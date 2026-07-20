UPSSSC Forest Guard Salary 2026: Check In-hand Pay, Job Profile and Allowances

Key Points UPSSSC announced 708 Forest Guard (Vanrakshak) vacancies for 2026 recruitment.

Forest Guards receive Level 2 pay (Rs. 19,900-63,200) with approx. Rs. 25,000-30,000 in-hand.

Perks include DA, HRA, TA, Medical, Uniform allowances, plus NPS & PF facilities.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced 708 vacancies for the post of Forest Guard (Vanrakshak). Eligible and interested candidates should know the salary structure and benefits associated with these posts. Selected candidates will receive a salary under the pay scale of Level 2 with the salary ranging between Rs. 19,900 and Rs. 63,200 per month making it an attractive career opportunity for those hoping to secure a government job in Uttar Pradesh. In this article you will find detailed information about in hand pay, job profile and allowances. UPSSSC Forest Guard Salary 2026 The UPSSSC Forest Guard Salary Structure 2026 consists of basic pay along with various allowances such as Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Travel Allowance (TA) and other benefits applicable under the 7th Pay Commission. In addition to a competitive salary Forest Guards receive several perks and allowances that contribute to their overall earnings and provide long term financial security.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Salary 2026 Key Highlights The candidates who will be selected for UP Forest Guard will receive a salary as per the norms and provisions of the 7th Pay Commission. The detailed salary structure is mentioned below in the table. Particulars Details Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission Post Name Forest Guard Basic Pay Rs 19,900- 21, 700 per month In- Hand Salary Rs 25,000 to 30,000 per month (Approx) Dearness Allowance As per government norms House Rent Allowance As per posting city Grade Pay 1900 Job Nature Permanent Job Official Website upsssc.gov.in UPSSSC Forest Guard In Hand Salary 2026 The UPSSSC Forest Guard in hand salary refers to the amount a candidate receives in their bank account each month after deductions such as NPS contributions and provident fund. Based on the pay scale and allowances, the monthly in hand pay is between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000. The exact amount may vary depending on factors such as posting location and applicable Dearness Allowance (DA) and House Rent Allowance (HRA) category.

UPSSSC Forest Guard 2026 Perks & Allowances The UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026 offers some other advantages apart from the salary. The selected candidate will receive Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA) and Transportation or Travel Allowance, all according to the rules of the UP government. Medical Allowance is given in case of any medical expenses, and the uniform or kit allowance is provided for the field duty. After adding all these allowances, the in hand salary would be approx ₹28,000 to ₹36,000 per month. The selected candidates will have their NPS and PF facilities too. UPSSSC Forest Guard 2026 Job Profile UPSSSC Forest Guard (Vanrakshak) works primarily towards safeguarding forests and wildlife against various kinds of unlawful acts such as poaching, smuggling, and encroachment. The routine responsibilities of a Vanrakshak include patrolling of forest, tracking wildlife migration and ensuring there is no fire in the forests. Vanrakshaks help senior forest officers in conducting various tasks related to forest conservation, plantation, and record maintenance.