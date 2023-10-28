UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2023: Download Shift 1 and 2 Papers PDF

UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2023: The commission has completed the first-day first shift of the Pre-Eligibility Test (PET). The exam was conducted from 10 AM to 12 PM. Students can check the question paper of the first shift on this page. The question paper will help them understand the difficulty level of the questions. Additionally, candidates appearing in other shifts can review the type of questions asked in the exam, which will help them anticipate the probable questions on their exam. The next shift of the exam will be conducted from 3 PM to 5 PM. The same shifts will also be followed on October 29, 2023.
UPSSSC PET Question Paper PDF Download 2023
In this article below, we have provided question papers for all sets, including SET A, SET B, SET C, and SET D. Candidates can download the UPSSSC PET PDF by clicking on the links provided here. The questions were asked from General Intelligence, Reasoning, Numerical Ability, etc. These questions are designed to test the candidates' basic knowledge and skills in the mentioned areas.
UP PET Shift 1 Question Paper Download
The candidates who appeared in the first shift of the exam on 28 October can download the question papers from here
|UP PET 28 Oct Shift 1Question Paper PDF
|to be released
Also, check:
|
UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis
UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023
Candidates can check the details of the answer key through the link given below. This answer key is unofficial and provided for all shifts.
UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2023
The exam is scheduled for October 28 and 29, 2023. According to the students, the difficulty level of the questions is expected medium on October 28. The mode of the exam is online. Candidates can check the good attempts of both shifts in this article.
upsssc.gov.in PET Question Paper Highlights
UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2023 will be provided in a PDF. The UPSSSC PET written exam consists of 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions and the duration of the exam is two hours. Candidates can check the more details UPSSSC PET Exam from the table below:
|
Name of the Exam Authority
|
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission
|
Exam Name
|
UP Pre Eligibility Test 2023
|
Posts
|
Group B and Group C Posts
|
UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2023
|
28 and 29 October 2023
|
Maximum Marks
|
100 Marks
|
Number of Questions
|
100 MCQs
|
Time
|
2 hours
|
Shift
|
Shift 1 - 10 am to 12 noon
Shift 2 - 3 pm to 5 pm
|
UPSSSC PET Website
|
upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC PET Exam Pattern
Students were given 100 questions on Indian History, Indian National Movement (worth 5 Marks), Indian Economy, Constitution and Public Administration, Geography, General Science, Elementary Arithmetic, General Hindi, Reasoning, Indian Economy, General Awareness, Unseen Passage (Hindi), Graphs, Current Affairs, Tabulation, and Table Interpretation & Analysis.
The UPSSSC PET question paper 2023 was of XXXX difficulty level. The questions were framed to test the knowledge and skills of the candidates mainly in the areas of General Intelligence, Reasoning, and Numerical Ability. The General Intelligence and Reasoning paper tests the candidate's logical thinking, problem-solving, and decision-making skills. The Numerical Ability paper tests the candidate's basic mathematical skills, such as arithmetic, algebra, and geometry.