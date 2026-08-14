UPSSSC Graduate Level City Slip 2026 Out at upsssc.gov.in, Check Exam City Details and Admit Card PDF Link Here

UPSSSC Graduate Level City Intimation Slip 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) on August 14, has released the advance exam district information for the Combined Lower Subordinate Services (Graduate Level) Main Examination. Candidates set to appear in the exam can now check their exam city details for the mains exam from the UPSSSC official website www.upsssc.gov.in. The Combined Lower Subordinate Services (Graduate Level) Main Examination is scheduled to be held on August 23, 2026 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

UPSSSC Graduate Level City Intimation Slip 2026 Download Link

To download the city intimation slip, candidates will have to provide their login details including registration number and date of birth to the link at the official website-https://upsssc.gov.in. You can download the City Slip directly through the link given below-