UPTET Result 2026: 60,000 Candidates' Results Rejected Despite Clearing Exam, Check Reasons Here

UPTET Result 2026: Around 60,000 candidates who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 have received a shocking update. The Uttar Pradesh Shiksha Seva Chayan Ayog (UP Education Service Selection Commission) has declared their results as "rejected," even though many candidates say they were clearing the exam according to the official answer key. The commission has listed reasons such as invalid roll numbers and incorrect question paper booklet numbers entered during the exam or application process. This has left thousands of aspiring teachers confused and worried, as many are now demanding clarity from the authorities on why their results were marked invalid.

Why Were UPTET 2026 Results Rejected?

According to the report, the UP Shiksha Seva Chayan Ayog cited several technical reasons for marking nearly 60,000 candidates' results as "rejected" instead of "pass" or "fail." These reasons include: