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UPSSSC FSL Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Closing Tomorrow for 208 Scientific & Lab Assistant Posts - Direct Link Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 14:35 IST

UPSSSC FSL Recruitment 2026: The application process for 208 Scientific Assistant and Lab Assistant posts is underway with registration closing on August 17, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website. Check eligibility, application link and other details here.

UPSSSC FSL Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Closing Tomorrow for 208 Scientific & Lab Assistant Posts - Direct Link Here
UPSSSC FSL Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Closing Tomorrow for 208 Scientific & Lab Assistant Posts - Direct Link Here

Key Points

  • Online application for 208 UPSSSC FSL posts closes tomorrow, August 17, 2026.
  • Candidates must have qualified UPSSSC PET 2025 to be eligible for these posts.
  • Last date for fee payment and application correction is August 24, 2026.

UPSSSC FSL Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will close the online application process for 208 Scientific Assistant and Lab Assistant posts tomorrow August 17, 2026. Eligible candidates who appeared and qualified in UPSSSC PET 2025 prelims exam can submit their applications through the official website. The recruitment is being conducted for posts under the Forensic Science Laboratory, Uttar Pradesh. Those who have done graduation in relevant disciplines are eligible to apply.

The application process started on July 27, 2026 and the last date for fee payment is August 24, 2026. The notification was released on July 25, 2026. Eligible candidates must apply early as commission may not extend the application dates. 

Also Check- UPSSSC FSL Syllabus 2026

UPSSSC FSL Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can apply online through the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates should not wait for the last minute to complete the application process to avoid any technical issues. Check the apply online link and official notification PDF in the table given below.

UPSSSC FSL Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

        Click Here

UPSSSC FSL Notification 2026

        Click Here

UPSSSC FSL Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights 

The notification for the post of Scientific Assistant & Laboratory Assistant was issued under the Advt. No 15-Examination/2026 Forensic Science Laboratory (Combined Cadre) Main Examination (Preliminary/Screening Test - 2025)/16. Check the recruitment highlights in the table given below.

Particulars 

Details

Conducting Authority

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (BPSSC) 

Post 

Scientific Assistant and Lab Assistant 

Department 

Forensic Science Laboratory, Uttar Pradesh 

Advt No 

15-Exam 2026

Total Vacancies 

208

Notification Release Date 

July 24, 2026 

Mode of Application 

Online

Registration Dates

27 July to 17 August 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment & Application Correction

August 24, 2026

Mandatory Requirement 

Valid UPSSSC PET 2025 scorecard 

Selection Process

  • Preliminary Eligibility Test

  • Mains Examination

  • Document Verification

Official Website

upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC FSL Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the UPSSSC FSL Recruitment 2026 must have appeared in the UPSSSC PET 2025 examination and possess a valid normalized score. Shortlisting for the Main Examination will be done on the basis of the PET 2025 score. Check other eligibility conditions below..

1. Educational Qualification-

  • For the Scientific Assistant posts, candidates must  have the qualification in subjects such as Biology, Physics, Chemistry or Computer Science. 

  • Depending on the disciplines qualifications including B.Sc, B.Tech in relevant branches or an 'A' Level diploma in Computer Science from NIELIT are accepted.

2. Age Limit

  • The minimum age is 21 years while maximum age stands at 40 years as on July 1, 2026.

  •  Candidates belonging to reserved categories will be eligible for age relaxation as per the  government rules.

Steps to Apply for UPSSSC FSL Recruitment 2026

Candidates can complete the UPSSSC FSL application process by following these steps:

  • Visit the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in.

  • Homepage will open then click on the Advertisement or Notifications.

  • Find the link that states Vidhi Vigyan Prayogshala (Combined Cadre) Main Examination (PET-2025)/16.

  • Log in using the required credentials.

  • Enter the  personal, educational and other information carefully.

  • Upload the  documents in the prescribed format.

  • Pay the application  fee online which is Rs 25.

  • Submit the application form and check details once before final submission.

  • Save for future references.

Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Aug 16, 2026, 14:35 IST

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