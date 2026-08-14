UPSSSC Graduate Level City Slip 2026 Out at upsssc.gov.in, Check Exam City Details and Admit Card PDF Link Here
UPSSSC Graduate Level City Intimation Slip 2026 for the Combined Lower Subordinate Services (Graduate Level) Main Examination has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) on August 14, 26. The written exam is scheduled on August 23, 2026 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Check all details here.
UPSSSC Graduate Level City Intimation Slip 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) on August 14, has released the advance exam district information for the Combined Lower Subordinate Services (Graduate Level) Main Examination. Candidates set to appear in the exam can now check their exam city details for the mains exam from the UPSSSC official website www.upsssc.gov.in. The Combined Lower Subordinate Services (Graduate Level) Main Examination is scheduled to be held on August 23, 2026 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
UPSSSC Graduate Level City Intimation Slip 2026 Download Link
To download the city intimation slip, candidates will have to provide their login details including registration number and date of birth to the link at the official website-https://upsssc.gov.in. You can download the City Slip directly through the link given below-
|UPSSSC Graduate Level City Intimation Slip 2026
|Direct Link
How to Download UPSSSC Graduate Level City Intimation Slip 2026 Online?
To download the city intimation slip, candidates will have to provide their login details including registration number and date of birth to the link at the official website-https://upsssc.gov.in. You can download the same easily after following the steps given below-
- Visit the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) official website: upsssc.gov.in
- On the homepage, look for the “Examination” segment.
- Click on the link for “Advance Intimation of Exam District” for Combined Lower Subordinate Services (Graduate Level) Main Examination.
- A new page will open where you need to log in by entering your Candidate Registration Number, Date of Birth, and Gender.
- Enter the Verification Code (Captcha) as shown on the screen.
- Click on the “Download Advance Intimation of Exam District Card” button.
- Your exam district will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and print the slip for future reference.
UPSSSC Graduate Level Admit Card 2026 Date
Candidates appearing in the Combined Lower Subordinate Services (Graduate Level) Main Examination should note that the advance district information is not the actual admit card and both are two different documents. The City slip provides you details about the city and location of your exam center which is released before the admit card. It helps you in planning your travels for reaching the exam center town/city. Candidates will be notified separately regarding the release of admit cards which will be released soon by the authority. Candidates will have to carry the Admit Card with a valid Photo Identity card at the exam venue mentioned on the same.
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