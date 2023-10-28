UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2023: Download Shift 1 and 2 Papers PDF

UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2023 PDF Download link will be available for shift 1 and 2 here after the exam. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the UP PET Question Paper PDF for Sets A, BC and D. The download link of UPSSSC PET Question Paper 1 for Shift 2023 is given in this article.

Get the direct link to download UP PET Shift 1 and 2 Question Paper 2023 PDF here.

UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2023: The commission has completed the first-day first shift of the Pre-Eligibility Test (PET). The exam was conducted from 10 AM to 12 PM. Students can check the question paper of the first shift on this page. The question paper will help them understand the difficulty level of the questions. Additionally, candidates appearing in other shifts can review the type of questions asked in the exam, which will help them anticipate the probable questions on their exam. The next shift of the exam will be conducted from 3 PM to 5 PM. The same shifts will also be followed on October 29, 2023.

UPSSSC PET Question Paper PDF Download 2023

In this article below, we have provided question papers for all sets, including SET A, SET B, SET C, and SET D. Candidates can download the UPSSSC PET PDF by clicking on the links provided here. The questions were asked from General Intelligence, Reasoning, Numerical Ability, etc. These questions are designed to test the candidates' basic knowledge and skills in the mentioned areas.

UP PET Shift 1 Question Paper Download

The candidates who appeared in the first shift of the exam on 28 October can download the question papers from here

UP PET 28 Oct Shift 1Question Paper PDF to be released

Also, check:

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023

Candidates can check the details of the answer key through the link given below. This answer key is unofficial and provided for all shifts.

UP PET Answer Key Download

UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2023

The exam is scheduled for October 28 and 29, 2023. According to the students, the difficulty level of the questions is expected medium on October 28. The mode of the exam is online. Candidates can check the good attempts of both shifts in this article.

upsssc.gov.in PET Question Paper Highlights

UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2023 will be provided in a PDF. The UPSSSC PET written exam consists of 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions and the duration of the exam is two hours. Candidates can check the more details UPSSSC PET Exam from the table below:

Name of the Exam Authority Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission Exam Name UP Pre Eligibility Test 2023 Posts Group B and Group C Posts UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2023 28 and 29 October 2023 Maximum Marks 100 Marks Number of Questions 100 MCQs Time 2 hours Shift Shift 1 - 10 am to 12 noon Shift 2 - 3 pm to 5 pm UPSSSC PET Website upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC PET Exam Pattern

Students were given 100 questions on Indian History, Indian National Movement (worth 5 Marks), Indian Economy, Constitution and Public Administration, Geography, General Science, Elementary Arithmetic, General Hindi, Reasoning, Indian Economy, General Awareness, Unseen Passage (Hindi), Graphs, Current Affairs, Tabulation, and Table Interpretation & Analysis.

The UPSSSC PET question paper 2023 was of XXXX difficulty level. The questions were framed to test the knowledge and skills of the candidates mainly in the areas of General Intelligence, Reasoning, and Numerical Ability. The General Intelligence and Reasoning paper tests the candidate's logical thinking, problem-solving, and decision-making skills. The Numerical Ability paper tests the candidate's basic mathematical skills, such as arithmetic, algebra, and geometry.