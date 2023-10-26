UPSSSC PET 2023 Passing Marks For Gen, OBC, SC, and ST, Check Minimum Qualifying Score

UPSSSC PET Qualifying Marks 2023: The UP PET acts as the screening stage for the Group B and C Jobs in the UP Government. The General Category candidates who secured more than 62.96 marks in UPSSSC PET last year were declared qualified

UPSSSC PET 2023 Qualifying Marks: UPSSSC is scheduled to be held on October 28 and 29 in pen and per-based mode at various examination centres across 35 cities. The exam will be conducted in four shifts morning and evening. It is expected that more than 40 lakh candidates have applied for the exam. UPSSSC PET 2023 is qualifying after candidates are eligible to apply for Group B and C posts in the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government like Lekhpal, VDO, etc.

In 2022, a total of 37,58,209 filled out the application form and 25,11,968 appeared in the exam. Moreover, 12,46,241 candidates did not appear in the exam. It is expected that nearly 40 lakh candidates have applied for the UPSSSC PET 2023. However, there is no official confirmation on the said number of test takers. The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will release the number of registered vs appeared candidates number after the declaration of the result.

Candidates Appeared in UPSSSC PET Exam Year Wise Year No. of Candidates Applied No. of Candidates Appeared Number of Candidates Not Appeared 2023 40,00,000+ (Expected) To be Updated Soon To be Updated Soon 2022 37,58,209 25,11,968 12,46,241 2021 20,72,903 17,99,052 2,73,851

UPSSSC PET 2023: How many marks required to Qualify for the exam

Only those candidates who will secure the minimum qualifying marks as per their category are declared qualified in the prelims exam. The UP Subordinate Service Selection Commission has not announced the minimum qualifying marks for UPSSSC PET 2023. The selection of candidates will be based on the merit position according to the marks secured in the different categories.

UPSSSC PET 2023 qualifying marks will be derived in two categories - Horizontal and Vertical. In UPSSSC PET 2023 qualifying marks under vertical category are done by candidates belonging to General, OBC, ST, EWS, and SC. While UPSSSC PET qualifying marks under horizontal category are from dependents of freedom fighters, women, disabled persons, and ex-servicemen.

UPSSSC PET 2023: Qualifying Marks for Vertical Category (Gen, OBC, EWS, SC, ST)

In 2022, UPSSSC PET 2023 qualifying marks for General, OBC and EWS category was 62.96 out of 100 marks. While the passing marks for SC and ST were 61.96 and 44.71 respectively.

UPSSSC PET Cut-Off 2022 (Vertical) General, OBC, ST, EWS, and SC category PET Cut Off General 62.96 OBC 62.96 ST 44.71 EWS 62.96 SC 61.8

UPSSSC PET 2023: Qualifying Marks for Horizontal Category (Women, PwBD)

In 2022, UPSSSC PET 2023 qualifying marks for the women were 49.84 out of 100 marks. While the passing marks for Disabled Person, Dependents of freedom fighter and Ex-Serivcemen were 49.84, 51.12 and 0.91 respectively.

UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2022 (Horizontal) Dependents of freedom fighters 49.84 Disabled Person 51.12 Women 64.74 Military detached/Ex-servicemen 0.91

UPSSSC PET 2023: How to calculate Passing marks

The candidate can check the formula below on how to calculate the UPSSSC PET qualifying marks. In UPSSSC PET 1/4 mark is to be deducted as a penalty for marking the wrong answer and 1 mark will be awarded to answers marked right

UPSSSC PET qualifying marks (Out of 100) = 1 X Right Answer - 1/4 X (Wrong Answer)

Example on how to derive UPSSSC 2023 passing marks: Let us say that the candidate has attempted 70 questions where 30 questions were marked wrong, So, the number of the candidate will be

Number of Questions Marked Right = 70 - 30 = 40

Marks Scored = 1 X 40 - 1/4 X 30 = 40 - 7.5 = 32.5

So, the final score of the candidate will be 32.5

UPSSSC PET 2023: Factors determining the qualifying/passing marks

There are a lot of factors that are kept by the recruitment body while deciding the qualifying marks. Some of the major factors are discussed below

Number of Test-Takers: The number of candidates attempting the exam is an important factor that affects the UPSSSC PET cut off marks. Cut-off marks vary in proportion with respect to number of test takers and vacancies available..

Difficulty level of exam: The difficulty level of questions also affects the cutoff score. If the questions are difficult the cutoff score is likely to be on the higher side.

Number of Vacancies: The ratio between the number of vacancies and the test takers is also the important factor that determines cutoff score.

About UPSSSC PET 2023:

UPSSSC PET stands for Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission Preliminary Eligibility Test. It is conducted by UPSSSC which acts as the eligibility test for the various Group B and C examinations of the UP Government. On the basis of marks scored by the candidates in UPSSSC PET 2023, students will be able to apply for different vacancies for one as the validity of the score will be of 1 year only.

The Post that is available under UPSSSC PET is Lekhpal, Forest Guard, X-Ray Technician, Junior Assistant, etc. Click here to know more about UP PET Job Profile and Salary

