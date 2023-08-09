UPSSSC PET Eligibility 2023: Age Limit, Educational Qualification

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission has released the official notification for Group B and Group C posts. Check here for the minimum UPSSSC PET age limit, educational requirements, and other details.

UPSSSC PET Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission has released the UPSSSC PET Eligibility Criteria through the official notification on the official website. Candidates must fulfill all the UPSSSC PET eligibility criteria requirements before applying for Group B and C posts.

Aspirants must enter only valid credentials in the UPSSSC PET application form to avoid disqualification of their candidature at any selection stage. All candidates who have passed high school and whose age is 18 years or above are considered eligible for the post. The UPSSSC PET Eligibility Criteria comprise various parameters, i.e., age limit, educational qualification, nationality, and so on.

In this article, we have shared complete details on the UPSSSC PET Eligibility Criteria 2023, including age limit, educational qualifications, nationality, and much more.

UPSSSC PET Eligibility Criteria 2023 Overview

The UPSSSC PET Eligibility Criteria is an essential prerequisite in the recruitment process. Check the major overview of the UPSSSC PET 2023 Eligibility Criteria shared below for ease of the aspirants.

UPSSSC PET Eligibility 2023 Overview Minimum Age 18 years Age Relaxation Varies as per category Minimum Educational Qualification 10th Pass Nationality Indian Number of Attempts No Information Given Previous Experience Not Required

UPSSSC PET Eligibility Criteria 2023: Age Limit

Aspirants must fulfill the UPSSSC PET age limit criteria before filling out the application form. The age of candidates must be between 18-40 years in order to be eligible for UPSSSC PET posts. Candidates born between 1st July 1983 to 1st July 2005 are eligible to apply for the Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) exam. The minimum and maximum UPSSSC PET age limit are tabulated below.

UPSSSC PET Eligibility Criteria 2023 Minimum Age 18 years Maximum Age 40 years

UPSSSC PET Eligibility Criteria 2023: Age Relaxation

There shall be a relaxation on the upper UPSSSC PET age limit of the candidates belonging to the reserved categories as tabulated below.

Category UPSSSC PET Age Limit Relaxation SC/ ST/OBC 5 years Meritorious Sportsperson 5 years PwD 15 years

UPSSSC PET Eligibility Criteria 2023: Educational Qualification

Aspirants must fulfill all the UPSSSC PET educational qualification requirements before applying for the post. They must fill out the online application form with valid and correct details about their qualifications to avoid rejection of their applications in the future. As per the UPSSSC PET education qualification, aspirants must have passed the 10th standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

Those who are not declared passed in high school are not eligible to apply for the UPSSSC PET exam. All qualified candidates shortlisted for document verification must submit the requisite documents such as Mark sheets for all years/10th Standard or equivalent examination/Provisional Certificate etc. If they fail to produce any of the requisite documents, then it will lead to the rejection of their candidature.

UPSSSC PET Eligibility Criteria 2023: Nationality

Along with the UPSSSC PET age limit, qualification criteria, and other eligibility parameters, candidates must satisfy the nationality criteria before completing the online application form. A candidate must be a citizen of India to apply for the UPSSSC PET exam. Moreover, the notification does not specify whether the applicant must be domiciled in Uttar Pradesh.

UPSSSC PET Eligibility Criteria 2023: Number of Attempts

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has not mentioned any limit on the number of times an aspirant can appear in the UPSSSC PET exam. Thus, they can appear in the exam unlimited times till they are fulfilling all the eligibility criteria. It implies that they can attempt the exam until they do not cross the upper age limit as per the category.

UPSSSC PET Eligibility Criteria 2023: Experience

Apart from the UPPSC PET age limit and minimum qualification, candidates need not be required to have any previous work experience in order to be eligible for the post. As the minimum qualification is 10th pass. Thus, it is not mandatory to possess any previous working experience. But, experienced applicants can also apply for the post provided they fulfill all the prescribed UPPSC PET eligibility criteria.

UPSSSC PET Eligibility Criteria 2023: Required Documents

Candidates must only submit valid and genuine data/details in the UPSSSC PET application form. However, they will also be required to submit Xerox and original copies of the documents validating their eligibility claims for document verification purposes. The list of required documents/certificates is shared below.

Matriculation/Secondary Certificate.

Educational Qualification Certificate.

Caste/ Category Certificate, if applicable.

Persons with Disabilities Certificate in the required format, if applicable.

Relevant Certificate if seeking any age relaxation.

No Objection Certificate, if applicable.

Other Required Documents

