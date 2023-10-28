UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023: Download UP PET Shift 1 and 2 Sheet for SET A, B, C, D

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023 will be released soon by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. Candidates can check UP PET Shift 1 and 2 Unofficial Answer Sheet for SET A, B, C, D and Question Papers Here..

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) conducted the Pre-Eligibility Test (PET) on October 28 and 29, 2023. The mode of the exam was offline, which means candidates were provided with physical question papers. In this article, we will provide the solved question papers and answers for all the shifts. Various renowned institutes have solved the questions.

The exam took place at various examination centers across 35 cities in morning and afternoon shifts. Approximately 40 lakh students are expected to appear for the exam. All candidates who took the exam will be looking for the answer key. It is important to note that the official answer key will be published soon on the official website.

UPSSSC PET Unofficial Answer Key 2023

Many institutes have solved the question papers for candidates and released tentative answer keys. The answer keys are available for all sets, including SET A, SET B, SET C, and SET D. Students who appeared for the exam can download the answer key to check the expected answers and estimate their scores.

UPSSSC 28 Oct Answer Key PDF

Name of the Institute Shift 1 Shift 2 SN Coaching To be uploaded To be uploaded Nirman Academy To be uploaded To be uploaded Leaders Educational Institute To be uploaded To be uploaded KD Campus To be uploaded To be uploaded Anoop Study Zone To be uploaded To be uploaded

UPSSSC PET Official Answer Key 2023

The commission is expected to release the answer key in the second week of November 2023. The UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023 will be released in two parts: Answer Key for General Intelligence and Reasoning, and Answer Key for Numerical Ability. Each answer key will contain the correct answers to all the questions asked in the respective paper.

UP PET Shift 1 Answer Key to be released UP PET Shift 2 Answer Key to be released

How to Download UPSSSC PET Official Answer Key ?

Visit the official website of UPSSSC - upsssc.gov.in Click on ‘विज्ञापन संख्या-01-परीक्षा/2023, प्रारम्भिक अर्हता परीक्षा-2023 के अंतर्गत दिनांक 28-10-2023 29-10-2023 को सम्पन्न लिखित परीक्षा के मास्टर प्रश्नपत्र देखने तथा मास्टर प्रश्नपत्र के सापेक्ष जारी की गयी उत्तर कुंजी पर आपत्ति दर्ज करने के लिए यहाँ क्लिक (Click) करें’ The answer key will be appeared in a PDF formt Check the answer and calculate your scores

UPSSSC PET Question Paper for Shift 1 and Shift2

The candidates can check the question papers of all shifts and all the sets (SET A, SET B, SET C and SET D). The question papers are available in the table below:

UP PET Shift 1 Question Paper to be released UP PET Shift 2 Question Paper to be released

UPSSSC PET Answer Key Objection Link 2023

The commission will also activate the link for submitting objections once the answer key is released. Candidates who have objections against the answer key can submit their representations within the given time frame.

UPSSSC PET 2023 Exam: How to Calculate Scores Using Answer Key?

Once candidates have downloaded the answer key, they can check their answers and estimate their scores. To do this, candidates can follow these steps:

UPSSSC PET qualifying marks (Out of 100) = 1 X Right Answer - 1/4 X (Wrong Answer)

Compare their answers to the correct answers provided in the answer key.

For each correct answer, award themselves 1 mark.

For each incorrect answer, deduct 0.25 marks.

Add up all the marks to get their estimated score.

UPSSSC PET Qualifying Marks 2023

The qualifying marks for the exam will be determined based on the cutoff marks of the exam. Candidates can check the previous year's cutoff marks in the table below.

2022 General - 62.96

OBC - 62.96

ST - 44.71

EWS - 62.96

SC - 61.8 2023 General - soon

OBC - soon

ST - soon

EWS - soon

SC - soon

UPSSSC PET Result 2023: What is Score Card Date

The result will be declared in the month of November 2023. The candidates are required to use their login details to check their scores.