UPSSSC PET Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme

UP PET Syllabus 2023: Candidates preparing for the UP PET exam must check the Syllabus PDF for targeting the important topics. Check exam pattern, marks distribution, subject wise topic list to ace the exam.

UPSSSC PET Syllabus 2023: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the notification along with the syllabus and exam pattern. UPSSSC PET is conducted for the eligibility of the candidates for Group B and Group C posts in the Uttar Pradesh government.

Apart from the syllabus, candidates must also check the UPSSSC PET exam pattern to understand the topic-wise questions, number of sections, and marking scheme followed by the recruitment body. Going by the past trend and analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the UPSSSC PET exam were moderate level. Hence, candidates must download the UPSSSC PET syllabus PDF in English and Hindi and strategize their preparation accordingly.

UPSSSC PET Syllabus 2023

Below we have tabulated the important information regarding UPSSSC PET Syllabus. Detailed UPSSSC PET syllabus 2023 is discussed in this article.

UPSSSC PET Syllabus 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission Post Name Perlimany Entrance Test (PET) Category UPSSSC PET Selection Process Online Test Exam Mode Online Number of Questions 100 Maximum Marks 100 Negative Marks 1/4 mark for every wrong answer Duration 2 hours

UPSSSC PET Syllabus 2023 PDF

Before applying, aspirants should download the UPSSSC PET PDF link shared below to gain in-depth knowledge of the topics that can be asked in the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to download the UPSSSC PET syllabus below:

UPSSSC PET Syllabus PDF Download Here

UPSSSC PET Syllabus: Important Topics (English)

The UPSSSC PET syllabus is divided into six subjects i.e. General Knowledge, General Science, Elementary Arithmetic and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, General Hindi, and General English. Check below the detailed overview of the syllabus

Subjects Important Topics Marks Indian History Vedic Civilization Buddhism Jainism Indus Valley Civilization Mauryan Empire Gupta Empire Harshvardhan Rajput Era Sultanate Era Mughal Empire Maratha Rise of the British Empire and the 1857 Revolution Socio-Economic Impact of British Rule 5 Indian National Movement Initial Stage of the Freedom Movement Swadeshi and Civil Disobedience Movement - Mahatma Gandhi and Other Leaders’ Role Revolutionary Movement and Rise of Militant Nationalism Farewell Amendment and British India Act 1935 Azad Hind Fauz, Quit India Movement, and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose 5 Geography India and World Geography Rivers Water Resources Mountains, Forest and Glaciers Desert and Dry Areas Mineral Resources(especially of India) Political Geography of India and the World Time Zone Climate Demographics and Migrations 5 Indian Economy Indian Economy (1947 to 1991) Planning Commission and Five Year Plan Green Revolution Development of Mixed Economy: Private and Public White Revolution and Operation Blood Nationalisation of Banks and Improvements Reforms of 1991 and Economy after that Economic Reforms post-2014 Farm Reforms Structural Reforms Economic Reforms Labour Reforms GST 5 Indian Constitution and Public Administration Indian Constitution Salient Features of Indian Constitution DPSP Fundamental Rights and Duties Parliamentary System Directive Principles Judicial Framework Federal System, Union and Union Territories, Centre-State Relations Judicial Sysytem, Supreme Court, High Court District Administration Local Bodies and Panchayat Raj 5 General Science Basic Physics Basic Chemistry Basic Biology 5 Elementary Arithmetic Whole Numbers, Fractions, Decimals Percentage Simple Arithmetic Equations Square and Square Roots Exponent and Powers Average 5 General Hindi संधि विलोम शब्द पर्यायवाची शब्द वाक्यांशों के लिए एक शब्द लिंग समश्रुत भिन्नार्थक शब्द मुहावरे -लोकोक्तियाँ सामान्य अशुद्धियाँ लेखक और रचनाऍ (गद्य एवं पद्य) 5 General English English Grammar Questions Based on Unseen Passage 5 Logic and Reasoning Largest and Smallest Blood Relations Order and Ranking Clock and Calendar Coding and Decoding Cause and Effect Conclusive Reasoning 5 Current Affairs National Current Affairs International Current Affairs 10 General Awareness India’s Neighbours Countries, Capitals and Currencies Indian States and UTs Indian Parliament, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha National and International Days World Organizations and Headquarters Indian Tourism Destination Indian Art and Culture Indian and International Sports Indian Research Institutes Books and Authors Awards and Honours Climate Change and Environment 10 Analysis of Hindi Unread Passages 2 Passages 10 Graph Interpretation 2 Graphs 10 Table Interpretation and Analysis 2 Tables 10

UPSSSC PET Syllabus: Important Topics (Hindi)

Below we have tabulated the important topic of UPSSSC PET in Hindi

विषय महत्वपूर्ण विषय अंक भारतीय इतिहास (Indian History ) सिन्धु घाटी की सभ्यता वैदिक संस्कृति बौद्ध धर्म :गौतम बुद्ध(जीवनी एवं शिक्षाए) जैन धर्म :महावीर (जीवनी एवं शिक्षाये ) मौर्य वंश :सम्राट अशोक गुप्त वंश :समुद्र गुप्त ,चन्द्रगुप्त द्वितीय हर्षवर्धन राजपूत काल सल्तनत काल मुगल साम्राज्य मराठा ब्रिटिश राज का अभ्युदय एवं प्रथम स्वतंत्रता संग्राम ब्रिटिश राज का सामाजिक आर्थिक प्रभाव 5 भारतीय राष्ट्रीय आंदोलन (Indian National Movement स्वाधीनता आंदोलन के प्रारम्भिक वर्ष

स्वदेशी तथा सविनय अवज्ञा आंदोलन :महात्मा गाँधी तथा अन्य नेताओं की भूमिका

क्रांतिकारी आंदोलन तथा उग्र राष्ट्रवाद का उदय

विधायी संशोधन तथा ब्रिटिश इण्डिया एक्ट , 1935

भारत छोड़ो आंदोलन , आजाद हिन्द फौज तथा नेता जी सुभाष चन्द्र बोस 5 भूगोल (Geography) भारत एवं विश्व का भौतिक भूगोल

नदियां तथा नदियों की घाटी

भूजल संसाधन

पर्वत ,पहाड़िया तथा हिमनद

मरुस्थल और शुष्क क्षेत्र

वन

खनिज संसाधन (विशेषकर भारत में )

भारत एवं विश्व का राजनैतिक भूगोल

जलवायु तथा मौसम

टाइम जोन

जनसांख्यकीय परिवर्तन तथा प्रवास 5 भारतीय अर्थव्य्वस्था (Indian Economy) भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था (1947 से 1991 तक )

योजना आयोग तथा पंचवर्षीय योजनाये

मिश्रित अर्थव्यवस्था का विकास :निजी एवं सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र

हरित क्रांति

दुग्ध विकास एवं ऑपरेशन फ्लड

बैंको का राष्ट्रीकरण तथा सुधार

वर्ष 1991 में आर्थिक सुधार तथा उसके बाद की अर्थव्यवस्था

वर्ष 2014 के पश्चात के आर्थिक सुधार

कृषि सुधार

ढांचागत सुधार

श्रम -सुधार

आर्थिक सुधार

जी0 एस0 टी0 5 भारतीय संविधान एवं लोक प्रसासन (Indian Constitution & Public Administration) भारतीय संविधान

भारतीय संविधान की मुख्य विशेषताएं

राज्य के नीति -निर्देशक सिद्धांत

मौलिक अधिकार एवं कर्तव्य

संसदीय प्रणाली

संघीय प्रणाली ,संघ एवं केंद्रशासित प्रदेश, केन्द्र-राज्य संबंध

न्यायिक ढांचा – सर्वोच्च न्यायालय ,उच्च न्यायालय

जिला प्रसासन

स्थानीय निकाय तथा पंचायती राज संस्थायें 5 सामान्य विज्ञान (General Science) प्रारम्भिक भौतिक विज्ञान

प्रारम्भिक रसायन विज्ञान

प्रारम्भिक जीव विज्ञान 5 प्रारम्भिक अंकगणित (Elementary Arithmetic) पूर्ण संख्या ,भिन्न तथा दशमलव

प्रतिशत

साधारण अंकगणितीय समीकरण

वर्ग एवं वर्गमूल

घातांक एवं घात

औसत 5 सामान्य हिन्दी (General Hindi) संधि विलोम शब्द पर्यायवाची शब्द वाक्यांशों के लिए एक शब्द लिंग समश्रुत भिन्नार्थक शब्द मुहावरे -लोकोक्तियाँ सामान्य अशुद्धियाँ लेखक और रचनाऍ (गद्य एवं पद्य) 5 सामान्य अंग्रेजी (General English) अंग्रेजी व्याकरण अपठित गद्यांश पर आधारित प्रश्न 5 तर्क एवं तर्कशक्ति (Logic & Reasoning) वृहद एवं लघु क्रम एवं रैंकिंग संबंध घड़ी एवं कैलेंडर समूह से भिन्न को अलग करना कारण और प्रभाव कोडिंग-डिकोड़िग(संख्या तथा अक्षर) निगमनात्मक तर्क /कथन विश्लेष्ण एवं निर्णय 5 सामयिकी (Current Affairs) भारतीय एवं वैश्विक 10 सामान्य जागरूकता (General Awareness) भारत के पड़ोसी देश देश ,राजधानी एवं मुद्रा भारत के राज्य तथा केन्द्र शासित प्रदेश भारतीय संसद ,राज्यसभा,लोकसभा और विधान सभा, विधान परिषद राष्ट्रीय एवं अंतराष्ट्रीय दिवस विश्व संगठन एवं उनके मुख्यालय भारतीय पर्यटन स्थल भारत की कला एवं संस्कृति भारत एवं विश्व के खेल भारतीय अनुसंधान संगठन प्रसिद्ध पुस्तकें और लेखक पुरस्कार एवं विजेता जलवायु परिवर्तन एवं पर्यावरण 10 अपठित हिंदी गद्यांश का विवेचन एवं विश्लेषण 02 गद्यांश(प्रत्येक पर 05 प्रश्न) 10 ग्राफ की व्याख्या एवं विश्लेषण 02 ग्राफ(प्रत्येक पर 05 प्रश्न) 10 तालिका की व्याख्या एवं विश्लेषण 02 तालिकाएं(प्रत्येक पर 05 प्रश्न) 10

How to Cover UPSSC PET Syllabus 2023?

The UPSSSC PET Syllabus is one of the highly competitive exams in the state. Thousands of aspirants appear for this exam every year, but only a few are declared successful in the exam due to their dedication, consistency, and right preparation plan. Thus, the candidates should analyze the latest UPSSSC PET syllabus and then prepare the strategy as per the exam requirements. Here are the tips and tricks to ace the UPSSSC PET 2023 exam in one attempt.

Analyse the UPSSSC PET syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly before commencing the preparation. This will help them to prepare the list of important topics and assign study hours to each topic accordingly.

Choose the expert-recommended books and study material to clear the basic concepts easily and cover the advanced level topics without any conceptual confusion.

Attempt mock tests and previous year question paper to improve the speed, accuracy, and solving skills. This will help them to attempt the maximum number of questions accurately in the given time period.

Prepare short notes for all the topics as it would be beneficial in the last-minute revision.

UPSSSC PET Syllabus 2023: Best Books

Candidates should get their hands on the latest version of UPSSSC PET books to cover only exam-relevant topics. The right study material and books will help them to cover all the aspects of the UPSSSC PET syllabus. Some of the expert-recommended UPSSSC PET books are as follows: