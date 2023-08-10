UPSSSC PET Application Form 2023 Out: Registration Process Started at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC PET Application Form 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) released the UPSSSC PET Notiifcation on August 1, 2023, on the official website. Check exam dates, the application process, and more

UPSSSC PET Application Form 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) conducts Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) to recruit eligible candidates for Group B and C posts. The online UPSSSC PET Application form was released on August 1, 2023, on the official website, i.e., upsssc.gov.in. All interested and eligible candidates can submit the UPSSSC PET application form by August 30, 2023.

Aspirants who have passed the 10th standard and are at least 18 years or above age can apply for UPSSSC PET 2023 exam. They are advised to submit the UPSSSC PET application form on or before the last date in order to be a part of the recruitment process.

In this article, we have shared complete details of the UPSSSC PET Application Process 2023 along with the application fees, eligibility, and other details.

UPSSSC PET Application Form 2023

The recruitment officials has released the UPSSSC PET Online Form 2023 for Group B and C post. Aspirants must note that they register for UPSSSC PET 2023 exam through online mode and no applications will be entertained through post or other offline mode. Let’s discuss the key highlights of the UPSSSC PET Application Form in the table elaborated below.

UPSSSC PET Application Form 2023 Overview Organization Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Posts Group B and Group C posts Exam Name Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) UPSSSC PET Application Mode Online UPSSSC PET Application Form Dates August 1 to 30, 2023 Job Location Uttar Pradesh Official Website upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC PET Application Form 2023: Important Dates

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the UPSSSC PET notification on its official portal. The online application window link for UPSSSC PET recruitment is active till August 30, 2023. Check the UPSSSC PET Application form dates shared below:

UPSSSC PET Application Form 2023 Important Dates Events Dates Releasing of Official UPSSSC PET Notification August 1, 2023 Starting Date for Online UPSSSC PET Application Form August 1, 2023 Last Date for Online UPSSSC PET Application Form August 30, 2023 Fee Submission and Correction Window Closing Date September 6, 2023 UPSSSC PET Exam Date October 2023

UPSSSC PET Application Process 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Aspirants must satisfy all the UPSSSC PET eligibility criteria prescribed in the official notification before applying for the post. Additionally, they must enter genuine details in the UPSSSC PET Application form to avoid disqualification of their candidature. Check the detailed UPSSSC PET eligibility criteria below.

UPSSSC PET Eligibility Criteria 2023 Age Limit 18-40 years Age Relaxation SC/ ST/OBC: 5 years Meritorious Sportsperson: 5 years PwD: 15 years Educational Qualification Passed the 10th standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University. Nationality Indian Experience Previous Experience is not required.

UPSSSC PET Application Form 2023: Prerequisites

Candidates should keep certain documents/things handy before filling out the UPSSSC PET application form. The list of essential documents/things is as follow.

Valid Mobile Number.

Valid Email ID.

Aadhar Number

Details about the Board, Roll Number, and Year of Passing the Matriculation (10th) Examination.

Disability Certificate Number, if you are a Person with Disability.

UPSSSC PET Application Form 2023: Documents Specifications

There are certain documents that the applicants must upload to complete the online UPSSSC PET application process successfully. However, they should attach scanned copies of all the documents as per the specification. The document's specifications are tabulated below.

Parameters File Type File Size Image Dimension Recent color scanned passport size photograph JPEG/JPG Maximum 50 KB 3.5 cm x 4.5 cm Scanned signature JPEG/JPG Maximum 30 KB 3.5 cm x 1.5 cm

How to apply online for UPSSSC PET 2023?

The UPSSSC PET application form is divided into two parts, i.e., Part-I (Candidate Registration) and Part-II (Online Application Form). Aspirants can check the steps shared below to apply online for the UPSSSC PET recruitment process with ease.

Part I (Candidate Registration)

Aspirants can refer to the steps detailed below to fill out the UPSSSC PET Application form with ease.

Step 1: Go to the official UPSSSC website, i.e., upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Candidate Registration” link.

Step 3: Then, click on the “Apply” button beside the “Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET).”

Step 4: Then, enter basic details name, date of birth, father’s name, mother’s name, gender, domicile, educational qualification, mobile number, email ID, etc.

Step 5: After entering all the required details, click on the checkbox of Declaration.

Step 6: Click the “Submit” button to complete the UPSSSC PET registration process.

Part II (Online Application Form)

All the registered candidates can follow the steps shared below to complete the UPSSSC PET application process.

Step 1: Log in to the online portal with your User ID and password.

Step 2: Fill out the entire UPSSSC PET application form with the asked details and upload the scanned copies of the photograph and signature in the specified format.

Step 3: Accept the declaration and preview the application form carefully.

Step 4: Proceed ahead to pay the application fees through the prescribed gateway.

Step 5: Lastly, download and print the UPSSSC PET online form 2023 for future usage.

UPSSSC PET Application Form 2023: Application Fees

Aspirants are required to pay their application fees using a Debit Card/Credit Card/Internet Banking to complete the UPSSSC PET Application process. The category-wise UPSSSC PET application fees are tabulated below: