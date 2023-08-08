UPSSSC PET Exam Centre List 2023: City, District

UPSSSC PET Exam Centre List 2023: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the notification along with the syllabus and exam pattern. UPSSSC PET is conducted for the eligibility of the candidates for Group B and Group C posts in the Uttar Pradesh government. Interested and eligible candidates can fill the form. The exact UPSSSC PET exam centre, date, and time will be communicated to the registered candidates in the UPSSSC PET admit card.
As per the notification exam dates, the UPSSSC PET exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in October 2023 in various cities of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates should go to the UPSSSC PET exam centre mentioned in their hall ticket to avoid any last-minute hassles or rush.
In this article, we have shared complete details on the UPSSSC PET Exam Centre List along with other exam-relevant details for the reference of the aspirants.
UPSSSC PET Exam Centre 2023
The UPSSSC PET exam will be conducted for the UPSSSC PET syllabus for the candidates to get eligible for group B and group C posts of Uttar Pradesh government. Here is the quick overview of the UPSSSC PET 2023 exam Centre tabulated below for the ease of the applicants.
UPSSSC PET Exam Centre 2023 Overview
Exam Conducting Body
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission
Application Mode
Online
Exam Mode
Online
Application Start Date
August 01, 2023
Application End Date
August 30, 2023
Last Date to Edit and Fee Payment
September 06, 2023
UPSSSC PET 2023 Exam Date
October 2023 (Tentavilly)
UPSSSC PET Exam Centres 2023
Uttar Pradesh
UPSSSC PET Exam Centre 2023 List
Aspirants must check the detailed UPSSSC PET exam Centres list before applying for the post. This will enable them to familiarize themselves with the nearby exam Centres and then finalize their exam city. Choosing the closest UPSSSC PET exam Centre is suggested to avoid travelling issues or delays on the UPSSSC PET exam day. Here we have compiled the UPSSSC PET exam Centres list below for the ease of the aspirants.
UPSSSC PET Exam Centre List
Agra
Lakhimpur
Aligarh
Lalitpur
Ambedkar Nagar
Lucknow
Amethi
Maharajganj
Amroha
Mahoba
Aurraiya
Mainpuri
Ayodhya
Mathura
Azamgarh
Mau
Bahraich
Meerut
Balrampur
Merut
Banda
Mirzapur
Barabanki
Moradabad
Bareilly
Pilibhit
Basti
Pratapgarh
Bijnor
Prayagraj
Bulandshahar
Raebareli
Chandauli
Rampur
Chitrakoot
Saharanpur
Deoria
Sambhal
Etawah
Sant Kabir Nagar
Farrukhabad
Shahjahanpur
Fatehpur
Shravasti
Firozabad
Siddhart Nagar
Gautam Budh Nagar
Sitapur
Ghaziabad
Sonbhadra
Ghazipur
Sultanpur
Gonda
Unnao
Gorakhpur
Uttrakhand
Hameerpur
Varanasi
Hardoi
Kanpur Dehat
Jaunpur
Kanpur Nagar
Jhansi
Kasganj
Kannauj
Kushinagar
Documents to Carry to UPSSSC PET Exam Centre 2023
The recruitment authority has specified certain documents that the aspirants need to bring to the UPSSSC Exam Centre 2023. Thus, they must thoroughly check the guidelines for the exam to know about the documents required on the Uttar Pradesh Exam Centre 2023.
- Hard Copy of UPSSSC PET Admit Card
- Photocopy of Valid Photo ID Proof (Aadhar Card/PAN Card/Voter ID Card/Driving Licence, etc).
- Passport Size Photograph.
Guidelines to be followed in UPSSSC PET Exam Centre 2023
There are certain points to be noted by all the registered candidates at the UPSSSC PET exam Centre, as discussed below.
- Reach the UPSSSC PET exam Centre at least 60-65 minutes before reporting to avoid traffic issues, train/bus congestions, etc., or any other last-minute delay on the exam day.
- They must carry a valid UPSSSC PET admit card to the UPSSSC PET exam Centre in order to be allowed to enter the exam hall.
- They must also bring valid Photo ID proof, such as Aadhar Card/PAN Card/Voter ID Card/Driving Licence, etc, to the UPSSSC PET 2023 exam Centre.
- Candidates are not allowed to bring prohibited items inside the UPSSSC PET 2023 exam Centre, such as calculators, Textual Materials, Mobile phones, Pagers, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Health bands, Watch/Wristwatch, etc.
- Read the exam guidelines and instructions before appearing in the exam to maintain decorum in the hall.