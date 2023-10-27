UPSSSC PET Important Questions: Most Expected GK, DI Questions for PET Exam, Questions Asked

UPSSSC PET Important Questions: Most Expected GK Questions for UPSSSC PET Exam: Get here the top GK and DI questions that are repeatedly asked in UPSSSC PET. Check the questions asked from History, Geography, Polity, Economy, DI, etc.

GK for UPSSSC PET Exam: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will conduct the UPSSSC PET Prelims 2023 Exam across various exam centres in the state on 28th and 29th October. The prelims exam will comprise one objective paper which contains questions from General Knowledge, General Studies, Numerical Ability, etc. with influence on Uttar Pradesh, carrying 100 questions with an exam duration of 2 hours.

The UPSSSC PET exam will also carry a negative mark of 1/4 mark for every incorrect answer marked. As the UPSSSC PET exam gets closer, aspirants have to solve an infinite number of questions to improve their GK foundation and improve their exam marks. They can use it to identify the types of questions that can be asked in the Uttar Pradesh UPSSSC PET exam.

With numerous questions in the examination evaluating knowledge about the state of Uttar Pradesh, including its history, geography, culture, economy, politics, education, sports, and entertainment, Uttar Pradesh GK and its importance in UPSSSC PET exams increase.

In this article, we have compiled the top questions of GK for the UPSSSC PET Exam for ease of the candidates aspiring to crack the exam. In addition to this, you can also download UPSSSC PET question paper PDF as well.

Top Questions of Uttar Pradesh GK for the UPSSSC PET Exam

For a better understanding of the question format in the UPSSSC PET exam, aspirants must practice GK questions. The GK questions carry the maximum weightage in the UPSSSC PET preliminary exam. They can assess their level of preparedness and concentrate on the areas that want improvement. Here are the top questions of GK for the UPSSSC PET Exam shared below for the reference of the aspirants.

Who gave the slogan ‘Do or Die’?

(A) Sardar Patel

(B) Jawaharlal Nehru

(C) Subhash Chandra Bose

(D) Mahatma Gandhi

Answer: D

The Kaziranga National Park is situated in

(A) Madhya Pradesh

(B) Assam

(C) West Bengal

(D) Kerala

Answer: B

If RBI reduces the cash reserve ratio, what will happen to credit creation?

(A) There will be no impact.

(B) It will decrease.

(C) It will increase.

(D) None of these

Answer: B

In which of the following types of economies, resources are owned privately and the main objective behind economic activities is profit-making?

(A) Capitalist

(B) Socialist

(C) Mixed

(D) Global

Answer: A

The right to Education is a fundamental right, which is related to:

(A) Article 21A

(B) Article 19

(C) Articles 29 and 30

(D) None of these

Answer: A

The ‘Public Health and Sanitation’ is included in the Constitution of India in

(A) State List

(B) Concurrent List

(C) Union List

(D) None of these

Answer A:

Current carriers in solid conductors are

(A) Protons

(B) Neutrons

(C) Free Electrons

(D) None of these

Answer: C

The Panchayati Raj System in India is laid down under

(A) Fundamental Rights

(B) Fundamental Duties

(C) Directive Principles of State Policy

(D) None of these

Answer: C

The percentage of pure gold in 18-carat gold is

(A) 60%

(B) 75%

(C) 80%

(D) 100%

Answer: B

Which of the following countries is not a member of SAARC?

(A) Nepal

(B) Bangladesh

(C) Afghanistan

(D) Myanmar

Answer: D

Which of the following statements reflects Pt. Nehru’s point of view?

(A) There is no common ground between Science and Humanism.

(B) Science is supreme and Humanism is subordinate to it.

(C) Science and Humanism are equally important.

(D) Humanism is more important than Science.

Answer: C

The Project BOLD (Bamboo Oasis on Lands in Drought) was recently launched from which state in India?

(A) Madhya Pradesh

(B) Haryana

(C) Bihar

(D) Rajasthan

Answer: D

Which of the following is the capital of Costa Rica?

(A) Dhaka

(B) San Jose

(C) Delhi

(D) Beijing

Answer: B

How many Indian States share their boundary with Nepal?

(A) Two

(B) Four

(C) Three

(D) Five

Answer: D

What is the tenure of the elected members of the Rajya Sabha?

(A) 2 Years

(B) 8 Years

(C) 6 Years

(D) 4 Years

Answer: C

The famous Nabakalebara festival belongs to which of the following states?

(A) Kerala

(B) Odisha

(C) Rajasthan

(D) Bihar

Answer: B

Which of the following countries is known as the land of “Thunder Dragon”?

(A) Japan

(B) Srilanka

(C) Nepal

(D) Bhutan

Answer: D

Who is known as the father of the White Revolution in India?

(A) Norman Edburg

(B) M.S. Swaminathan

(C) Balwant Rai Mehta

(D) Dr. Verghese Kuria

Answer: D

Which one of the following is not included in the state list in the Constitution of India?

(A) Criminal Procedure Code

(B) Prison

(C) Police

(D) Law and Order

Answer: A

The sour taste of lemon is due to the presence of which of the following?

(A) Formic acid

(B) Oxalic acid

(C) Citric acid

(D) Acetic acid

Answer: C

Carcinogenic chemicals cause

(A) Asthma

(B) Cancer

(C) Heart diseases

(D) Diabetes

Answer: B

Current flows in a circuit when

(A) There is no voltage.

(B) The switch is either opened or closed.

(C) A switch is opened.

(D) A switch is closed

Answer: D

The average of 13 results is 68. The average of the first seven is 63 and that of the last seven is 70, the seventh result is :

(A) 94

(B) 73.5

(C) 47

(D) 65.5

Answer: C

Which payment system has been barred by RBI from issuing new cards from 22 July 2021?

(A) None of these

(B) Rupay

(C) Mastercard

(D) Visa

Answer: C

Name the state of India which became the first state to provide health insurance for all its residents. (A) Karnataka

(B) Rajasthan

(C) Gujarat

(D) Telangana

Answer: B

The International Court of Justice is located at

(A) Vienna

(B) Amsterdam

(C) Geneva

(D) The Hague

Answer: D

Which of the following are rivers of the Himalayan river system? Kaveri II. Ganga Brahmaputra IV. Godavari

(A) II and IV

(B) III and IV

(C) I and II

(D) II and III

Answer: D

What is the full form of FEMA?

(A) Foreign Export Market Agency

(B) Finance and Export Management Association

(C) Funds Exchange Media Agency

(D) Foreign Exchange Management Act

Answer: A

Which among the following is the official language of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep?

(A) Sinhala

(B) Great Andamanese

(C) Tamil

(D) Malayalam

Answer: D

UPSSSC PET DI Questions

Data Interpretation plays an important role in the UPSSSC PET exam as it contains 20 questions out of 100 that will be directly asked from the Graph portion. Check the UP PET DI most important questions

Q: Study the table and answer the questions given below. The table below shows the number of accounts opened (in hundreds) in four Share brokers in various months

Broker May June July August September Angel 25 28 35 65 55 Sharekhan 22 18 32 30 45 Zerodha 30 45 50 35 40 Tradebull 35 42 45 50 60

What is the ratio of the number of accounts opened in Angel to that opened in Zerodha from May to September?

(A) 1.04

(B) 2.25

(C) 1.5

(D) 0.75

Answer: A

In which Share broker is the average number of accounts opened the maximum?

(A) Zerodha

(B) Tradebull

(C) Angel

(D) Sharekhan

Answer: B

The average number of accounts opened in Tradebull is approximately what percentage more or less than the average number of accounts opened in Sharekhan?

(A) 50.69

(B) 45.90

(C) 57.82

(D) 60

Answer: C

In which of the following months is the average number of opened accounts is the maximum?

(A) May

(B) August

(C) June

(D) September

Answer: D

The number of accounts opened in Aug. is approximately what percentage more or less than the number of accounts opened in June?

(A) 40

(B) 34.6

(C) 33.5

(D) 35.3

Answer: D

