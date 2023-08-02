UPSSSC PET Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme

UPSSSC PET Syllabus 2023: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the notification along with the syllabus and exam pattern. UPSSSC PET is conducted for the eligibility of the candidates for Group B and Group C posts in the Uttar Pradesh government.
Apart from the syllabus, candidates must also check the UPSSSC PET exam pattern to understand the topic-wise questions, number of sections, and marking scheme followed by the recruitment body. Going by the past trend and analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the UPSSSC PET exam were moderate level. Hence, candidates must download the UPSSSC PET syllabus PDF in English and Hindi and strategize their preparation accordingly.
UPSSSC PET Syllabus 2023
Below we have tabulated the important information regarding UPSSSC PET Syllabus. Detailed UPSSSC PET syllabus 2023 is discussed in this article.
UPSSSC PET Syllabus 2023 Overview
Exam Conducting Body
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission
Post Name
Perlimany Entrance Test (PET)
Category
UPSSSC PET
Selection Process
Online Test
Exam Mode
Online
Number of Questions
100
Maximum Marks
100
Negative Marks
1/4 mark for every wrong answer
Duration
2 hours
UPSSSC PET Syllabus 2023 PDF
Before applying, aspirants should download the UPSSSC PET PDF link shared below to gain in-depth knowledge of the topics that can be asked in the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to download the UPSSSC PET syllabus below:
UPSSSC PET Syllabus PDF
UPSSSC PET Syllabus: Important Topics (English)
The UPSSSC PET syllabus is divided into six subjects i.e. General Knowledge, General Science, Elementary Arithmetic and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, General Hindi, and General English. Check below the detailed overview of the syllabus
Subjects
Important Topics
Marks
Indian History
Vedic Civilization
Buddhism
Jainism
Indus Valley Civilization
Mauryan Empire
Gupta Empire
Harshvardhan
Rajput Era
Sultanate Era
Mughal Empire
Maratha
Rise of the British Empire and the 1857 Revolution
Socio-Economic Impact of British Rule
5
Indian National Movement
Initial Stage of the Freedom Movement
Swadeshi and Civil Disobedience Movement - Mahatma Gandhi and Other Leaders’ Role
Revolutionary Movement and Rise of Militant Nationalism
Farewell Amendment and British India Act 1935
Azad Hind Fauz, Quit India Movement, and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose
5
Geography
India and World Geography
Rivers
Water Resources
Mountains, Forest and Glaciers
Desert and Dry Areas
Mineral Resources(especially of India)
Political Geography of India and the World
Time Zone
Climate
Demographics and Migrations
5
Indian Economy
Indian Economy (1947 to 1991)
Planning Commission and Five Year Plan
Green Revolution
Development of Mixed Economy: Private and Public
White Revolution and Operation Blood
Nationalisation of Banks and Improvements
Reforms of 1991 and Economy after that
Economic Reforms post-2014
Farm Reforms
Structural Reforms
Economic Reforms
Labour Reforms
GST
5
Indian Constitution and Public Administration
Indian Constitution
Salient Features of Indian Constitution
DPSP
Fundamental Rights and Duties
Parliamentary System
Directive Principles
Judicial Framework
Federal System, Union and Union Territories, Centre-State Relations
Judicial Sysytem, Supreme Court, High Court
District Administration
Local Bodies and Panchayat Raj
5
General Science
Basic Physics
Basic Chemistry
Basic Biology
5
Elementary Arithmetic
Whole Numbers, Fractions, Decimals
Percentage
Simple Arithmetic Equations
Square and Square Roots
Exponent and Powers
Average
5
General Hindi
संधि
विलोम शब्द
पर्यायवाची शब्द
वाक्यांशों के लिए एक शब्द
लिंग
समश्रुत भिन्नार्थक शब्द
मुहावरे -लोकोक्तियाँ
सामान्य अशुद्धियाँ
लेखक और रचनाऍ (गद्य एवं पद्य)
5
General English
English Grammar
Questions Based on Unseen Passage
5
Logic and Reasoning
Largest and Smallest
Blood Relations
Order and Ranking
Clock and Calendar
Coding and Decoding
Cause and Effect
Conclusive Reasoning
5
Current Affairs
National Current Affairs
International Current Affairs
10
General Awareness
India’s Neighbours
Countries, Capitals and Currencies
Indian States and UTs
Indian Parliament, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha
National and International Days
World Organizations and Headquarters
Indian Tourism Destination
Indian Art and Culture
Indian and International Sports
Indian Research Institutes
Books and Authors
Awards and Honours
Climate Change and Environment
10
Analysis of Hindi Unread Passages
2 Passages
10
Graph Interpretation
2 Graphs
10
Table Interpretation and Analysis
2 Tables
10
UPSSSC PET Syllabus: Important Topics (Hindi)
Below we have tabulated the important topic of UPSSSC PET in Hindi
विषय
महत्वपूर्ण विषय
अंक
भारतीय इतिहास (Indian History )
सिन्धु घाटी की सभ्यता
वैदिक संस्कृति
बौद्ध धर्म :गौतम बुद्ध(जीवनी एवं शिक्षाए)
जैन धर्म :महावीर (जीवनी एवं शिक्षाये )
मौर्य वंश :सम्राट अशोक
गुप्त वंश :समुद्र गुप्त ,चन्द्रगुप्त द्वितीय
हर्षवर्धन
राजपूत काल
सल्तनत काल
मुगल साम्राज्य
मराठा
ब्रिटिश राज का अभ्युदय एवं प्रथम स्वतंत्रता संग्राम
ब्रिटिश राज का सामाजिक आर्थिक प्रभाव
5
भारतीय राष्ट्रीय आंदोलन (Indian National Movement
|
5
|
भूगोल (Geography)
|
5
|
भारतीय अर्थव्य्वस्था (Indian Economy)
|
5
|
भारतीय संविधान एवं लोक प्रसासन (Indian Constitution & Public Administration)
|
5
|
सामान्य विज्ञान (General Science)
|
5
|
प्रारम्भिक अंकगणित (Elementary Arithmetic)
|
5
|
सामान्य हिन्दी (General Hindi)
संधि
विलोम शब्द
पर्यायवाची शब्द
वाक्यांशों के लिए एक शब्द
लिंग
समश्रुत भिन्नार्थक शब्द
मुहावरे -लोकोक्तियाँ
सामान्य अशुद्धियाँ
लेखक और रचनाऍ (गद्य एवं पद्य)
5
सामान्य अंग्रेजी (General English)
अंग्रेजी व्याकरण
अपठित गद्यांश पर आधारित प्रश्न
5
तर्क एवं तर्कशक्ति (Logic & Reasoning)
वृहद एवं लघु
क्रम एवं रैंकिंग
संबंध
घड़ी एवं कैलेंडर
समूह से भिन्न को अलग करना
कारण और प्रभाव
कोडिंग-डिकोड़िग(संख्या तथा अक्षर)
निगमनात्मक तर्क /कथन विश्लेष्ण एवं निर्णय
5
सामयिकी (Current Affairs)
भारतीय एवं वैश्विक
10
सामान्य जागरूकता (General Awareness)
भारत के पड़ोसी देश
देश ,राजधानी एवं मुद्रा
भारत के राज्य तथा केन्द्र शासित प्रदेश
भारतीय संसद ,राज्यसभा,लोकसभा और विधान सभा, विधान परिषद
राष्ट्रीय एवं अंतराष्ट्रीय दिवस
विश्व संगठन एवं उनके मुख्यालय
भारतीय पर्यटन स्थल
भारत की कला एवं संस्कृति
भारत एवं विश्व के खेल
भारतीय अनुसंधान संगठन
प्रसिद्ध पुस्तकें और लेखक
पुरस्कार एवं विजेता
जलवायु परिवर्तन एवं पर्यावरण
10
अपठित हिंदी गद्यांश का विवेचन एवं विश्लेषण
02 गद्यांश(प्रत्येक पर 05 प्रश्न)
10
ग्राफ की व्याख्या एवं विश्लेषण
02 ग्राफ(प्रत्येक पर 05 प्रश्न)
10
तालिका की व्याख्या एवं विश्लेषण
02 तालिकाएं(प्रत्येक पर 05 प्रश्न)
10
How to Cover UPSSC PET Syllabus 2023?
The UPSSSC PET Syllabus is one of the highly competitive exams in the state. Thousands of aspirants appear for this exam every year, but only a few are declared successful in the exam due to their dedication, consistency, and right preparation plan. Thus, the candidates should analyze the latest UPSSSC PET syllabus and then prepare the strategy as per the exam requirements. Here are the tips and tricks to ace the UPSSSC PET 2023 exam in one attempt.
- Analyse the UPSSSC PET syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly before commencing the preparation. This will help them to prepare the list of important topics and assign study hours to each topic accordingly.
- Choose the expert-recommended books and study material to clear the basic concepts easily and cover the advanced level topics without any conceptual confusion.
- Attempt mock tests and previous year question paper to improve the speed, accuracy, and solving skills. This will help them to attempt the maximum number of questions accurately in the given time period.
- Prepare short notes for all the topics as it would be beneficial in the last-minute revision.
UPSSSC PET Syllabus 2023: Best Books
Candidates should get their hands on the latest version of UPSSSC PET books to cover only exam-relevant topics. The right study material and books will help them to cover all the aspects of the UPSSSC PET syllabus. Some of the expert-recommended UPSSSC PET books are as follows:
UPSSSC PET Books 2023
Subject
Book Names
General Science
General Science by Lucent Publications
General Hindi
General Hindi by Arihant
Numerical and Mental Ability
Quantitative Aptitude by RS Aggarwal
Mental Aptitude Test/Intelligence/Reasoning
A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal