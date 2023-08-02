UPSSSC PET Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme

UP PET Syllabus 2023: Candidates preparing for the UP PET exam must check the Syllabus PDF for targeting the important topics. Check exam pattern, marks distribution, subject wise topic list to ace the exam.

UPSSSC PET Syllabus 2023: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC)  has released the notification along with the syllabus and exam pattern. UPSSSC PET is conducted for the eligibility of the candidates for Group B and Group C posts in the Uttar Pradesh government.

 

Apart from the syllabus, candidates must also check the UPSSSC PET exam pattern to understand the topic-wise questions, number of sections, and marking scheme followed by the recruitment body. Going by the past trend and analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the UPSSSC PET exam were moderate level. Hence, candidates must download the UPSSSC PET syllabus PDF in English and Hindi and strategize their preparation accordingly.

Below we have tabulated the important information regarding UPSSSC PET Syllabus. Detailed UPSSSC PET syllabus 2023 is discussed in this article.

UPSSSC PET Syllabus 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission

Post Name

Perlimany Entrance Test (PET)

Category

UPSSSC PET

Selection Process

Online Test

Exam Mode

Online

Number of Questions

100

Maximum Marks

100

Negative Marks

1/4 mark for every wrong answer

Duration

2 hours

UPSSSC PET Syllabus 2023 PDF

Before applying, aspirants should download the UPSSSC PET PDF link shared below to gain in-depth knowledge of the topics that can be asked in the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to download the UPSSSC PET syllabus below:

UPSSSC PET Syllabus PDF

Download Here

UPSSSC PET Syllabus: Important Topics (English)

The UPSSSC PET syllabus is divided into six subjects i.e. General Knowledge, General Science, Elementary Arithmetic and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, General Hindi, and General English. Check below the detailed overview of the syllabus

Subjects

Important Topics

Marks

Indian History

Vedic Civilization

Buddhism

Jainism

Indus Valley Civilization

Mauryan Empire

Gupta Empire

Harshvardhan

Rajput Era

Sultanate Era

Mughal Empire

Maratha

Rise of the British Empire and the 1857 Revolution

Socio-Economic Impact of British Rule

5

Indian National Movement

Initial Stage of the Freedom Movement

Swadeshi and Civil Disobedience Movement - Mahatma Gandhi and Other Leaders’ Role

Revolutionary Movement and Rise of Militant Nationalism

Farewell Amendment and British India Act 1935

Azad Hind Fauz, Quit India Movement, and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

5

Geography

India and World Geography

Rivers

Water Resources

Mountains, Forest and Glaciers

Desert and Dry Areas

Mineral Resources(especially of India)

Political Geography of India and the World

Time Zone

Climate

Demographics and Migrations

5

Indian Economy

Indian Economy (1947 to 1991)

Planning Commission and Five Year Plan

Green Revolution

Development of Mixed Economy: Private and Public

White Revolution and Operation Blood

Nationalisation of Banks and Improvements

Reforms of 1991 and Economy after that

Economic Reforms post-2014

Farm Reforms

Structural Reforms

Economic Reforms

Labour Reforms

GST

5

Indian Constitution and Public Administration

Indian Constitution

Salient Features of Indian Constitution

DPSP

Fundamental Rights and Duties

Parliamentary System

Directive Principles

Judicial Framework

Federal System, Union and Union Territories, Centre-State Relations

Judicial Sysytem, Supreme Court, High Court

District Administration

Local Bodies and Panchayat Raj

5

General Science

Basic Physics

Basic Chemistry

Basic Biology

5

Elementary Arithmetic

Whole Numbers, Fractions, Decimals

Percentage

Simple Arithmetic Equations

Square and Square Roots

Exponent and Powers

Average

5

General Hindi

संधि

विलोम शब्द

पर्यायवाची शब्द

वाक्यांशों के लिए एक शब्द

लिंग

समश्रुत भिन्नार्थक शब्द

मुहावरे -लोकोक्तियाँ

सामान्य अशुद्धियाँ

लेखक और रचनाऍ (गद्य एवं पद्य)

5

General English

English Grammar

Questions Based on Unseen Passage

5

Logic and Reasoning

Largest and Smallest

Blood Relations

Order and Ranking

Clock and Calendar

Coding and Decoding

Cause and Effect

Conclusive Reasoning

5

Current Affairs

National Current Affairs

International Current Affairs

10

General Awareness

India’s Neighbours

Countries, Capitals and Currencies

Indian States and UTs

Indian Parliament, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

National and International Days

World Organizations and Headquarters

Indian Tourism Destination

Indian Art and Culture

Indian and International Sports

Indian Research Institutes

Books and Authors

Awards and Honours

Climate Change and Environment

10

Analysis of Hindi Unread Passages

2 Passages

10

Graph Interpretation 

2 Graphs

10

Table Interpretation and Analysis

2 Tables

10

UPSSSC PET Syllabus: Important Topics (Hindi)

Below we have tabulated the important topic of UPSSSC PET in Hindi

विषय

महत्वपूर्ण विषय

अंक

भारतीय इतिहास (Indian History )

सिन्धु घाटी की सभ्यता

वैदिक संस्कृति

बौद्ध धर्म :गौतम बुद्ध(जीवनी एवं शिक्षाए)

जैन धर्म :महावीर (जीवनी एवं शिक्षाये )

मौर्य वंश :सम्राट अशोक

गुप्त वंश :समुद्र गुप्त ,चन्द्रगुप्त द्वितीय

हर्षवर्धन

राजपूत काल

सल्तनत काल

मुगल साम्राज्य

मराठा

ब्रिटिश राज का अभ्युदय एवं प्रथम स्वतंत्रता संग्राम

ब्रिटिश राज का सामाजिक आर्थिक प्रभाव

5

भारतीय राष्ट्रीय आंदोलन (Indian National Movement
  • स्वाधीनता आंदोलन के प्रारम्भिक वर्ष
  • स्वदेशी तथा सविनय अवज्ञा आंदोलन :महात्मा गाँधी तथा अन्य नेताओं की भूमिका
  • क्रांतिकारी आंदोलन तथा उग्र राष्ट्रवाद का उदय
  • विधायी संशोधन तथा ब्रिटिश इण्डिया एक्ट , 1935
  • भारत छोड़ो आंदोलन , आजाद हिन्द फौज तथा नेता जी सुभाष चन्द्र बोस

5

भूगोल (Geography)
  • भारत एवं विश्व का भौतिक भूगोल
  • नदियां तथा नदियों की घाटी
  • भूजल संसाधन
  • पर्वत ,पहाड़िया तथा हिमनद
  • मरुस्थल और शुष्क क्षेत्र
  • वन
  • खनिज संसाधन (विशेषकर भारत में )
  • भारत एवं विश्व का राजनैतिक भूगोल
  • जलवायु तथा मौसम
  • टाइम जोन
  • जनसांख्यकीय परिवर्तन तथा प्रवास

5

भारतीय अर्थव्य्वस्था (Indian Economy)
  • भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था (1947 से 1991 तक )
  • योजना आयोग तथा पंचवर्षीय योजनाये
  • मिश्रित अर्थव्यवस्था का विकास :निजी एवं सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र
  • हरित क्रांति
  • दुग्ध विकास एवं ऑपरेशन फ्लड
  • बैंको का राष्ट्रीकरण तथा सुधार
  • वर्ष 1991 में आर्थिक सुधार तथा उसके बाद की अर्थव्यवस्था
  • वर्ष 2014 के पश्चात के आर्थिक सुधार
  • कृषि सुधार
  • ढांचागत सुधार
  • श्रम -सुधार
  • आर्थिक सुधार
  • जी0 एस0 टी0

5

भारतीय संविधान एवं लोक प्रसासन (Indian Constitution & Public Administration)
  • भारतीय संविधान
  • भारतीय संविधान की मुख्य विशेषताएं
  • राज्य के नीति -निर्देशक सिद्धांत
  • मौलिक अधिकार एवं कर्तव्य
  • संसदीय प्रणाली
  • संघीय प्रणाली ,संघ एवं केंद्रशासित प्रदेश, केन्द्र-राज्य संबंध
  • न्यायिक ढांचा – सर्वोच्च न्यायालय ,उच्च न्यायालय
  • जिला प्रसासन
  • स्थानीय निकाय तथा पंचायती राज संस्थायें

5

सामान्य विज्ञान (General Science)
  • प्रारम्भिक भौतिक विज्ञान
  • प्रारम्भिक रसायन विज्ञान
  • प्रारम्भिक जीव विज्ञान

5

प्रारम्भिक अंकगणित (Elementary Arithmetic)
  • पूर्ण संख्या ,भिन्न तथा दशमलव
  • प्रतिशत
  • साधारण अंकगणितीय समीकरण
  • वर्ग एवं वर्गमूल
  • घातांक एवं घात
  • औसत

5

सामान्य हिन्दी (General Hindi)

संधि

विलोम शब्द

पर्यायवाची शब्द

वाक्यांशों के लिए एक शब्द

लिंग

समश्रुत भिन्नार्थक शब्द

मुहावरे -लोकोक्तियाँ

सामान्य अशुद्धियाँ

लेखक और रचनाऍ (गद्य एवं पद्य)

5

सामान्य अंग्रेजी (General English)

अंग्रेजी व्याकरण

अपठित गद्यांश पर आधारित प्रश्न

5

तर्क एवं तर्कशक्ति (Logic & Reasoning)

वृहद एवं लघु

क्रम एवं रैंकिंग

संबंध

घड़ी एवं कैलेंडर

समूह से भिन्न को अलग करना

कारण और प्रभाव

कोडिंग-डिकोड़िग(संख्या तथा अक्षर)

निगमनात्मक तर्क /कथन विश्लेष्ण एवं निर्णय

5

सामयिकी (Current Affairs)

भारतीय एवं वैश्विक

10

सामान्य जागरूकता (General Awareness)

भारत के पड़ोसी देश

देश ,राजधानी एवं मुद्रा

भारत के राज्य तथा केन्द्र शासित प्रदेश

भारतीय संसद ,राज्यसभा,लोकसभा और विधान सभा, विधान परिषद

राष्ट्रीय एवं अंतराष्ट्रीय दिवस

विश्व संगठन एवं उनके मुख्यालय

भारतीय पर्यटन स्थल

भारत की कला एवं संस्कृति

भारत एवं विश्व के खेल

भारतीय अनुसंधान संगठन

प्रसिद्ध पुस्तकें और लेखक

पुरस्कार एवं विजेता

जलवायु परिवर्तन एवं पर्यावरण

10

अपठित हिंदी गद्यांश का विवेचन एवं विश्लेषण

02 गद्यांश(प्रत्येक पर 05 प्रश्न)

10

ग्राफ की व्याख्या एवं विश्लेषण

02 ग्राफ(प्रत्येक पर 05 प्रश्न)

10

तालिका की व्याख्या एवं विश्लेषण

02 तालिकाएं(प्रत्येक पर 05 प्रश्न)

10

How to Cover UPSSC PET Syllabus 2023?

The UPSSSC PET Syllabus is one of the highly competitive exams in the state. Thousands of aspirants appear for this exam every year, but only a few are declared successful in the exam due to their dedication, consistency, and right preparation plan. Thus, the candidates should analyze the latest UPSSSC PET syllabus and then prepare the strategy as per the exam requirements. Here are the tips and tricks to ace the UPSSSC PET 2023 exam in one attempt.

  • Analyse the UPSSSC PET syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly before commencing the preparation. This will help them to prepare the list of important topics and assign study hours to each topic accordingly.
  • Choose the expert-recommended books and study material to clear the basic concepts easily and cover the advanced level topics without any conceptual confusion.
  • Attempt mock tests and previous year question paper to improve the speed, accuracy, and solving skills. This will help them to attempt the maximum number of questions accurately in the given time period.
  • Prepare short notes for all the topics as it would be beneficial in the last-minute revision.

UPSSSC PET Syllabus 2023: Best Books

Candidates should get their hands on the latest version of UPSSSC PET books to cover only exam-relevant topics. The right study material and books will help them to cover all the aspects of the UPSSSC PET syllabus. Some of the expert-recommended UPSSSC PET books are as follows:

UPSSSC PET Books 2023

Subject

Book Names

General Science

General Science by Lucent Publications

General Hindi

General Hindi by Arihant

Numerical and Mental Ability

Quantitative Aptitude by RS Aggarwal

Mental Aptitude Test/Intelligence/Reasoning

A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal

FAQ

What is the UPSSSC PET 2023 Exam Pattern?

As per the UPSSSC PET exam pattern, the written exam will carry a total of 100 questions for 100 marks. The exam duration will be 2 hours.

Is there any negative marking in the UPSSSC PET 2023 Exam?

Yes, there will be a negative marking of 1/4 mark for every incorrect answer in the UPSSSC PET exam.

What is UPSSSC PET Syllabus 2023?

The UPSSSC PET syllabus is divided into six subjects i.e. General Knowledge, General Science, Elementary Arithmetic and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, General Hindi, and General English

