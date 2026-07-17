UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Syllabus 2026: Check Latest Exam Pattern & Subject-Wise Topics PDF

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the official syllabus and exam pattern for the Cane Supervisor recruitment examination on its official website. Through this recruitment drive the commission will fill 1182 vacancies. The online applications are currently open and will close on July 28 2026. Candidates who will appear for the examination should start their preparation by thoroughly understanding the latest syllabus and exam pattern. Clear understanding of the syllabus helps candidates focus on important topics and prepare accordingly.

The UPSSSC Cane Supervisor syllabus covers mainly 3 subjects, including Agriculture & Related Subjects, Computer & Information Technology and General Knowledge related to the state of Uttar Pradesh. Understanding of the syllabus is very important for those who will appear in the exam. In this article, we have shared the detailed syllabus and examination pattern for the UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Exam 2026.