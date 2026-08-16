UPSSSC FSL Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Closing Tomorrow for 208 Scientific & Lab Assistant Posts - Direct Link Here

UPSSSC FSL Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will close the online application process for 208 Scientific Assistant and Lab Assistant posts tomorrow August 17, 2026. Eligible candidates who appeared and qualified in UPSSSC PET 2025 prelims exam can submit their applications through the official website. The recruitment is being conducted for posts under the Forensic Science Laboratory, Uttar Pradesh. Those who have done graduation in relevant disciplines are eligible to apply.

The application process started on July 27, 2026 and the last date for fee payment is August 24, 2026. The notification was released on July 25, 2026. Eligible candidates must apply early as commission may not extend the application dates.

Also Check- UPSSSC FSL Syllabus 2026