UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2023: Expected, Previous Years Cut off Marks

UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Commission has released the UPSSSC PET cut off in a pdf officially after the computer based exam is over. The cut off is the minimum qualifying mark required to be declared successful in the written exam. Check here the previous year and expected cut off marks

UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2023

The exam conducting body declares the UPSSSC PET category wise cut off marks in order to shortlist eligible test-takers for the upcoming exams of the UP government. The UPSSSC PET cut off marks will be released along with the result separately only on the official website. Candidates who score more than the cut-off marks will get featured on the merit list. With this, they must check the UPSSSC PET previous year's cut-off marks to ascertain the fluctuations in the cut-off trends, competition level, and much more.

UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2023: Highlights

Candidates willing to participate in the upcoming exam can check the overview of UPSSSC PET recruitment tabulated below:

Exam Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Commission Exam Name Preliminary Eligibility Test Posts Name Group B and Group C VDO Lekhpal Selection Process Computer-Based Test UPSSSC PET Exam Date First Week of October (Tentative) UPSSSC PET category wise Cut Off To be out soon Job Location Uttar Pradesh

UPSSSC PET Expected Cut Off Marks

Here, we have compiled the expected UPSSSC PET cut off marks based on the expert analysis and the previous year cut off marks. Check the category-wise UPSSSC PET expected cut off marks shared below for the ease of the aspirants.

Subject UPSSSC PET Expected Cut Off UR 71-76 EWS 68-73 OBC 66-71 SC 63-68 ST 63-68

Note: The above are based on analysis done by experts of previous years' trends. The actual number may vary

UPSSSC PET Cut Off Marks: Deciding Factors

There are many factors that play a pivotal role in deciding the cut-off marks of the UPSSSC PET VDO exam. The list of factors that are used to determine the UPSSSC PET cut off marks is as follows:

Number of Test-Takers: The number of candidates attempting the exam is an important factor that affects the UPSSSC PET cut off marks. There will be a rise in the cut-off marks if the number of applicants is high.

Difficulty level of exam: The difficulty level of the computer-based exam plays an essential role in deciding the UPSSSC PET cut off marks. If questions asked in the exam are easy in nature, then the cut-off marks will also be high.

Candidate’s Performance: The overall performance of candidates affects the cut-off marks. If most test-takers perform well in the exam, the cut-off marks will increase.

Previous Year Cut Off Trends: The trends in the cut-offs from the previous year also affect the cut-off.

How to Download UPSSSC PET Cut Off?

Candidates can download the official UPSSSC PET cut off pdf after the declaration of the result. Aspirants who will appear in next year’s exam can also download the UPSSSC PET exam cut off marks to get familiar with the increase/decrease of cut-off trends and decide their target score accordingly. Mentioned below are the steps to download the UPSSSC PET cut-off marks without any hassles:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSSSC PET.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Notice Board”.

Step 3: Find the UPSSSC PET cutoff marks link and click on it.

Step 4: Download the cut-off PDF for future reference.

UPSSSC PET Previous Year Cut Off

Candidates should review the UPSSSC PET previous year’s cut off marks to check the changes in the cut-off mark trends and competition level. This will help them to strategise their preparation approach accordingly. Check the previous year's UPSSSC PET cut off 2021 tabulated below.

UPSSSC PET Prelims Cut Off 2021

Check the state-wise UPSSSC PET cut off 2021 for the prelims exam for all the categories in the table shared below.

Vertical Reservation

Category Cut Off UR 62.96 SC 61.8 ST 44.71 OBC 62.96 EWS 62.96

Horizontal Reservation