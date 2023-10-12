UPSSSC PET Exam 2023 Dates Released, Check Official Notice, Pattern, and Syllabus

UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released the UPSSSC PET examinations dates 2023. The exam for Group B and C vacancies in the Uttar Pradesh Government is scheduled to be conducted on October 28 and 29, 2023. Check here the official notice.

UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the UPSSSC PET exam date 2023. As per the latest notice released by UPSSSC, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 28 and 29, 2023. The commission will later release the admit card on the official website.

UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2023

Below is the official text which was released by the commission on its official website.

“As per the Commission's Advertisement Number: 07 - Exam / 2023, All the candidates related to the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET)-2023 are hereby informed that the written examination of the advertisement will be organised on 28.10.2023 (Saturday) and 29.10.2023 (Sunday).

Regarding the issuance of admit cards for the said examination, the candidates will be informed separately through the website in due course of time.”

UPSSC PET Exam Date Official Notice

UPSSSC PET Syllabus Exam Pattern

UPSSSC PET will be conducted for the eligibility of the candidates for Group B and C posts respectively in the Uttar Pradesh government. The UPSSSC PET syllabus consists of General Knowledge, General Science, Elementary Arithmetic and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, General Hindi, and General English.

The candidates who will qualify for the UPSSSC PET test will be eligible for the mains exam of several posts announced by UPSSSC for Group B and C posts respectively.

The below table shows the exam pattern of UPSSSC PET

Subjects Maximum Marks Indian History 5 Indian National Movement 5 Geography 5 Indian Economy 5 Indian Constitution & Public Administration 5 General Science 5 Elementary Arithmetic 5 General Hindi 5 General English 5 Logic & Reasoning 5 Current Affairs 10 General Awareness 10 Analysis of 2 Unseen Hindi Passage 10 Graph Analysis & Interpretation 10 Tables Analysis & Interpretation 10 Total 100

UPSSSC PET Exam Center

UPSSC will conduct PET examinations in more than 60 centres. This includes the cities like Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ayodhya and more cities of Uttar Pradesh. Check the list of cities here where UPSSSC will conduct the exam of preliminary test of Group B and C posts in Uttar Pradesh

