UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts, Level, and Questions Asked

UPSSSC PET Exam conducted on October 28 for the Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) exam. Candidates can go through the UP PET Exam Analysis to get insights into the difficulty level, questions asked, answer key, and expected cut-off of the exam.

UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) conducted the Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) on October 28. Here, we have compiled the UPSSSC PET paper analysis based on the feedback collected from the aspirants who have appeared in today’s exam. The UP PET Exam Analysis consists of difficulty level and questions asked in the eligibility test in Shift 1.

Candidates must also check the UPSSSC PET passing marks and cut-off marks to predict their qualifying chances in the exam. Scroll down the page to get complete details on the UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis, including expected cut-off, previous year question papers, and exam analysis.

UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2023 Overview

Candidates should check the UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis on October 28 & 29, 2023, in two shifts. The first shift of the UPSSSC PET exam was conducted from 10 am to 12 pm, and the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm in 35 exam centres. This exam review will provide valuable details about the difficulty level, questions asked etc. Check the complete overview of the UP PET exam analysis 2023 shared below.

UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2023 Overview Recruiting Body Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Exam Name Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) Objective Recruitment of Group B & C UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2023 October 28 & 29, 2023 Exam Timing Shift 1: 10 am to 12 pm Shift 2: 3 pm to 5 pm

UPSSSC PET Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates must check the UPSSSC PET exam pattern to know the paper format, number of sections, maximum marks, etc., followed by authority. The UPPSC PET exam comprises 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. The exam duration will be 2 hours. As per the marking scheme, there shall be a negative marking of 1/4th mark for every wrong answer.

Subject Total Number of Questions India History 5 Indian National Movement 5 Geography 5 Indian Economy 5 Indian Constitution & Public Administration 5 General Science 5 Elementary Arithmetic 5 General Hindi 5 General English 5 Logic & Reasoning 5 Current Affairs 10 General Awareness 10 Analysis of Hindi Unread Passage - 2 Passages 10 Graph Interpretation - 2 Graphs 10 Table Interpretation & Analysis - 2 Tables 10 Overall 100

UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2023: 28th October

The UPPSC PET Exam Analysis 2023 for 28th October is out now. Here we have provided the detailed UP PET Exam Analysis 2023 for all the sections based on the feedback of the candidates who have appeared in the exam. Check the section-wise UPSSSC PET exam analysis 2023 in terms of the number of questions asked and difficulty level of Shift 1 and 2 tabulated below

UPPSC PET Analysis 2023 28th October 2023 Subject Total Number of Questions Difficulty Level (Shift 1) Difficulty Level (Shift 2) India History 5 To be updated soon To be updated soon Indian National Movement 5 To be updated soon To be updated soon Geography 5 To be updated soon To be updated soon Indian Economy 5 To be updated soon To be updated soon Indian Constitution & Public Administration 5 To be updated soon To be updated soon General Science 5 To be updated soon To be updated soon Elementary Arithmetic 5 To be updated soon To be updated soon General Hindi 5 To be updated soon To be updated soon General English 5 To be updated soon To be updated soon Logic & Reasoning 5 To be updated soon To be updated soon Current Affairs 10 To be updated soon To be updated soon General Awareness 10 To be updated soon To be updated soon Analysis of Hindi Unread Passage - 2 Passages 10 To be updated soon To be updated soon Graph Interpretation - 2 Graphs 10 To be updated soon To be updated soon Table Interpretation & Analysis - 2 Tables 10 To be updated soon To be updated soon Overall 100 To be updated soon To be updated soon

UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2023-Topic-Wise Questions

Here, we have shared the topics along with the question weightage for all the sections asked in the Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) test based on the feedback of the test-takers. Check the detailed analysis below.

UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2023 for History

Check the UPSSSC PET exam analysis for all the topics and the question weightage in the History section.

Topics Number of Questions

UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2023 for Geography

Check the UPSSSC PET exam analysis for all the topics and the question weightage in the Geography section.

Topics Number of Questions

UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2023 for Economy

Check the UPSSSC PET exam analysis for all the topics and the question weightage in the economy section.

Topics Number of Questions

UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2023 for General Science

Check the UPSSSC PET exam analysis for all the topics and the question weightage in the general science section.

Topics Number of Questions

UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2023 for Elementary Mathematics

Check the UPSSSC PET exam analysis for all the topics and the question weightage in the elementary mathematics section.

Topics Number of Questions

UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2023 for General Hindi

Check the UPSSSC PET exam analysis for all the topics and the question weightage in the general Hindi section.

Topics Number of Questions

UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2023 for General English

Check the UPSSSC PET exam analysis for all the topics and the question weightage in the general English section.

Topics Number of Questions

UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2023 for Logical Reasoning

Check the UPSSSC PET exam analysis for all the topics and the question weightage in the logical reasoning section.

Topics Number of Questions

UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2023 for Current Affairs

Check the UPSSSC PET exam analysis for all the topics and the question weightage in the current affairs section.

Topics Number of Questions

UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2023 for General Awareness

Check the UPSSSC PET exam analysis for all the topics and the question weightage in the general awareness section.

Topics Number of Questions

UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2023

Candidates can download the UPSSSC PET question paper 2023 PDF for the eligibility test on October 28 and 29 on this page. Get the direct UPSSSC PET question paper PDF download link below and analyse the questions asked in all the sections of the exam.

UPSSSC PET Expected Cut-Off 2023

Aspirants can refer to the category-wise UPSSSC PET expected cut-off marks shared below. Candidates who clear the UPSSSC PET cut-off will only be shortlisted for further process. Some of the factors affecting the cut-off marks are as follows.

Number of Applicants

Number of Vacancies

Difficulty Level of Paper

Category

Category UPSSSC PET Expected Cut Off UR To be updated soon OBC To be updated soon SC To be updated soon ST To be updated soon EWS To be updated soon

UPSSSC PET exam question paper provides insights into the difficulty level, weightage of topics, difficulty level, types of topics asked, and much more. This is an adequate tool for candidates aspiring for the upcoming exam as it explains the actual exam trends and requirements in detail.

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023

The officials will release the UPSSSC PET Answer Key soon after the eligibility test is conducted on October 28 & 29 2023. Aspirants should check the UPSSSC PET keys to compute their approximate marks and predict their selection chances.