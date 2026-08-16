UPSSSC FSL Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Closing Tomorrow for 208 Scientific & Lab Assistant Posts - Direct Link Here
UPSSSC FSL Recruitment 2026: The application process for 208 Scientific Assistant and Lab Assistant posts is underway with registration closing on August 17, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website. Check eligibility, application link and other details here.
Key Points
- Online application for 208 UPSSSC FSL posts closes tomorrow, August 17, 2026.
- Candidates must have qualified UPSSSC PET 2025 to be eligible for these posts.
- Last date for fee payment and application correction is August 24, 2026.
UPSSSC FSL Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will close the online application process for 208 Scientific Assistant and Lab Assistant posts tomorrow August 17, 2026. Eligible candidates who appeared and qualified in UPSSSC PET 2025 prelims exam can submit their applications through the official website. The recruitment is being conducted for posts under the Forensic Science Laboratory, Uttar Pradesh. Those who have done graduation in relevant disciplines are eligible to apply.
The application process started on July 27, 2026 and the last date for fee payment is August 24, 2026. The notification was released on July 25, 2026. Eligible candidates must apply early as commission may not extend the application dates.
Also Check- UPSSSC FSL Syllabus 2026
UPSSSC FSL Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can apply online through the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates should not wait for the last minute to complete the application process to avoid any technical issues. Check the apply online link and official notification PDF in the table given below.
|
UPSSSC FSL Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
|
UPSSSC FSL Notification 2026
UPSSSC FSL Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights
The notification for the post of Scientific Assistant & Laboratory Assistant was issued under the Advt. No 15-Examination/2026 Forensic Science Laboratory (Combined Cadre) Main Examination (Preliminary/Screening Test - 2025)/16. Check the recruitment highlights in the table given below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (BPSSC)
|
Post
|
Scientific Assistant and Lab Assistant
|
Department
|
Forensic Science Laboratory, Uttar Pradesh
|
Advt No
|
15-Exam 2026
|
Total Vacancies
|
208
|
Notification Release Date
|
July 24, 2026
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Registration Dates
|
27 July to 17 August 2026
|
Last Date for Fee Payment & Application Correction
|
August 24, 2026
|
Mandatory Requirement
|
Valid UPSSSC PET 2025 scorecard
|
Selection Process
|
|
Official Website
|
upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC FSL Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for the UPSSSC FSL Recruitment 2026 must have appeared in the UPSSSC PET 2025 examination and possess a valid normalized score. Shortlisting for the Main Examination will be done on the basis of the PET 2025 score. Check other eligibility conditions below..
1. Educational Qualification-
-
For the Scientific Assistant posts, candidates must have the qualification in subjects such as Biology, Physics, Chemistry or Computer Science.
-
Depending on the disciplines qualifications including B.Sc, B.Tech in relevant branches or an 'A' Level diploma in Computer Science from NIELIT are accepted.
2. Age Limit
-
The minimum age is 21 years while maximum age stands at 40 years as on July 1, 2026.
-
Candidates belonging to reserved categories will be eligible for age relaxation as per the government rules.
Steps to Apply for UPSSSC FSL Recruitment 2026
Candidates can complete the UPSSSC FSL application process by following these steps:
-
Visit the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in.
-
Homepage will open then click on the Advertisement or Notifications.
-
Find the link that states Vidhi Vigyan Prayogshala (Combined Cadre) Main Examination (PET-2025)/16.
-
Log in using the required credentials.
-
Enter the personal, educational and other information carefully.
-
Upload the documents in the prescribed format.
-
Pay the application fee online which is Rs 25.
-
Submit the application form and check details once before final submission.
-
Save for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.