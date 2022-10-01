UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2022 (Out) at upsssc.gov.in: Download Link Here

UPSSSC PET Admit Cards are now available on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC). Students who are going to attend the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) on 15 and 16 October 2022 are advised to download UPSSSC Admit Card, right away, from the website of the commission which is upsssc.gov.in. Alternatively, they can also get their individual hall tickets, directly, through the UPSSSC PET Admit Card Link provided below:

Students can check the steps to download UPSSSC PET Admit Card from the commission’s website below:

How to Download UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Search for UPSSSC Website - upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: You will see a link to download the admit card

Step 3: Click on the link

Step 4: Now, Download UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test Admit Card

Candidates will be given questions on the following subjects:

Serial Number

Subject Name Number of Questions and Marks 1 Indian History 5 questions of 5 marks in each subject 2 Indian National Movement 3 Geography 4 Indian Economy 5 Indian Constitution & Public Administration 6 General Science 7 Elementary Arithmetic 8 General Hindi 9 General English 10 Logical Reasoning 11 Current Affairs 10 questions of 10 marks in each subject 12 General Awareness 13 Analysis of 2 unseen passages 14 Graph Interpretation 15 Interpretation of Table

Important Notes:

The difficulty level of the question paper for serial numbers 1 to 9 is based on the senior secondary syllabus of NCERT.

There will be a negative marking for ever wrong answer of 1/4 marks.

Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for various Group C Posts. UPSSSC PET Result will be released within a month or two after the conduct of the exam.

UPSSSC PET Score 2022 shall be be valid for 1-year.