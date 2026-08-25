UPSSSC Excise Constable Exam Date 2026 Announced - Mains Exam on September 20, Check Details Here
UPSSSC Excise Constable Exam Date 2026: UPSSSC has announced the Excise Constable Mains Exam 2026 for September 20. The exam will be conducted offline from 10 AM to 12 PM. Candidates can check the detailed schedule and other exam related information in this article.
Key Points
- Mains exam for UPSSSC Excise Constable is on September 20, 2026 (10 AM - 12 PM).
- Over 700 Excise Constable posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.
- Admit cards are expected to be released 1 week before the September 20, 2026 exam.
UPSSSC Excise Constable Exam Date 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially announced the exam schedule for the UPSSSC Excise Constable Recruitment 2026. As per the official notice released the mains exam will be held on September 20, 2026 from 10:00 AM to 12:00. The exam will be conducted in offline mode. Candidates who have applied for these posts can now check the exam dates through the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive more than 700 posts of excise constable would be filled for the Excise Department (Aabkari Vibhag) of the Government of Uttar Pradesh.
UP Excise Constable Exam Date 2026 in Hindi
UPSSSC Excise Constable Exam Date 2026 OUT
UPSSSC will be conducting the written exam in pen and paper format. Selected candidates will serve in the Excise Department. These posts are under Group C Category. The admit card is expected to be released 1 week days before the start of the exam. The notification was issued under Advertisement No 08-Exam/2026. When released, candidates can download their admit cards from the official website at upsssc.gov.in.
UPSSSC Excise Constable Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The UPSSSC will fill more than 700 Excise Constables . Interested candidates can check the highlights of the UP Excise Constable Recruitment 2026 in the table below-
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission
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Post Name
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Excise Constable
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Advertisement No.
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08-Exam/2026
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Exam Date
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September 20, 2026
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Shift Timing
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10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
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Admit Card Release Date
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1 week before exam
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Official Website
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upsssc.gov.in
UP Excise Constable Exam Date 2026 Notification PDF
Candidates who will participate in the upcoming exam of UPSSSC Excise Constable Recruitment 2026 can now check the exam date and schedule in the table below.
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UP Excise Constable Exam Date 2026
Steps to Check UPSSSC Excise Constable Exam Date 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps listed below to check the examination schedule-
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Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
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Homepage will open there you will find a link that says Notice regarding the Main Examination under Advertisement Number 08-Exam/2026, Excise Constable Main Examination (P.E.T.-2025)/09.
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The examination schedule PDF will open on your screen.
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Save for future references.
UPSSSC Excise Constable Mains Exam 2026 Application Fees
Candidates who have been shortlisted in the mains exam must remember that they have to submit the requisite fees online. The fees depend on the applicant category. Check the category wise fees in the table below.
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Category
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Mains Exam Fee
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General/OBC
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Rs 200
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SC
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Rs 80
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ST
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Rs 80
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PwBD
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NIL
For more details and official announcement related to the UP Excise Constable Recruitment 2026 candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.