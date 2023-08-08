UPSSSC PET Exam Centre List 2023: City, District

UPSSSC PET Exam Center 2023: The UPSSSC PET notification 2023 has been released candidates can apply from August 1, 2023 till August 30, 30. Before applying Check here list of Exam Centre along with the other important details of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Preliminary Entrance Test

UPSSSC PET Exam Centre List 2023: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the notification along with the syllabus and exam pattern. UPSSSC PET is conducted for the eligibility of the candidates for Group B and Group C posts in the Uttar Pradesh government. Interested and eligible candidates can fill the form. The exact UPSSSC PET exam centre, date, and time will be communicated to the registered candidates in the UPSSSC PET admit card.

Also, Read - UPSSSC PET Syllabus

As per the notification exam dates, the UPSSSC PET exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in October 2023 in various cities of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates should go to the UPSSSC PET exam centre mentioned in their hall ticket to avoid any last-minute hassles or rush.

In this article, we have shared complete details on the UPSSSC PET Exam Centre List along with other exam-relevant details for the reference of the aspirants.

UPSSSC PET Exam Centre 2023

The UPSSSC PET exam will be conducted for the UPSSSC PET syllabus for the candidates to get eligible for group B and group C posts of Uttar Pradesh government. Here is the quick overview of the UPSSSC PET 2023 exam Centre tabulated below for the ease of the applicants.

UPSSSC PET Exam Centre 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission Application Mode Online Exam Mode Online Application Start Date August 01, 2023 Application End Date August 30, 2023 Last Date to Edit and Fee Payment September 06, 2023 UPSSSC PET 2023 Exam Date October 2023 (Tentavilly) UPSSSC PET Exam Centres 2023 Uttar Pradesh

UPSSSC PET Exam Centre 2023 List

Aspirants must check the detailed UPSSSC PET exam Centres list before applying for the post. This will enable them to familiarize themselves with the nearby exam Centres and then finalize their exam city. Choosing the closest UPSSSC PET exam Centre is suggested to avoid travelling issues or delays on the UPSSSC PET exam day. Here we have compiled the UPSSSC PET exam Centres list below for the ease of the aspirants.

UPSSSC PET Exam Centre List Agra Lakhimpur Aligarh Lalitpur Ambedkar Nagar Lucknow Amethi Maharajganj Amroha Mahoba Aurraiya Mainpuri Ayodhya Mathura Azamgarh Mau Bahraich Meerut Balrampur Merut Banda Mirzapur Barabanki Moradabad Bareilly Pilibhit Basti Pratapgarh Bijnor Prayagraj Bulandshahar Raebareli Chandauli Rampur Chitrakoot Saharanpur Deoria Sambhal Etawah Sant Kabir Nagar Farrukhabad Shahjahanpur Fatehpur Shravasti Firozabad Siddhart Nagar Gautam Budh Nagar Sitapur Ghaziabad Sonbhadra Ghazipur Sultanpur Gonda Unnao Gorakhpur Uttrakhand Hameerpur Varanasi Hardoi Kanpur Dehat Jaunpur Kanpur Nagar Jhansi Kasganj Kannauj Kushinagar

Documents to Carry to UPSSSC PET Exam Centre 2023

The recruitment authority has specified certain documents that the aspirants need to bring to the UPSSSC Exam Centre 2023. Thus, they must thoroughly check the guidelines for the exam to know about the documents required on the Uttar Pradesh Exam Centre 2023.

Hard Copy of UPSSSC PET Admit Card

Photocopy of Valid Photo ID Proof (Aadhar Card/PAN Card/Voter ID Card/Driving Licence, etc).

Passport Size Photograph.

Guidelines to be followed in UPSSSC PET Exam Centre 2023

There are certain points to be noted by all the registered candidates at the UPSSSC PET exam Centre, as discussed below.