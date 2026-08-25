UPSSSC Excise Constable Exam Date 2026 Announced - Mains Exam on September 20, Check Details Here

UPSSSC Excise Constable Exam Date 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially announced the exam schedule for the UPSSSC Excise Constable Recruitment 2026. As per the official notice released the mains exam will be held on September 20, 2026 from 10:00 AM to 12:00. The exam will be conducted in offline mode. Candidates who have applied for these posts can now check the exam dates through the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive more than 700 posts of excise constable would be filled for the Excise Department (Aabkari Vibhag) of the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

UP Excise Constable Exam Date 2026 in Hindi

UPSSSC Excise Constable Exam Date 2026 OUT

UPSSSC will be conducting the written exam in pen and paper format. Selected candidates will serve in the Excise Department. These posts are under Group C Category. The admit card is expected to be released 1 week days before the start of the exam. The notification was issued under Advertisement No 08-Exam/2026. When released, candidates can download their admit cards from the official website at upsssc.gov.in.