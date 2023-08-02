UPSSSC PET Previous Year Question Paper: PDF Download with Solution

UPSSSC PET Previous Year Question Paper: Candidates preparing for UP PET Exam must Download the previous year question PDF, and check the difficulty level and weightage of topics asked

UPSSSC PET Question Paper is an integral part of the exam preparation. Solving UPSSSC PET previous year question paper will provide insights into the difficulty level, questions format, and topics asked in the previous year and help candidates to track their performance.

Aspirants should practice the UPSSSC PET question paper to understand the topics along with the weightage from the exam perspective. As per the previous exam analysis, the questions asked in the UPSSSC PET exam have been reported to be moderate.

The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the UPSSSC PET question PDF of the written exam. This will help them to analyse their exam trend and allow them to strategise their preparation accordingly.

In this article, we have provided the download link to previous years’ UPSSSC PET question papers PDF.

UPSSSC PET Previous Year Question Papers

The purpose of the UPSSSC PET question paper pdf is to help aspirants determine the topics that can be asked in the written exam. The previous year's paper on the UPSSSC PET exam is available in English and Hindi, which will help them to get an idea of the exam format in a better manner. Below you can find the download link of the UPSSSC PET Previous Year Question PDF.

Benefits of Solving UPSSSC PET Previous Year Question Papers

There are numerous advantages of solving the previous year question paper for the UPSSSC PET examination shared below:

Previous year UPSSSC PET question paper is one of the best resources to know the exact exam requirements, difficulty level, past trends, types of questions asked over the year, etc.

Analysing UPSSSC PET's previous year question paper will help them to identify the weak spots and enable them to improve the weak areas for better results.

Solving previous year question papers will increase your question-solving speed, accuracy, and problem-solving skills during the UPSSSC PET examination.

UPSSSC PET previous year question paper is one of the best resources to revise the vast syllabus quickly before the exam.

How to Attempt UPSSSC PET Question Paper?

The best way to attempt the UPSSSC PET's previous year's question paper is to attempt the questions within a timer. Thus, one should take the printout of the previous papers, set a duration in the clock time, and begin solving questions one by one.

Once the time is up, you need to stop attempting questions immediately and then check your answers. Now, count the total number of correct and incorrect answers on the question paper. This will help in improving the weak spots and attempt the question paper again to determine the preparation level.

UPSSSC PET Previous Year Question Papers Analysis

Candidates shared that the overall difficulty level of the UPSSSC PET exam last year was moderate. In brief, the number of good attempts for the UPSSSC PET exam was between 70-80 questions with 90% accuracy.

UPSSSC PET Question Paper Pattern

The UPSSSC PET acts as eligibility criteria for up govt group b and group c posts and the validity of the score is 1 year. The written exam consists of 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. 1/4 mark will be deducted for the incorrect response. Check the detailed exam pattern of the UPSSSC PET recruitment below:

Subject Marks India History 5 Indian National Movement 5 Geography 5 Indian Economy 5 Indian Constitution & Public Administration 5 General Science 5 Elementary Arithmetic 5 General Hindi 5 General English 5 Logic & Reasoning 5 Current Affairs 10 General Awareness 10 Analysis of Hindi Unread Passage 10 Graph Interpretation 10 Table Interpretation & Analysis 10

UPSSSC PET Syllabus

Candidates preparing for the UPSSSC PET 2023 exam can check the UPSSSC PET syllabus for the written test below. The UPSSSC PET recruitment syllabus is divided into various sections such as English, Hindi, Maths, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Science, and. All the questions asked will be of NCERT class 10th level.