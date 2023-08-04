UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2023: Expected, Previous Years Cut off Marks

UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Commission has released the UPSSSC PET cut off in a pdf officially after the computer based exam is over. The cut off is the minimum qualifying mark required to be declared successful in the written exam. Check here the previous year and expected cut off marks

UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2023

The exam conducting body declares the UPSSSC PET category wise cut off marks in order to shortlist eligible test-takers for the upcoming exams of the UP government. The UPSSSC PET cut off marks will be released along with the result separately only on the official website. Candidates who score more than the cut-off marks will get featured on the merit list. With this, they must check the UPSSSC PET previous year's cut-off marks to ascertain the fluctuations in the cut-off trends, competition level, and much more.

UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2023: Highlights

Candidates willing to participate in the upcoming exam can check the overview of UPSSSC PET recruitment tabulated below:

Exam Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Commission

Exam Name

Preliminary Eligibility Test

Posts Name

Group B and Group C 

VDO 

Lekhpal

Selection Process

Computer-Based Test

UPSSSC PET Exam Date

First Week of October (Tentative)

UPSSSC PET category wise Cut Off

To be out soon

Job Location

Uttar Pradesh

UPSSSC PET Expected Cut Off Marks

Here, we have compiled the expected UPSSSC PET cut off marks based on the expert analysis and the previous year cut off marks. Check the category-wise UPSSSC PET expected cut off marks shared below for the ease of the aspirants.

Subject

UPSSSC PET Expected Cut Off

UR

71-76

EWS

68-73

OBC

66-71

SC

63-68

ST

63-68

Note: The above are based on analysis done by experts of previous years' trends. The actual number may vary

UPSSSC PET Cut Off Marks: Deciding Factors

There are many factors that play a pivotal role in deciding the cut-off marks of the UPSSSC PET VDO exam. The list of factors that are used to determine the UPSSSC PET cut off marks is as follows:

  • Number of Test-Takers: The number of candidates attempting the exam is an important factor that affects the UPSSSC PET cut off marks. There will be a rise in the cut-off marks if the number of applicants is high.
  • Difficulty level of exam: The difficulty level of the computer-based exam plays an essential role in deciding the UPSSSC PET cut off marks. If questions asked in the exam are easy in nature, then the cut-off marks will also be high.
  • Candidate’s Performance: The overall performance of candidates affects the cut-off marks. If most test-takers perform well in the exam, the cut-off marks will increase.
  • Previous Year Cut Off Trends: The trends in the cut-offs from the previous year also affect the cut-off.

How to Download UPSSSC PET Cut Off?

Candidates can download the official UPSSSC PET cut off pdf after the declaration of the result. Aspirants who will appear in next year’s exam can also download the UPSSSC PET exam cut off marks to get familiar with the increase/decrease of cut-off trends and decide their target score accordingly. Mentioned below are the steps to download the UPSSSC PET cut-off marks without any hassles:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSSSC PET.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Notice Board”.

Step 3: Find the UPSSSC PET cutoff marks link and click on it.

Step 4: Download the cut-off PDF for future reference.

 

check upsssc pet syllabus 

UPSSSC PET Previous Year Cut Off

Candidates should review the UPSSSC PET previous year’s cut off marks to check the changes in the cut-off mark trends and competition level. This will help them to strategise their preparation approach accordingly. Check the previous year's UPSSSC PET cut off 2021 tabulated below.

UPSSSC PET Prelims Cut Off 2021

Check the state-wise UPSSSC PET cut off 2021 for the prelims exam for all the categories in the table shared below.

Vertical Reservation

Category

Cut Off

UR

62.96

SC

61.8

ST

44.71

OBC

62.96

EWS

62.96

 

Horizontal Reservation

Category

Cut Off

Dependents of freedom fighters

49.84

PwD

51.12

Women

64.74

Ex-Servicemen

0.91

FAQ

Is the cut-off in the UPSSSC PET exam different for every category?

Yes. The UPSSSC PET cut off varies as per the category. Candidates must score more than or equivalent to the cutoff marks to get shortlisted for further rounds.

What factors decide the UPSSSC PET cutoff?

Some factors like the number of test-takers, availability of vacancies, the difficulty level of the written exam, and the performance of aspirants are used to decide the cut-off marks for the UPSSSC PET Exam

How to check the UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2023?

Candidates can check the UPSSSC PET cut off marks on the official website of UPSSC PET or click on the direct link shared on this page. Till then, they can also go through the UPSSSC PET expected cut off & the previous year's cut-off shared above.

What is UPSSSC PET Cut Off?

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Commission releases the UPSSSC PET cut off marks for all the categories and states. UPSSSC PET exam cut off marks must be secured by the aspirants to be declared qualified in the written exam.

