UPSSSC PET Salary 2023: Job Profile, Pay Scale, and Allowances

UPSSSC PET Salary 2023: The PET exam acts as the screening test for recruitment of Group B and C in UP Government. The candidates will be further able to apply for various posts. The salary ranges between Rs 21700 to Rs 69100 as per the 7th pay commission

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) conducts the UPSSSC PET exam for screening the candidates for the recruitment of Group B and C posts in the Uttar Pradesh government. Candidates who qualify for this examination will be eligible to apply for different posts like UP Lekhpal, VDO, etc. In this article, we have provided the list of job profiles and salaries that candidates will get after clearing the UPSSSC PET exam. The salary includes pay scale, grade pay, allowances and benefits.

As per the latest updates, the salary of most of the job profiles that a candidate will get through UPSSSC PET ranges between Rs 21700 to Rs 69100 on the 7th pay commission

UPSSSC PET Salary 2023

The salary structure of the candidates varies as per the job post candidates have applied for. The table below contains the salary structure for different posts for which candidates will be eligible once they clear the screening test of the UPSSSC PET

Post List Salary Scale (Rs) Lekhpal 21,700 - 69,100 Mukhya Sevika 21,700 - 69,100 X-Ray Technician 21700 - 69100 Agricultural Technical Assistant 19,900 - 63,200 Junior Assistant 22,900 - 24,900 Internal Accountant 29,200 - 92,300 Auditor 29,200 - 92,300 Cane Supervisor 25,500 - 81,100 Forest Guard 19,900 - 63,200 Laboratory Technician 29,200 - 92,300

UPSSSC PET Perk and Allowances

The selected candidates in Group B and C posts in UP government departments will get different perks and allowances based on their posts. Some of the perks and allowances that will given to selected candidates are listed below

Dearness Allowance: The dearness allowance is a proportion of an employee's base wage that is used to cover the effects of inflation on employees. The amount of DA is determined by the employee's fixed basic.

Medical Aid: They are provided with medical assistance at the expense of their medical bills. Employees must produce hospital bills and receipts in order to get medical aid.

Vehicle Allowance: The vehicle allowance is money provided to employees who are required to drive their own vehicle as part of the job.

Ration Money: The money released against the expenses made by employees for their grocery and food bills. However, employees need to present the bills to claim this allowance.

UPSSSC PET Job Profile

As the UPSSSC PET exam is qualifying in nature it acts as the eligibility criteria for various jobs of Group B and C posts in the UP Government. Each job profile has different roles and responsibilities and requires different skill sets to ensure efficient delivery

Post Description Lekhpal Maintaining the revenue of the assigned village. Conducting surveys in the assigned village POC for land distribution in the assigned villages Provide assistance to farmers in times of natural calamity Mukhya Sevika Providing and elaborating medical schemes to villagers Monitoring the handling of the environment and health in the public interest X-Ray Technician Runs X-ray machinery and helps with imaging diagnostics. Agricultural Technical Assistant Providing guidance in Agriculturular activities Assisting the farmers in growing crops i.e. what is the right crop at a particular time of year in the assigned village Junior Assistant Act as a support to higher authorities in various department Perform tasks as assigned by the higher authorities of the department Internal Accountant Maintaining the financial records of the assigned department Provide audit reports to higher authorities as and when asked Auditor Analyze the data as provided by higher authorities Provide insights to respective stakeholder Cane Supervisor Explain government schemes to sugarcane farmers Create awareness campaigns for sugarcane farmers Act as the POC for sugarcane farmers Forest Guard Implement all government schemes in the forest Works as a forest and wildlife conserver Laboratory Technician Perform all laboratory tasks as and when needed Analyze samples and reports

UPSSSC PET Probation Period

All the selected candidates through PET will have to go under a probation period of almost 2 years in which all the training related to their work will be provided to them as well as their work will be monitored very closely by the higher authorities. Once, the probation period is over the candidates will be offered a letter of permanent appointment and they will be eligible for various perks and benefits.

UPSSSC PET Career Growth and Promotion

The selected candidates through PET will get various promotions in their service tenure. The candidates will be eligible for promotion and growth based on their performance, eligibility and seniority level. The growth in the designations will ultimately lead to an increase in UPSSSC PET Salary.