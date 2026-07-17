UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Syllabus 2026: Check Latest Exam Pattern & Subject-Wise Topics PDF
The UPSSSC has released the Cane Supervisor Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2026 on its official website. Candidates who will appear for this can check the latest exam pattern, subject-wise topics and preparation tips here.
Key Points
- UPSSSC released the official syllabus and exam pattern for Cane Supervisor recruitment.
- Online applications for 1182 vacancies close on July 28, 2026.
- The exam covers Agriculture, Computer & IT, and UP General Knowledge subjects.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the official syllabus and exam pattern for the Cane Supervisor recruitment examination on its official website. Through this recruitment drive the commission will fill 1182 vacancies. The online applications are currently open and will close on July 28 2026. Candidates who will appear for the examination should start their preparation by thoroughly understanding the latest syllabus and exam pattern. Clear understanding of the syllabus helps candidates focus on important topics and prepare accordingly.
The UPSSSC Cane Supervisor syllabus covers mainly 3 subjects, including Agriculture & Related Subjects, Computer & Information Technology and General Knowledge related to the state of Uttar Pradesh. Understanding of the syllabus is very important for those who will appear in the exam. In this article, we have shared the detailed syllabus and examination pattern for the UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Exam 2026.
Also, Check- UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Previous Year Question Paper PDF
UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Syllabus 2026
The UPSSSC Cane Supervisor exam 2026 will be held in an objective-type format in offline mode. The syllabus consists of 3 main subjects: Agriculture & Related Subjects, which consists of topics like Crop Science, Biotechnology, Soil Conservation, Dairy and Animal Husbandry. Computer & Information Technology which tests candidates basic knowledge related to its use. In General Information of Uttar Pradesh, the major sections include History, Culture and Current Events. Candidates can also check and download the official syllabus given below in the table.
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UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Syllabus 2026
UPSSSC Cane Supervisor 2026 Exam Pattern
The UPSSSC Cane Supervisor recruitment exam will be conducted in written mode, which will include 100 questions. The total time allocated to complete the exam is 2 hours. The test will be conducted in an objective type format where each question carries one mark. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks in case of an incorrect attempt.
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Part
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Subject
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Number of Questions
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Total Marks
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Part 1
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Crop Science
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25
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25
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Biotechnology, Plant breeding & Crop physiology
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10
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10
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Soil and Water Conservation
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15
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15
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Agriculture Extension
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05
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05
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Agriculture Economics & Schemes
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05
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05
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Dairy & Animal Husbandry
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05
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05
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Part 2
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Computer and Information Technology
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15
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15
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Part 3
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General information related to the state of Uttar Pradesh
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20
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20
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Total
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100
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100
UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Syllabus 2026 Subject Wise Topics
Candidates can check the detailed subject wise topics from where the questions will be asked in the exam. Those preparing for the UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Exam 2026 can check the detailed list of the topics given below.
Part 1 Agriculture & Related Subjects
1. Crop Science
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Classification of crops, major cereals, pulses, oilseeds, millets, fibber, cash Crops, spices and fodder, fruits, flowers and vegetables crops grown in UP
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Post-harvest management
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Fruits and vegetables preservation
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Principles of crop rotation, cropping pattern and types of farming
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Importance of Seed, types of seeds and its production methods
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Method of Seed treatment and its importance
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Basic principles, scope and importance of crop protection
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Insect, pest, diseases of major crops and its management.
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Principles and Systems of produce storage
2. Biotechnology, Plant breeding & Crop physiology
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Importance and utility of Biotechnology in agriculture.
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Principles, use and importance of Genetics & Plant Breeding.
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Photosynthesis, Respiration, Evaporation, Plant Anatomy and Metabolism.
3. Soil and Water Conservation
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Properties and components of soil and its formation, types of soil erosion and its conservation techniques
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Essential nutrients found in soil, role and associated deficiency symptom
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Classification of fertilizers, its nutrient content and methods of application
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Integrated nutrient management, types and its importance
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Soil microbiology, Soil survey and soil conservation techniques.
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Source, method and its importance of Irrigation.
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Methods of Drainage.
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Watershed Management.
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Types of pollution and environmental protection.
4. Agricultural Extension
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Principles of agriculture extension and rural development
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Extension methodologies, audio-visual aids, classification and their importancе.
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Training: objectives, importance and it's types
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Different programs and schemes of the Govt. of India and State Govt for farmer welfare
5. Agricultural Economics & Schemes
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Role of agriculture in One trillion economy of U.P.
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Economic reforms in the Agriculture sector.
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Concept of import and export of agricultural produce.
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Formulation of plans for Agriculture.
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Principles of Agricultural Statistics.
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Importance of agricultural economics.
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MSP of different crops
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Agricultural Marketing.
6. Dairy & Animal Husbandry
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Different Breeds of domestic animals & feed management.
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Objectives and methods of animal breeding.
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Milk production and its distribution.
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Basic knowledge of Poultry farming, Fish farming, Apiculture and Seri culture.
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Major diseases of domestic animals, diagnosis and their treatment.
Part 2 Computer and Information Technology
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History, Introduction and Application of ComputerITechnology
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Internet and World Wide Web (WWW).
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Hardware and Software Basics
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Input and Output
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Important elements of Word Processing (MS-word) and Excel Processing (MS-Excel)
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Operating System,
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Social Networking
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E-Governance Digital Financial Tools and Applications Future Skills
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Cyber Security Technological Development
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Artificial Intelligence
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Deep Learning
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Internet of Things
Part 3 General Information Related to The State of Uttar Pradesh
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History. Culture, Art and Architecture.
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Festivals and Folk Dance
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Literature, Regional Languages
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Heritage, Social Customs and Tourism
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Geographical Landscape and Environment
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Natural Resources, Climate, Soil, Forest and Wildlife
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Mines and Minerals,
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Economy, Agriculture, Industry, Business and Employment
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Polity, Administration of Uttar Pradesh
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Current Events and Achievements of Uttar Pradesh State in various fields etc.
Preparation Tips for UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Exam 2026
Candidates are advised to follow the preparation tips given below in order to score well in their UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Exam 2026.
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Go through the complete syllabus and identify the topics which have high weightage and cover them on priority.
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Study every day and revise important concepts regularly.
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Solve last year question papers and mocks to know the pattern of the exams which will help you to increase the speed
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Candidates must focus more on Uttar Pradesh GK, which consists of topics such as state specific current affairs, geography, history and government schemes.
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Regularly revise the topics and attempt full mock tests to improve confidence before the exam.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.