UPTET Result 2026: 60,000 Candidates' Results Rejected Despite Clearing Exam, Check Reasons Here
Nearly 60,000 UPTET 2026 candidates received "rejected" results due to invalid roll numbers and incorrect booklet numbers, despite many clearing marks per the answer key. The UP Shiksha Seva Chayan Ayog cited technical errors, leaving aspirants confused and awaiting official clarification or a correction window.
Key Points
- Around 60,000 UPTET 2026 results were rejected by the UP Education Commission.
- Reasons cited include invalid roll numbers, incorrect booklet numbers, and other errors.
- Aspirants demand clarity, claiming they cleared the exam; tweet dated Aug 28, 2026.
UPTET Result 2026: Around 60,000 candidates who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 have received a shocking update. The Uttar Pradesh Shiksha Seva Chayan Ayog (UP Education Service Selection Commission) has declared their results as "rejected," even though many candidates say they were clearing the exam according to the official answer key. The commission has listed reasons such as invalid roll numbers and incorrect question paper booklet numbers entered during the exam or application process. This has left thousands of aspiring teachers confused and worried, as many are now demanding clarity from the authorities on why their results were marked invalid.
Why Were UPTET 2026 Results Rejected?
According to the report, the UP Shiksha Seva Chayan Ayog cited several technical reasons for marking nearly 60,000 candidates' results as "rejected" instead of "pass" or "fail." These reasons include:
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Invalid roll number entered by the candidate during the exam or application process
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Incorrect question paper booklet number mentioned on the OMR sheet or answer key
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Other documentation or entry errors flagged by the commission during result compilation
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Many affected candidates have expressed frustration on social media, claiming that when they checked their answers against the official answer key, they were clearing the qualifying marks. However, instead of a "pass" result, their scorecard showed "reject," leaving them unable to confirm their TET eligibility status.
अभ्यर्थी नाम - Umesh Chand Shukla— umesh shukla (@umeshsbtc) August 28, 2026
अनुक्रमांक नंबर- 0521174510
सही डिटेल भरने के बाद भी #UPTET @upesscprayagraj ने मेरी #OMRSheet #Rejcct कर दी मेरे भविष्य के साथ खिलवाड़ किया है, कृपया हमारा परीक्षा परिणाम जारी करें@PrashantK_IPS90@myogiadityanath @DrDCSHARMAUPPSS pic.twitter.com/2FXSNMP21f
Candidates Demand Clarification, Commission Yet to Respond in Detail
The sudden rejection of nearly 60,000 results has triggered widespread concern among UPTET 2026 aspirants. Many candidates took to social media to share screenshots of their answer sheets, arguing that their calculated scores were well above the qualifying cutoff. Yet, their official result still showed a "reject" status. Several aspirants pointed out that this is not the first time technical glitches have affected TET-level exam results in Uttar Pradesh, and they are worried this could delay their eligibility certificates and future recruitment applications.
What Should Affected Candidates Do?
Candidates whose results show "reject" are advised to keep checking the official website, updeled.gov.in, for any correction notice or clarification.
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Aspirants can also contact the UPTET helpline number or email for grievance redressal regarding roll number or booklet number mismatches.
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It is likely that the commission may issue a revised result or correction window for candidates affected by data-entry errors, as has happened in similar cases in the past.
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Candidates are strongly advised not to panic and to wait for an official statement before assuming their eligibility has been permanently affected.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com