in UPSC CDS/NDA/CAPF exams?

A. In UPSC CDS/NDA/CAPF recruitment exams, candidates’ seniority (Age) is taken into account.

Q. Is the UPSC Tie Principle applicable for UPSC Civil Services IAS exam?

A. Yes, these principles are applicable for Civil Service IAS examination.